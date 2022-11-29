ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Journalism

Mum of four creates controversy by revealing she allows her children to use swear words

A mother of four has sparked a discussion after admitting that she allows her children to curse. The TikTok user released a video in which she claimed that if her children curse, she will 'not correct them.' Casara, who goes by the handle @casaranjuan on the social media app, stated that she had a "very open and honest connection" with her children, according toTosBos.
Mary Duncan

Old woman drains her pool while ungrateful neighborhood children still swimming

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid my next door neighbor had a nice little above ground pool that I went to swim in all the time. We were close with those neighbors, so I had an open invitation to come and use the pool whenever I wanted, whether they were home or not. This was wonderful because I loved swimming and my mother would never agree to go through the trouble of taking care of a pool.
justpene50

My Friend Was Forced to Identify the Decaying Body of her Sister After She Died in Her Bathtub

*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with her permission. *. My friend moved south from California some years ago. Times were rough there. As the youngest girl in the family, she had made the most of her life. She had gone on to further her education and was the proud holder of a master’s degree.
The Independent

American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’

The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

After being dared to eat a slug, teen develops rare brain disease

What would you do if a friend dared you to do something?. Sam Ballard, an Australian lad, and his pals were laughing and drinking red wine outside in 2010 when suddenly someone noticed a slug creeping on the ground. The boys began making jokes and challenging one another to devour it right away. Sam eventually rose to the occasion and downed the slimy beast. But Sam began to experience strange feelings a few days later.
Anthony James

My Foster Dad is Jealous Of My Boyfriend ‘No Man Is Good Enough For You Except Me’

This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine events as given to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Some tales are not meant to be revealed; if I open my mouth to tell you how many things I have heard as a journalist, you will be astounded; some are not published because the individuals wish to keep it a secret; and many are not published because it may cause dread in the lives of many people.
Lefty Graves

Child refuses to eat fish dinner when grandmother prepares it with head on and eyeballs intact

Fish On Platter With Eyes IntactAlex Teixeira/Unsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My 8-year-old nephew was excited when his grandmother told him that she was serving fish that night for dinner. Of course, he was thinking fish sticks that he could pick up with his fingers and dip into tartar sauce. Unfortunately for him, his grandmother was preparing whole fish and left the heads on and the eyeballs intact.
The Marshall Project

Between Addiction and Prison, I Left My Boy to Grow Up Without a Dad

Before I went to prison, I was a doting father in spite of my bitter divorce. I’d spend weekends with my boy, D., going to Philadelphia Eagles games and the Happy Tymes Family Fun Center in Warrington, Pennsylvania. We’d practice soccer in my backyard using a net I’d put up. I’d make him dribble around cones, taking shots while I stood in the goal. “Stick to the basics, son! Don’t show off until you’re good,” I’d call out. Then I’d purposely miss the ball, diving like Beckham himself had just gotten a zinger past me.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 13-year-old Allana

BOSTON (MARE) - Allana is a sweet, yet strong-willed girl of Caucasian descent. Allana enjoys all types of animals, especially farm animals. She is also interested in music, crafts, and expressing her emotions through art. Allana is in the process of exploring her interests and talents and is quick to discern what she likes and what is not for her. She has a dry sense of humor and is often funny without recognizing it. According to those that work with Allana, she is very honest and able to communicate her needs and wants.In school, Allana's teachers describe her as intelligent...
BOSTON, MA
kidsactivitiesblog.com

This marine surprises his son in an unusual way…[Video]

Videos of military personnel surprising their loved ones always leave me in tears, but not this one. In fact, this is the first one that made me laugh, smile, and not tear up even one little bit. This little boy has a lot of heroes in his life, so when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy