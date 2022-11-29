ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers RB Jaylen Warren could have first true breakout game vs Falcons

Jaylen Warren has been impressive in a limited role this year, but here’s why the Pittsburgh Steelers running back could have a true breakout game in Week 13. Since exploding onto the scene this summer during training camp and the preseason, many Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been begging to see Jaylen Warren in a larger role on offense. So far, this hasn’t happened. Warren’s offensive snaps peaked all the way back in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills but he has yet to earn double-digit rushes in a single game this year.
Pittsburgh Pirates Create Room on the 40-Man Roster

Friday evening, news broke that the Pittsburgh Pirates placed a catcher and pitcher on waivers that they were claimed creating room on the 40-man roster. The Major League Baseball offseason can be a strange thing. It is not uncommon to see a team add multiple players off waivers during the offseason, only to designate that player for assignment or place them on waivers ending their career with an organization before the player ever plays for that team. For the Pittsburgh Pirates, this took place on Friday.
Steelers can mathematically wind up with two first-round picks in 2023

The NFL trade deadline has long passed, but there’s actually another way the Pittsburgh Steelers can unofficially wind up with two first-round picks next April. In my lifetime, I’ve never seen the Pittsburgh Steelers have this much top draft capital to work with. After miraculously dealing Chase Claypool for a second-round pick just before the NFL trade deadline, the front office is on track to have three selections inside the top forty picks of the 2023 NFL Draft next April.
