Fayette County, WV

WVNS

Hilltop man sentenced to prison for delivering meth

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., announced a Hilltop man was sentenced by Circuit Thomas H. Ewing to prison for the felony crime of delivery of methamphetamine. On November 28, 2021, Hebert B. Byers, 51, of Hilltop, was sentenced to one to fifteen years in prison for delivering meth […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Drug deal with undercover informant lands Fayette County man in prison

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hilltop man was sentenced to prison on Monday for felony drug crimes pertaining to the delivery of methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., in January of 2021, a purchase of methamphetamine was made from Byers in Scarbro, West Virginia by confidential informants working with the Central West Virginia Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Suspect arrested in connection to Fayette County shooting

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Bluejay Road in Scarbro, on Friday, November 18, 2022. Sheriff Mike Fridley said that on Wednesday, November 30, officers with the Oak Hill Police Department located and arrested Eddie D. Morgan in connection to the shooting. Morgan is charged […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Large police presence in Mercer County off I-77

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Large police presence in Mercer County. There is a large police presence just off I-77 at exit 20, the Camp Creek Exit. It is reported that a male suspect was wanted for murder, but Lootpress hasn’t been able to confirm this information yet.
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing

UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]
CRAIGSVILLE, WV
WVNT-TV

Louisiana murder suspect shot and killed on West Virginia interstate

CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to information given to 59News sister station BRProud from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man who was shot and killed on I-77 was a suspect in a Louisiana murder case. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Napoleon Crane, 29, had reportedly...
BATON ROUGE, LA

