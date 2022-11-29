ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

OBX’s must-see Christmas houses

(Part of a continuing series) Don’t miss the Christmas spectacular at 5111 Lunar Drive in Kitty Hawk this holiday season, where Tony and Karen Facenda have transformed their yard into a “Kitty Hawk Christmas Land.”. The couple began their Christmas Wonderland 10 years ago when they became empty...
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

‘The town didn’t get what it bargained for’

Southern Shores seeks to fix problem in beach nourishment project. The northern beaches of Southern Shores ended up with significantly less sand than they were originally slated to receive during the recent renourishment efforts that wrapped up in that municipality late last month. But it is expected to take several weeks before the project contractor and the construction design firm come to a resolution on how the disparity will be addressed.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
WAVY News 10

Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Nags Head, November 26

Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Soundside Road, Nags Head was called home November 26, 2022. She was born in Norfolk, the youngest of four daughters, to The Reverend William G. Pulling and Margaret Hammond Pulling. Paula retired from a successful career in the automotive business, and then settled in Nags Head where she continued to live her amazing life to the fullest. She was an incredible cook, seasoned traveler, the life of every party, and a star at any Karaoke bar. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her Soundside Pierhouse. Paula always gave everything she had to her family, her friends, and to those in need. She was truly one of a kind, and never met a stranger.
NAGS HEAD, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for November 2022

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering and Larceny. 46000 block of Old Lighthouse Road, Buxton. Household. items reported stolen from a residence. Under investigation. November 7, 2022. Larceny of Firearm. 900 block of Bernice Ave, Roanoke Island. Handgun reported stolen...
DARE COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Threat made against high school in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — For the second day in a row, a local school was placed on lockdown due to an anonymous threat made against it. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the threat was made against Northeastern High School around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The school was placed on immediate lockdown and police and first responders were called to investigate.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

