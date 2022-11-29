Apple Music Reveals Top Songs of 2022, Launches Redesigned Replay Experience

Apple Music unveiled its year-end charts ranking 2022’s top songs, top Shazams, top fitness songs and tracks with the most-read lyrics. The service also announced the launch of the redesigned Apple Music Replay, showing subscribers personalized music-listening trends.

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber took the No. 1 spot on Apple Music’s Top Songs of 2022 with their collaboration “Stay.” Released in the summer of 2021, “Stay” spent 51 days atop Apple Music’s Daily Top 100: Global and remained on the chart through the rest of 2022.

The Top 10 was rounded out by Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Future’s “Wait for U (feat. Drake & Tems),” Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” and GAYLE’s “abcdefu.”

Hip-Hop continued to lead the global Top Songs chart, accounting for 32 of the top 100 songs of the year. Pop followed, with 23 songs on the chart, followed by R&B/soul, with 11 songs. Latin came in fourth, with eight songs, followed by J-Pop, with six.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny — Apple Music’s 2022 Artist of the Year — became the first Latin artist to have the biggest album of the year with “Un Verano Sin Ti.” Four months after its record-breaking release, “Un Verano Sin Ti” had already become the biggest Latin album of all time on Apple Music by lifetime streams.

Apple Music’s Most-Read Lyrics chart was led by “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the breakout hit from the soundtrack to Disney’s “Encanto.” Meanwhile, British DJ Joel Corry’s “Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)” led the Fitness Songs chart, which ranks the top songs on Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music’s fitness playlists. “Head & Heart” reached the Daily Top 100 in 53 countries and regions worldwide, including 12 where it reached the top 20.

Leading the Shazam chart was “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” by Elton John and Dua Lipa, which marked Elton John’s first time topping the Shazam global chart. The track was No. 1 on 17 national charts — a record for both singers — and both hit the top spot in the U.K. for the first time. Rounding out the top five were Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Farruko’s “Pepas” and Acraze’s “Do It To It (feat. Cherish).”

Apple Music released its top 100 charts for 2022 as playlists on the service:

Apple Music’s Replay experience for 2022, available starting Tuesday through Dec. 31, lets subscribers see their top songs, artists, albums, genres and more for the year. New in 2022 is a year-end experience with expanded listening insights and new functionality, including a personalized highlight reel. Apple Replay ’22 also will show superfans whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favorite artist or genre.

To access Apple Music Replay, subscribers can visit replay.music.apple.com and log in with the same Apple ID used for Apple Music. They can then play highlights or scroll through the page for more detailed insights.