WLBT
Christmas parades happening December 2-3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2. Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route. The City of Ridgeland...
mageenews.com
“I will betroth you to Me forever; I will betroth you in righteousness and justice, in love and compassion.”
The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in Hosea 2:19: "I will betroth you to Me forever; I will betroth you in righteousness and justice, in love and compassion." Sounding somewhat like a groom to a bride, God makes a promise to those who pledge themselves to Him for life. He tells us what He will do for us if we will trust, love, and obey Him in return. We know that God is faithful in keeping His promises. Let's strive to be faithful in our promises we make to Him, our Lord and Master. Amen!
mageenews.com
Another Successful Chirstmas Parade
The Christmas season is underway! Parades have began and St. Nick has made an appearance. Magee Chamber of Commerce held their...
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in southern storms
Event organizers were supposed to unveil the crown jewel for a Christmas celebration that helps sustain the small Mississippi town of Columbia. But when storms toppled the attraction, the community stepped in to help. Over the last few years, a local tourist attraction company has transformed a small Mississippi town...
WDAM-TV
Clydesdale horses set to serve as grand marshal in Laurel’s Christmas parade
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for its holiday celebrations, two lucky animals will get to serve as the grand marshal in Laurel’s annual Christmas parade Friday. The Honey Island Clydesdales, based out of Pearl River, La., will trot their way down the streets of downtown...
Madison County Journal
Richardson Light Show
The Richardson Light Show is back in Madison after two years of cancelations for people to view and enjoy. Now that nearby road construction is complete, the show has opened back up to the public. The display is at 219 Sundial Road which viewers must access from Tisdale Road off...
WDAM-TV
Jasper County farm beaten up by Tuesday's storm
Kiwanis Club of Laurel prepares for ‘Pancake Day’ Saturday. Patrons will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk and Coca-Cola products. Jones College participates in 3rd annual ‘Day of Giving’. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. All across the country, people are giving...
mageenews.com
“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.”
The Scriptural passage selected for today is found in Romans 12:12: "Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer." The Christian is encouraged to reflect attributes of Jesus as the trials of the day are encountered. Let us be joyful in the hope we have of life beyond the here and the now. Let us exercise patience when things do not go as we'd like, and let us always have a strong prayer life. In so doing, we are able to let others see Jesus through us. To God be the glory! Amen!
Mississippi Link
Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary
Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
Images, videos of tornado in South Mississippi fill social media Tuesday evening
Images and video of a tornadic storm in the Bsssfield lit up Twitter Tuesday evening as a series of strong storms were moving across the area in south Mississippi. Below are some of the images from the storm that were tweeted and retweeted in social media Tuesday. ….. …. ….
mageenews.com
Mary Boykin Evans formerly of Magee, Mississippi
Mary Boykin Evans passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born on October 1, 1926, to Talmadge and Rose Smith Boykin.
WDAM-TV
Early-morning winds damage Columbia exhibits
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Spirits are still merry in Columbia as repair crews work to fix damage to a popular Christmas attraction caused by Tuesday night’s storm. “We did have some damage,” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said. “We’ve been kind of knocked down, but we’re not out. And we just want everybody in the Pine Belt to know that, ‘Hey, we’re open. We’re open for business.’”
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. native, USM grad new commander at Camp Shelby
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center has a new commanding officer. Perry County native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Col. William “Lee” Henry became commander during a traditional ceremony at Camp Shelby Thursday afternoon. His military service began more than 31 years...
News Channel 25
Drone captures footage of tornado in Mississippi
Numerous tornadoes were reported across the Deep South yesterday during a severe weather episode. Though some of the tornadoes occurred after dark and over rough terrain, storm chasers were still able to grab fascinating footage. You've probably seen plenty of videos of tornadoes filmed from the ground, but have you...
Closures planned on I-20 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 20 in Scott County. The closures will be on I-20, in both directions, between State Route 35 (Exit 88) and State Route 481 (Exit 80). According to MDOT, the closures will be between […]
WLBT
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Tax Collector Billy Hudson passes after lifetime of service
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Billy C. Hudson, a well-known Pine Belt businessman and public servant, died Thursday. Hudson was born on June 16, 1938, Professionally, Hudson worked as a rancher and served as the former CEO of Hudson Salvage. He also studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona and Perkinston Junior College.
WLBT
‘Some things just aren’t replaceable’: Woman heartbroken after late husband’s belongings, apartment was robbed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brianna Davis says she is heartbroken after coming home Tuesday evening to her apartment broken into and some of her husband’s belongings, who passed away in October, stolen. “It just makes me sick to my stomach, obviously. Some things just aren’t replaceable,” Davis said. “I...
mageenews.com
Co-Lin expands workforce education with $1.2M award from AccelerateMS
WESSON – Copiah-Lincoln Community College's Workforce Education Division recently received notification of approximately $1.2 million dollars in funds awarded to the college by AccelerateMS. The funds will be used to enhance in-demand workforce education programs including industrial welding, commercial truck driving, electrical lineman. Thanks to the new funds, these programs will soon see upgraded equipment and offerings at current locations and expansion to new locations, including the college's Natchez Campus and Simpson County Center.
Silver Alert canceled for 66-year-old Simpson County man
UPDATE: SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Dennis M. Murray has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Dennis M. Murray, of Mendenhall. He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing […]
