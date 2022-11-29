Read full article on original website
IKEA confirms it was hit in significant cyberattack
Swedish furniture powerhouse Ikea has confirmed some of its shops in North Africa and the Middle East fell victim to a ransomware attack by the ransomware gang Vice Society. "IKEA Morocco and Kuwait faced a cyber attack, causing disruptions on some operating systems. The attack is being investigated in collaboration with the competent authorities as well as our cybersecurity partners," the company said in a Twitter post reported by Cybernews (opens in new tab).
Medibank hackers claim to have leaked the last set of stolen files
The remainder of the stolen files were apparently published by hacking group REvil earlier this week. The remainder of the customer data stolen in the Medibank ransomware attack appear to have been published online. REvil, the group behind the attack on the Australian health insurer, posted an update on its...
LastPass and GoTo report possible cyberattack
Leading password manager LastPass and its affiliate, communications software provider GoTo, has revealed it suffered a breach to its cloud storage infrastructure following a cyberattack in August 2022. In an update (opens in new tab) regarding the ongoing incident, the company admits that it has recently detected “unusual activity” within...
These are the file types most likely to be hiding malware
For the first time in three years, Microsoft Office files are no longer the most common file type for malware distribution. That's according to HP Wolf Security's latest Threat Insights Report (opens in new tab) for Q3 2022. Analyzing data from “millions of endpoints” running its cybersecurity solution, HP concluded...
Dropbox is bringing end-to-end encryption for business users
Dropbox is bringing end-to-end encryption for business users, and is buying a firm’s assets to make it happen. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published earlier this week on the company website, Dropbox said it signed an agreement to acquire “several key assets” from Boxcryptor, a company that provides end-to-end “zero-knowledge” encryption for cloud backup services.
The cloud networking market is broken – Netmaker is trying to fix it
From businesses to individual users, everybody seems to be using the cloud. And, with organizations migrating more and more towards a remote or hybrid work model, cloud computing is simply going to get bigger and bigger. The market's overall value exceeded $368 billion (opens in new tab) in 2021, and...
Over 300,000 Android users hit by Facebook login-stealing malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium recently discovered 37 Android apps that were distributing infostealing malware dubbed 'Schoolyard Bully'. The apps were initially distributed through the Play Store, but once Google discovered and removed them, they continued their existence on third-party app repositories. As such, they still pose a risk today. Combined,...
Rockstar will stop you from trading crypto and NFTs in updated GTA Online server guidelines
Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast or prefer to keep bitcoin and the like at a safe, wary distance, it has a wide area of appeal. Some gamers have been making use of it, too, by either playing games that reward you in cryptocurrencies or trading them through online portals.
Nearly half of all online trackers belong to Google
In news that shouldn’t shock anyone after TechRadar Pro reported similar statistics last year, Google’s web trackers have been found to make up half of all the trackers found online. Analyzing data from security visualisation company Lokker's latest biannual Online Data Privacy Report (opens in new tab), VPN...
How to use File Explorer's new tabs in Windows 11's new update
Tabs have been part of web browsers for quite some time now, making it easier to have multiple sites open at the same time. In its first major update, Windows 11 gained the ability to have tabs in File Explorer, released in October 2022, to the relief of many. Managing...
Get a Three SIM only plan, with unlimited mins & texts + 100GB data for £10/month
Are you looking for a new SIM only mobile phone plan? Or do you want to switch to a more affordable tariff? Then this deal from Three is definitely worth checking out. At the moment you can get Three's SIM only plan which includes unlimited minutes and texts and 100GB of data for £10 a month (opens in new tab). It's a 12-month contract and it comes 5G-ready at no extra cost to you. If you buy this deal now you can also enjoy free first class delivery by Royal Mail.
IT managers think they have the right tech for hybrid working - but workers disagree
A huge proportion (78%) of IT decision makers (ITDMs) believe that their company provides sufficient equipment for hybrid working, whilst around 20% of employees appear to contradict this view by still using their own personal IT equipment for their job. Over 3000 people were surveyed by printer and camera maker...
Is Malwarebytes trustworthy?
As digital technologies become more and more central to our lives, cybercriminals are continually refining their ways to exploit them. From phishing emails to malicious links and infected files, hackers often use modified versions of legitimate software to infiltrate victims' devices. The case of the cyber-mercenary group Bahamut was sadly just the last instance where fake VPN apps were used as the main vector of attacks.
OneDrive vs Sharepoint: Which is best?
Struggling to choose between Microsoft OneDrive and Sharepoint? We evaluate their strengths and weaknesses. The number of different cloud storage solutions on the market today can be overwhelming. And things aren’t made any clearer when two come from the same technology provider. But while Microsoft may have created both SharePoint and OneDrive, the two tools have a few differences (as well as a fair amount of overlap).
5G will reach one billion subscribers this year
New research from Ericsson expects 5G subscriptions on smartphones to reach one billion by the end of 2022, with providers driving adoption despite geopolitical and economic uncertainty. By 2028, the number of 5G subscriptions will pass five billion, according to Ericsson's report (opens in new tab), which would account for...
Trend Micro's mega Black Friday antivirus deal is available until December 31
The use of security tools like the best antivirus software is becoming more and more of a necessity - whether you're using a laptop, PC or smartphone. Evidence suggests how cybercriminals are increasingly turning on mobile users as their main targets. The recent news that Bahamut group has been injecting spyware via fake Android VPN apps since January is just the latest instance showing how smartphone malware is on the rise.
Windows, Chrome and Firefox zero-days exploited to spread malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) are saying that a commercial company from Spain developed an exploitation network (opens in new tab) for Windows, Chrome, and Firefox, and likely sold it to government entities sometime in the past. In a blog post published earlier this week, the...
Your Google Pixel 7 just got a major security upgrade that includes a free VPN
Google is finally rolling out its biggest Google Pixel update yet, which gives all owners of its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones free access to the VPN from its Google One service. That's right – Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro users can now access a...
