Friday evening, news broke that the Pittsburgh Pirates placed a catcher and pitcher on waivers that they were claimed creating room on the 40-man roster. The Major League Baseball offseason can be a strange thing. It is not uncommon to see a team add multiple players off waivers during the offseason, only to designate that player for assignment or place them on waivers ending their career with an organization before the player ever plays for that team. For the Pittsburgh Pirates, this took place on Friday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO