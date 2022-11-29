Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Mailchimp vs Mailerlite
One of the most vital things you can get for your business is email marketing software (opens in new tab). This type of software helps you craft professional email messages to deliver to your customers and keep them engaged. Without it, you’ll find it difficult or even impossible to perform effective email marketing.
TechRadar
MailChimp vs SendGrid
Email marketing software (opens in new tab) is one of the most vital tools you can get for your brand. They enable you to craft professional messages and deliver them to as many email addresses on your subscriber list with the click of a button. Without one, you’ll find it virtually impossible to run an effective email marketing campaign.
TechRadar
OneDrive vs Sharepoint: Which is best?
Struggling to choose between Microsoft OneDrive and Sharepoint? We evaluate their strengths and weaknesses. The number of different cloud storage solutions on the market today can be overwhelming. And things aren’t made any clearer when two come from the same technology provider. But while Microsoft may have created both SharePoint and OneDrive, the two tools have a few differences (as well as a fair amount of overlap).
TechRadar
1Password reveals passwordless authentication add-on for all your favourite browsers
Top password management firm 1Password has just released a new “sign-in with” feature, which enables users to automatically save and fill in the logins they use for 3rd party "single sign-on" providers. Single sign-on (SSO) allows employees to log into a variety of their accounts with just one...
TechRadar
How to gain more visitors with a solid website foundation
One of the critical components of any soon-to-be-booming online business is a beautifully built website. However, this beauty mustn’t be only skin deep, but also rely on its rock-solid foundation - namely, the place where it resides. If you’re running a brick-and-mortar store, expanding it online is an excellent...
TechRadar
Dropbox is bringing end-to-end encryption for business users
Dropbox is bringing end-to-end encryption for business users, and is buying a firm’s assets to make it happen. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published earlier this week on the company website, Dropbox said it signed an agreement to acquire “several key assets” from Boxcryptor, a company that provides end-to-end “zero-knowledge” encryption for cloud backup services.
TechRadar
Get a Three SIM only plan, with unlimited mins & texts + 100GB data for £10/month
Are you looking for a new SIM only mobile phone plan? Or do you want to switch to a more affordable tariff? Then this deal from Three is definitely worth checking out. At the moment you can get Three's SIM only plan which includes unlimited minutes and texts and 100GB of data for £10 a month (opens in new tab). It's a 12-month contract and it comes 5G-ready at no extra cost to you. If you buy this deal now you can also enjoy free first class delivery by Royal Mail.
TechRadar
How to use File Explorer's new tabs in Windows 11's new update
Tabs have been part of web browsers for quite some time now, making it easier to have multiple sites open at the same time. In its first major update, Windows 11 gained the ability to have tabs in File Explorer, released in October 2022, to the relief of many. Managing...
TechRadar
The cloud networking market is broken – Netmaker is trying to fix it
From businesses to individual users, everybody seems to be using the cloud. And, with organizations migrating more and more towards a remote or hybrid work model, cloud computing is simply going to get bigger and bigger. The market's overall value exceeded $368 billion (opens in new tab) in 2021, and...
TechRadar
These are the file types most likely to be hiding malware
For the first time in three years, Microsoft Office files are no longer the most common file type for malware distribution. That's according to HP Wolf Security's latest Threat Insights Report (opens in new tab) for Q3 2022. Analyzing data from “millions of endpoints” running its cybersecurity solution, HP concluded...
TechRadar
AWS CEO: Embrace cloud and save your dollars…and possibly the world too
The CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) has looked to appeal to businesses around the world in a bid to strengthen the status of the cloud even further. Speaking at the opening keynote of the company’s AWS re:Invent 2022 event in Las Vegas, Adam Selipsky highlighted how utilizing the cloud can be useful for companies worried about their economic situation.
TechRadar
New Windows update may ruin your Task Manager
From monitoring performance to ending unresponsive programs, many Windows users will find themselves in Task Manager at some point - but an update to Windows 11 may now pose a problem. Users with the KB5020044 preview for Windows 11 22H2 may be affected with an issue that renders the Task...
TechRadar
What is the best defense against malware?
The internet can be a dangerous place, whether you're a big organization or just an everyday user. And, while digital technologies open up to new possibilities, cybercriminals are getting smarter and smarter in taking advantage of them. According to the CrowdStrike 2022 Global Threat Report (opens in new tab), there...
TechRadar
Lots of firms still don't really seem to be fully backing hybrid working
New research from VMWare suggests that many employers aren’t all that keen on hybrid working, despite numerous studies suggesting that WFH could have a positive effect on productivity. The company's report (opens in new tab), "The Distributed Work Dilemma: When Innovation and Job Satisfaction Compete", surveyed 5,300 HR and...
TechRadar
Is Malwarebytes trustworthy?
As digital technologies become more and more central to our lives, cybercriminals are continually refining their ways to exploit them. From phishing emails to malicious links and infected files, hackers often use modified versions of legitimate software to infiltrate victims' devices. The case of the cyber-mercenary group Bahamut was sadly just the last instance where fake VPN apps were used as the main vector of attacks.
TechRadar
Trend Micro's mega Black Friday antivirus deal is available until December 31
The use of security tools like the best antivirus software is becoming more and more of a necessity - whether you're using a laptop, PC or smartphone. Evidence suggests how cybercriminals are increasingly turning on mobile users as their main targets. The recent news that Bahamut group has been injecting spyware via fake Android VPN apps since January is just the latest instance showing how smartphone malware is on the rise.
TechRadar
Over 300,000 Android users hit by Facebook login-stealing malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium recently discovered 37 Android apps that were distributing infostealing malware dubbed 'Schoolyard Bully'. The apps were initially distributed through the Play Store, but once Google discovered and removed them, they continued their existence on third-party app repositories. As such, they still pose a risk today. Combined,...
TechRadar
IT managers think they have the right tech for hybrid working - but workers disagree
A huge proportion (78%) of IT decision makers (ITDMs) believe that their company provides sufficient equipment for hybrid working, whilst around 20% of employees appear to contradict this view by still using their own personal IT equipment for their job. Over 3000 people were surveyed by printer and camera maker...
TechRadar
Apple is set to release its Meta Quest Pro rival in 2023, but it could be too late
It looks like we might not have to wait much longer to see Apple’s first foray into virtual reality. There are multiple headsets in production, which will run on the newly-christened ‘xrOS’, according to a new article on Bloomberg from well-known Apple reporter Mark Gurman. xrOS is...
TechRadar
How to repair a malware-damaged PC
Malware (opens in new tab) is a blanket term for any malicious software, including ransomware (opens in new tab), spyware, adware, worms, trojans, and botnets. Malware can be used to blackmail you, steal your personal data, spam you with ads, or use your computer to launch coordinated attacks on others.
Comments / 0