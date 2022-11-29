Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for today is found in Romans 12:12: “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.” The Christian is encouraged to reflect attributes of Jesus as the trials of the day are encountered. Let us be joyful in the hope we have of life beyond the here and the now. Let us exercise patience when things do not go as we’d like, and let us always have a strong prayer life. In so doing, we are able to let others see Jesus through us. To God be the glory! Amen!

