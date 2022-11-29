Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic neuropathy types: Symptoms tell the story
When you have diabetes, nerve damage can occur as a result of high blood sugar. This is known as diabetic neuropathy. There are four main types of this condition. You may have just one type or you may have symptoms of several types. Most types of diabetic neuropathy develop gradually, and you may not notice problems until considerable damage has occurred.
BBC
Hailey Bieber: Speaking out about ovarian cyst will help others
Hailey Bieber has shared that she has an ovarian cyst "the size of an apple". Sharing an image of her stomach on Instagram, the 26-year-old said she wasn't pregnant, and explained she's suffered from the condition before. "It's never fun," the US model told her 49 million followers, adding that...
Hailey Bieber Reveals She Has An Ovarian Cyst & Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors
Hailey Bieber opened up about how she's been feeling on Instagram Stories.
MedicineNet.com
Why Am I Bleeding After Not Having a Period for 10 Years?
Menopause marks the end of menstruation and is characterized by a decline in reproductive hormones. You are medically considered to have reached menopause if you have not had a menstrual period for 12 months. Bleeding after menopause may be a symptom of:. Endometrial atrophy (thinning of the tissues lining the...
Medical News Today
Can endometriosis cause bladder pain?
Endometriosis is a condition where tissue resembling the uterus lining grows outside of the uterus. With bladder endometriosis, this tissue grows inside or on the surface of the bladder. Bladder endometriosis can cause bladder pain. This article will look at the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of bladder endometriosis. It will...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
papermag.com
Rita Ora Denies That She Was 'Becky With the Good Hair'
Remember when Beyoncé's Lemonade dropped and the world immediately became spectators to shocking claims that Jay-Z cheated on her with a mysterious "Becky with the good hair?" If not, you simply had to be there. \u201cI never usually address tabloid gossip but let me be clear, these rumours are...
Medical News Today
Everything to know about Asherman syndrome
Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
When To See A Doctor About Your Period Blood Clots
Period blood clots are small lumps of blood and tissue that pass through the uterus during your menstrual cycle. Here's when they're a cause for concern.
Hilaria Baldwin says she and husband Alec are ‘not OK’ after ‘Rust’ shooting
Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin are still struggling after the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust” in October 2021. “We’re not OK. We can’t be OK. No one’s OK,” Hilaria, 38, said in an upcoming interview with Extra while holding back tears. “It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined.” Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when a prop gun containing live bullets went off and struck her in the chest before striking director Joel Souza in the clavicle. The Baldwins, who recently welcomed their seventh child, have been open about their family’s “challenging year” ever since the shooting. Back in...
papermag.com
K-Pop Stars HyunA and DAWN Break Up
As a result, bereft fans expressed their shock at the pair's sudden breakup in a flood of comments responding to her statement, with a few even going so far as to come up with theories about the reason behind their split. And one of the main hypotheses involved some unfortunate speculation blaming HyunA for what happened.
17 Celebs Who Went To Regular School While Working
While filming That '70s Show, Mila Kunis would "take an 8 a.m. bio class, dissect [her] animal, and then run to work."
papermag.com
Nick Cannon Acknowledges His Baby-Making Skills in Christmas Video
Nick Cannon does not miss, literally. The beloved television show host/comedian/rapper has become the subject of countless memes, think pieces and more due to his favorite hobby: making copious amounts of babies. Don't believe me? There is a convenient chart on his Wikipedia page outlining his spawn, as well as the six women he has procreated with. As of writing this, he has ten children, another one due this month and one that tragically passed away from brain cancer last year.
