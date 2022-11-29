Read full article on original website
Man, 36, stashed assault rifles under bed on Staten Island, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 36-year-old man from New Jersey stockpiled assault rifles and ammunition under a bed in West Brighton. Michael Yodice of Violet Circle in Howell was arrested after police recovered the weapons when they responded to a domestic dispute around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday at a home owned by a woman known to him in the vicinity of Davis and Morrison avenues, according to the criminal complaint and police.
In request to judge, reputed Staten Island gang leader asks to attend slain dad’s funeral
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man reputed to be a gang leader by authorities — who is charged in a pair of murder cases on the borough’s North Shore — sought the mercy of a federal judge this week in the wake of his father’s murder.
Man who repeatedly punched Bronx T-Mobile employee, stole $600 sought by NYPD
Police are searching for a suspect who punched a Bronx T-Mobile store employee multiple times during a robbery last month, authorities said.
Hospital worker splashed in face, burned with caustic liquid on Brooklyn subway commute
A woman was splashed in the face and burned with a caustic liquid in the subway as she was headed to work at a hospital in Brooklyn on Friday morning, police said.
Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack
An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
Man, 19, stabbed in LI Taco Bell parking lot
A Suffolk County man stabbed another man in a Taco Bell parking lot Thursday night.
54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City
NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot in both legs outside Bronx grocery store, suspect sought
A man was shot in both of his legs last month in front of a Bronx grocery store, police said Thursday as they released a photo of the gunman sought.
Dad, 53, was on Staten Island for court hearing of son, a reputed gang leader, when he was gunned down
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Like his father before him, John (Tragedy) Pena Jr. is no stranger to violence. When he was a toddler, his dad was shot on the streets of New Brighton, after reportedly telling a friend that someone was after him.
Man punched in face during robbery inside Brooklyn subway station
The NYPD is looking to identify a suspect that punched a man during a robbery inside a Brooklyn subway station last month, authorities said.
Staten Island catalytic converter theft prevention event to be hosted by district attorney, NYPD next Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A free event aimed at catalytic converter theft prevention will be hosted on Dec. 10 by the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD Patrol Borough Staten Island. The event will held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ocean Breeze Athletic...
fox5ny.com
Woman critically injured after face burned in NYC subway attack
NEW YORK - A woman was hospitalized with burning on the left side of her face after an unprovoked subway attack in a Brooklyn subway station. The 21-year-old woman was standing on the southbound 2/5 platform the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, around 1 a.m. on Friday. Another woman approached her and started arguing with her before throwing an unknown chemical substance in her face and then took off.
Brooklyn lawyer arrested after removing obstruction from driver’s license plate
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Adam White keeps an eye out for license plates as he moves around the city. In mid-November, while commuting by bike, he says he saw piece of plastic covering part of the license plate on a car parked along Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn. He removed it and was confronted by the driver. […]
$15 in food stolen, Bronx restaurant worker menaced with knife: police
A Bronx worker was threatened with a knife after his restaurant was robbed of roughly $15 in food, police said Wednesday as they released a photo of the culprit sought.
29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK – A 29-year-old male was punched in the face and robbed of his smartphone on November 17th at around 3:37 p.m. In Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the incident happened on the A train platform inside the Van Siclen station. An unknown male subject approached the victim and punch him in the face. Detectives with New York City’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn said the suspect fled the scene taking the man’s phone. A black male with a gray hoodie with a large build wearing a dark blue jacket and gray pants was The post 29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
BMW carjack-attempt in Oakwood shopping plaza lands suspect, 20, in prison
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A plot to carjack a man in February has come to a crashing halt for one Staten Island defendant. Shiquan Smith, now 20, of the 200 block of Osgood Avenue in Stapleton, was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 3 1/2 years in prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with the Feb. 28 incident, which authorities said unfolded in the parking lot of what typically is a bustling shopping center in Oakwood.
9, including 3 Staten Islanders and an NYC doctor, charged in scheme to distribute thousands of prescription pills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island men along with a doctor and five other individuals have been indicted in an alleged drug-dealing ring that authorities say distributed thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, on Manhattan and Staten Island. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca-based family...
Boy, 14, fatally shot by gunmen while walking down Bronx street
The victim was shot once in the torso by two men as he walked with a friend on Morris Avenue, near E. 182nd Street, in the Fordham Manor section around 9:15 p.m.
Man, 60, randomly punched, knocked unconscious in Manhattan: NYPD
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the assailant who punched a 60-year-old man without provocation last month in Lower Manhattan. The victim was walking along William Street near Ann Street, around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10, when a stranger in front of him turned around and struck him in the […]
Man, 18, charged in Staten Island chase where he allegedly crashed stolen BMW, was tasered by cops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that an 18-year-old man in a stolen car led police on a wild chase through Stapleton that ended with a crash and cops using a taser to subdue the suspect. The pursuit of Tremiek Scott of Gordon Street in the Stapleton Houses began...
