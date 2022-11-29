ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Man, 36, stashed assault rifles under bed on Staten Island, NYPD says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 36-year-old man from New Jersey stockpiled assault rifles and ammunition under a bed in West Brighton. Michael Yodice of Violet Circle in Howell was arrested after police recovered the weapons when they responded to a domestic dispute around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday at a home owned by a woman known to him in the vicinity of Davis and Morrison avenues, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack

An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City

NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK – A 29-year-old male was punched in the face and robbed of his smartphone on November 17th at around 3:37 p.m. In Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the incident happened on the A train platform inside the Van Siclen station. An unknown male subject approached the victim and punch him in the face. Detectives with New York City’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn said the suspect fled the scene taking the man’s phone. A black male with a gray hoodie with a large build wearing a dark blue jacket and gray pants was The post 29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

BMW carjack-attempt in Oakwood shopping plaza lands suspect, 20, in prison

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A plot to carjack a man in February has come to a crashing halt for one Staten Island defendant. Shiquan Smith, now 20, of the 200 block of Osgood Avenue in Stapleton, was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 3 1/2 years in prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with the Feb. 28 incident, which authorities said unfolded in the parking lot of what typically is a bustling shopping center in Oakwood.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

9, including 3 Staten Islanders and an NYC doctor, charged in scheme to distribute thousands of prescription pills

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island men along with a doctor and five other individuals have been indicted in an alleged drug-dealing ring that authorities say distributed thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, on Manhattan and Staten Island. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca-based family...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man, 60, randomly punched, knocked unconscious in Manhattan: NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the assailant who punched a 60-year-old man without provocation last month in Lower Manhattan. The victim was walking along William Street near Ann Street, around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10, when a stranger in front of him turned around and struck him in the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
