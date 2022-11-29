Read full article on original website
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Number For Steelers QB Kenny Pickett From Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to end Week 12. While the playoffs may be a longshot for Pittsburgh as they improved their record to 4-8, the rest of this season is about getting rookie Kenny Pickett as many reps as possible so that he can continue his development.
Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday
Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
Bill Belichick explains decision to take timeouts home with him in loss to Bills
Some still say New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could have attempted to win a Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills if he had just burned his timeouts and saved the clock at just the right moment. Instead of working on a potential-miracle set of drives against the...
Patriots get first shot at Bills since lopsided playoff game
Last time the New England Patriots clashed with the Buffalo Bills, they found themselves caught up in one of their most unforgettable games in recent memory. But for all the wrong reasons. Buffalo displayed sheer and utter dominance in the AFC wild-card game back in January, but now the Patriots...
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills at Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Bills are on the road to take on the Patriots on Thursday night seeking their first divisional win of the season, and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you prepped for that and more. You can watch BKL starting at 7 p.m. on this page or on WIVB. Kickoff between […]
NFL world reacts to extremely rare play in Bills vs. Patriots game
For the most part, the Buffalo Bills got the better of the action in the first half of Thursday night’s Week 13. Buffalo led New England 17-7 at halftime and generally dominated most major statistical categories over the first two quarters. The Patriots, though, did win one battle. They got Bills punter Sam Martin onto Read more... The post NFL world reacts to extremely rare play in Bills vs. Patriots game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots Bill Belichick Explains Confusing Clock Management in Loss to Bills
New England coach Bill Belichick gave up on the game rather than going for the most unlikely of comebacks.
Yardbarker
'That's the NFL': Bills' Jordan Poyer Downplays Success vs. Patriots
The NFL has long operated on the "Any Given Sunday" axiom. That's why Buffalo Bills defender Jordan Poyer seems to be urging anyone associated with the team completely forget one certain Saturday ... no matter how euphoric that evening against the New England Patriots may have been. So much has...
Buffalo Bills Schedule 2022
Here's the Buffalo Bills' football schedule with a full list of their 2022 opponents, game locations, game times, TV channels and updated results throughout the season.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie QB1’s Traits Get Compared To Hall Of Famer, Legendary QB
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett broke out in his senior year of college at the University of Pittsburgh. As a result, he rose up draft boards significantly, ending up as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In the process, he’s drawn comparisons to several NFL quarterbacks, current and past, from Derek Carr to Joe Burrow.
New England Patriots take on Buffalo Bills
Kickoff for Thursday night football is set to take place in a few hours where the New England Patriots are hosting divisional rival Buffalo Bills.
Bill Belichick Explains Controversial Decision At End Of Game vs. Bills
It's a common strategy for NFL teams to use their remaining timeouts when opponents are running out the clock to try to get the ball one more time - even if the game seems out of reach. But Patriots head coach Bill Belichick decided not to do that in last night's loss to the Bills.
247Sports
Takeaways from Tomlin
Coming off a Monday night road win at Indianapolis, the Steelers hit the road again - a rarity in NFL scheduling - and therefore are in a time and rest crunch this week. A sleep-deprived Mike Tomlin met the media Tuesday at noon and provided energetic spirit that he hopes will spark his team into stacking back-to-back wins for the first time this season, and back-to-back road wins for the first time since winning three straight on the road (Weeks 7-9) during the 11-0 start in 2020.
