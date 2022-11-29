ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Women's Health

The 'Love Actually' Cast Then & Now: See Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, And More

Love Actually ranks right up there with the best holiday films of all time. This cult-favorite Christmas classic follows a cast of very different characters as they fall in and out of love. It then connects them all through their common bonds (a.k.a. love). It's a film that has been put in regular rotation during the holiday season for almost 20 years now—and for good reason.
Women's Health

A Shot-by-Shot Breakdown Of Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries Trailer

The trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s hotly anticipated Netflix docuseries just dropped. While the trailer for Harry & Meghan is literally only 1 minute and 12 seconds long, it packs in a huge amount of footage and photography. Here's a shot-by-shot breakdown. The trailer for Meghan Markle...
Women's Health

Jenna Ortega's best Wednesday Addams-inspired outfits

If you haven't already watched Netflix's hit new show Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, you're gonna want to add it to your list. Directed by Tim Burton, the eight-part series follows the life of the iconic Addams family daughter and fans are already obsessed. Just recently Jenna revealed that, like her character, she used to have an interest in the macabre. “She’s such a weirdo and I’m a weirdo in the way I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger", the star shared in an interview with Wired.
Women's Health

Where Is Ben Weinstein From 'My Unorthodox Life' Now? All About Batsheva Haart's Ex-Husband

The second drama-filled season of My Unorthodox Life just dropped on Netflix and there are some big changes afoot in the world of fashion mogul Julia Haart. For one, Julia is going through an intense separation and then divorce from her former husband, Silvio Scaglia—and so is her daughter, Batsheva Haart. In fact, there's a really sweet scene in the first episode where Julia climbs into bed with Batsheva while Silvio is moving out of their Manhattan penthouse. The two discuss how weird it is to no longer wear their (massive) wedding rings.
Women's Health

Amal Clooney's latest hair transformation is the brunette inspiration we need

While brunette hair often has the advantage of having naturally brilliant shine, it is more difficult to give dark hair a fresh update (unlike blondes, whose lack of pigment allows them to experiment with colourful tints). Which is why we're eternally grateful whenever fashion icons and celebrities serve us brunette hair inspiration for our next salon trip.
Women's Health

Emily Ratajkowski swaps curtain bangs for XXL bouffant side fringe

The internet (more specifically that watch app aka ⏰ aka TikTok) keeps trying to tell us side parts are 'chuegy'/for outdated cringe millennials/the embarrassing aunt of the centre part. But there's plenty of evidence against and we will go to the highest court to defend the right to part as you please.

