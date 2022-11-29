ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruceton Mills, WV

West Virginia Inmate Admits To Stabbing Fellow Inmate In A “Heat Of Passion”

By Danielle Shockey
 3 days ago
Ronnie Legette, an inmate at United States Penitentiary Hazleton, in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, has admitted to stabbing another inmate, killing him, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Legette, 39, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of “Voluntary Manslaughter.”

Legette admitted to stabbing Demario Porter, another inmate, in a heat of passion on September 17, 2018, in Preston County.

Legette faces up to 15 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

