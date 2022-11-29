Read full article on original website
Related
Mum of four creates controversy by revealing she allows her children to use swear words
A mother of four has sparked a discussion after admitting that she allows her children to curse. The TikTok user released a video in which she claimed that if her children curse, she will 'not correct them.' Casara, who goes by the handle @casaranjuan on the social media app, stated that she had a "very open and honest connection" with her children, according toTosBos.
5-year-old calls 911 when Missouri mom suddenly goes into labor
Five-year-old King called 911 and helped save the day when his mom went into labor and quickly gave birth at their house.
Old woman drains her pool while ungrateful neighborhood children still swimming
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid my next door neighbor had a nice little above ground pool that I went to swim in all the time. We were close with those neighbors, so I had an open invitation to come and use the pool whenever I wanted, whether they were home or not. This was wonderful because I loved swimming and my mother would never agree to go through the trouble of taking care of a pool.
My Friend Was Forced to Identify the Decaying Body of her Sister After She Died in Her Bathtub
*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with her permission. *. My friend moved south from California some years ago. Times were rough there. As the youngest girl in the family, she had made the most of her life. She had gone on to further her education and was the proud holder of a master’s degree.
2 pairs of sisters who shared a father just met for the first time. How they united.
Forty-five-year-old twins Shannon Dasch and Shawna Wanner were wary when they received Facebook messages from Samantha Riddle in early 2021. “She asked if our father’s name was Paul Riddle, who passed away in December ‘96,” Dasch said. “She knew we were twins. She said, ‘I think you may be our half-sisters.’” ...
“She should have married a doctor,” woman tells son-in-law who owns successful business
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Chad is one of my best friends in the world. We have known each other since we were little kids and grew up together, always staying friends, never even considering entering the dating territory.
Teen refuses to share bedroom with new sister: "She's not mine"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having your room is essential for privacy, and as kids grow older and get into their teenage years, it's often an essential issue for them.
American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’
The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
After being dared to eat a slug, teen develops rare brain disease
What would you do if a friend dared you to do something?. Sam Ballard, an Australian lad, and his pals were laughing and drinking red wine outside in 2010 when suddenly someone noticed a slug creeping on the ground. The boys began making jokes and challenging one another to devour it right away. Sam eventually rose to the occasion and downed the slimy beast. But Sam began to experience strange feelings a few days later.
My Foster Dad is Jealous Of My Boyfriend ‘No Man Is Good Enough For You Except Me’
This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine events as given to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Some tales are not meant to be revealed; if I open my mouth to tell you how many things I have heard as a journalist, you will be astounded; some are not published because the individuals wish to keep it a secret; and many are not published because it may cause dread in the lives of many people.
I have 6 aunts named Maria plus my mom: Why would my Aunt Maria call my mother Marie?: 'It's literally her name, too'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My name is Tracey. I don't care if you spell it Tracy or Tracie or Tracee. I don't care if you call me Stacy. Or Stacia. Or Theresa.
‘Distraught’ Mother-in-Law Demands New Mom Change Baby's Name
Who should have final say in a newborn baby’s name?. While there are a lot of challenges that can come along with having a newborn baby, there are also very exciting milestones during the pregnancy itself and when the baby first arrives.
Child refuses to eat fish dinner when grandmother prepares it with head on and eyeballs intact
Fish On Platter With Eyes IntactAlex Teixeira/Unsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My 8-year-old nephew was excited when his grandmother told him that she was serving fish that night for dinner. Of course, he was thinking fish sticks that he could pick up with his fingers and dip into tartar sauce. Unfortunately for him, his grandmother was preparing whole fish and left the heads on and the eyeballs intact.
Between Addiction and Prison, I Left My Boy to Grow Up Without a Dad
Before I went to prison, I was a doting father in spite of my bitter divorce. I’d spend weekends with my boy, D., going to Philadelphia Eagles games and the Happy Tymes Family Fun Center in Warrington, Pennsylvania. We’d practice soccer in my backyard using a net I’d put up. I’d make him dribble around cones, taking shots while I stood in the goal. “Stick to the basics, son! Don’t show off until you’re good,” I’d call out. Then I’d purposely miss the ball, diving like Beckham himself had just gotten a zinger past me.
"Everyone Sugar-Coated Everything": Parents Are Sharing The Lies They Were Told About Having Kids, And It Is Eye-Opening
"Let's normalize hating being pregnant but still loving your baby."
wealthinsidermag.com
The Moneyist: I’m a successful single mother who reconnected with my college sweetheart. His teenage kids have no college savings. Will I end up supporting him?
I am a successful single mother who recently romantically reconnected with my college sweetheart. We maintained a friendship over the years, and when he divorced his wife, we easily reconnected. I very much enjoy his company and the ease we have with each other. Back in the day, we dated...
'We Fled at Night. No Food or Water. At the Border, We Could Barely Walk'
Desange Kuenihira shares her inspirational story about rebuilding her life in America.
Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Allana
BOSTON (MARE) - Allana is a sweet, yet strong-willed girl of Caucasian descent. Allana enjoys all types of animals, especially farm animals. She is also interested in music, crafts, and expressing her emotions through art. Allana is in the process of exploring her interests and talents and is quick to discern what she likes and what is not for her. She has a dry sense of humor and is often funny without recognizing it. According to those that work with Allana, she is very honest and able to communicate her needs and wants.In school, Allana's teachers describe her as intelligent...
Little girl bonds with chickens she raises: "She knew they needed her"
To some people, they might be just chickens, but Leo truly loves her new fluffy friends. As she hugs them gently to keep them close, it's obvious how much the little chickens mean to her.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
This marine surprises his son in an unusual way…[Video]
Videos of military personnel surprising their loved ones always leave me in tears, but not this one. In fact, this is the first one that made me laugh, smile, and not tear up even one little bit. This little boy has a lot of heroes in his life, so when...
Comments / 0