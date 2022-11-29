Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin are still struggling after the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust” in October 2021. “We’re not OK. We can’t be OK. No one’s OK,” Hilaria, 38, said in an upcoming interview with Extra while holding back tears. “It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined.” Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when a prop gun containing live bullets went off and struck her in the chest before striking director Joel Souza in the clavicle. The Baldwins, who recently welcomed their seventh child, have been open about their family’s “challenging year” ever since the shooting. Back in...

29 MINUTES AGO