Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Man charged after authorities seize meth, heroin in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested and charged Tuesday after a drug bust in Alleghany County, according to Sheriff Kevin Hall. Deputies say around 12:34 a.m., they found a suspicious person in a car in the 2800 block of Valley Ridge Rd., and identified the driver as Cody Prior.
Man sentenced to prison after meth, fentanyl, handgun found during traffic stop
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mt. Hope man was sentenced to prison Monday on charges relating to a traffic stop conducted in 2021. According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County, at approximately 3:30 am on October 2, 2021, a vehicle was pulled over in Fayette County for defective equipment by the Fayetteville Police Department.
Hilltop man sentenced to prison for delivering meth
HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., announced a Hilltop man was sentenced by Circuit Thomas H. Ewing to prison for the felony crime of delivery of methamphetamine. On November 28, 2021, Hebert B. Byers, 51, of Hilltop, was sentenced to one to fifteen years in prison for delivering meth […]
Beckley man previously charged with 2021 shooting sentenced for unrelated drug trafficking
*Correction Issued: An earlier edition of this story stated, “according to authorities, the victim was a social media influencer”. This is not accurate and was removed. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley man previously charged with the 2021 shooting of a Raleigh County Woman will be sentenced again for an unrelated drug trafficking conviction. According […]
Drug deal with undercover informant lands Fayette County man in prison
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hilltop man was sentenced to prison on Monday for felony drug crimes pertaining to the delivery of methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., in January of 2021, a purchase of methamphetamine was made from Byers in Scarbro, West Virginia by confidential informants working with the Central West Virginia Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
4 more suspects arrested in West Virginia gas station drug investigation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Four more people have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation at a Charleston gas station. Criminal complaints from Kanawha County Magistrate Court states these four people were arrested on the following charges: Sylvester Lee Harris, 58, of Charleston – Possession with Intent to deliver a Controlled Substance Andre Haussan […]
Suspect arrested in connection to Fayette County shooting
SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Bluejay Road in Scarbro, on Friday, November 18, 2022. Sheriff Mike Fridley said that on Wednesday, November 30, officers with the Oak Hill Police Department located and arrested Eddie D. Morgan in connection to the shooting. Morgan is charged […]
Louisiana man dead after officer involved shooting on I-77 in Mercer County
UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 3 PM | CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to information given to 59News sister station BRProud from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man who was shot and killed on I-77 was a suspect in a Louisiana murder case. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Napoleon Crane, […]
WDTV
Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
wchstv.com
More details released about six arrests made following drug raids on East End
BOTTOM (left to right): Jemel Waters, Beverly Lewis, Bryant Williams (Charleston Police Department) CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court documents shed more light into a major drug investigation by Charleston police that centered around drug activity police said was taking place in and around an East End gas station. Police...
Murderer of Shady Spring teacher sentenced to life in prison
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sentencing was issued Tuesday for a man who now faces life behind bars after being charged with the murder of a Shady Spring school teacher in 2020. According to Brian Parsons of the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Joseph Davis pled guilty on Tuesday, November...
lootpress.com
Large police presence in Mercer County off I-77
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Large police presence in Mercer County. There is a large police presence just off I-77 at exit 20, the Camp Creek Exit. It is reported that a male suspect was wanted for murder, but Lootpress hasn’t been able to confirm this information yet.
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property records show that Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia […]
Shady Spring man sentenced to life in prison after guilty murder plea
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Shady Spring man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder. Joseph Fitzgerald Davis pled guilty to the murder of Margaret Lilly in Shady Spring on June 8, 2020. Davis pled guilty in front of Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Tuesday and […]
WVNT-TV
Louisiana murder suspect shot and killed on West Virginia interstate
CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to information given to 59News sister station BRProud from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man who was shot and killed on I-77 was a suspect in a Louisiana murder case. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Napoleon Crane, 29, had reportedly...
WVNT-TV
Woman arrested in Beckley indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was seriously injured.
lootpress.com
Disturbance call results in arrest of woman for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
BRUNO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County woman faces charges after a disturbance report drew the attention of local authorities on Wednesday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at approximately 11:00pm, a disturbance was reported in the Bruno area. Corporal Crum responded...
WSAZ
‘It is what it is,’ neighbor unsurprised over apparent drug activity at East End Par Mar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chains on the door, covered gas pumps and newspapers piling up on the steps of the East End Par Mar all show the signs of temporary closure. Regular customers at the store looked confused Wednesday as they tried to get their regular items. It comes one...
Comments / 2