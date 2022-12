Iowa's offensive line class in the 2023 cycle is one of the best in the Big Ten and country. Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is the headliner of this group and will enroll at Iowa in January. Proctor will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas in January before he enrolls in Iowa City.

