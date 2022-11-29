ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Number For Steelers QB Kenny Pickett From Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to end Week 12. While the playoffs may be a longshot for Pittsburgh as they improved their record to 4-8, the rest of this season is about getting rookie Kenny Pickett as many reps as possible so that he can continue his development.
102.5 The Bone

Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday

Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
News 8 WROC

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills at Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Bills are on the road to take on the Patriots on Thursday night seeking their first divisional win of the season, and the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you prepped for that and more. You can watch BKL starting at 7 p.m. on this page or on WIVB. Kickoff between […]
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to extremely rare play in Bills vs. Patriots game

For the most part, the Buffalo Bills got the better of the action in the first half of Thursday night’s Week 13. Buffalo led New England 17-7 at halftime and generally dominated most major statistical categories over the first two quarters. The Patriots, though, did win one battle. They got Bills punter Sam Martin onto Read more... The post NFL world reacts to extremely rare play in Bills vs. Patriots game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

'That's the NFL': Bills' Jordan Poyer Downplays Success vs. Patriots

The NFL has long operated on the "Any Given Sunday" axiom. That's why Buffalo Bills defender Jordan Poyer seems to be urging anyone associated with the team completely forget one certain Saturday ... no matter how euphoric that evening against the New England Patriots may have been. So much has...
Athlon Sports

Buffalo Bills Schedule 2022

Here's the Buffalo Bills' football schedule with a full list of their 2022 opponents, game locations, game times, TV channels and updated results throughout the season.
Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie QB1’s Traits Get Compared To Hall Of Famer, Legendary QB

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett broke out in his senior year of college at the University of Pittsburgh. As a result, he rose up draft boards significantly, ending up as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In the process, he’s drawn comparisons to several NFL quarterbacks, current and past, from Derek Carr to Joe Burrow.
247Sports

Takeaways from Tomlin

Coming off a Monday night road win at Indianapolis, the Steelers hit the road again - a rarity in NFL scheduling - and therefore are in a time and rest crunch this week. A sleep-deprived Mike Tomlin met the media Tuesday at noon and provided energetic spirit that he hopes will spark his team into stacking back-to-back wins for the first time this season, and back-to-back road wins for the first time since winning three straight on the road (Weeks 7-9) during the 11-0 start in 2020.
