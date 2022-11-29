Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
Frisco-Buxton Pathway Committee gets closer to $95,000 goal; Upcoming holiday events could put them over the top
The Frisco-Buxton Pathway Committee has a longstanding goal to raise $95,000 for a new multi-use pathway by the end of 2022, and per a December 2 update, the Committee has steadily inched closer to this milestone in the past several weeks. “We have had some great donations, and I am...
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX’s must-see Christmas houses
(Part of a continuing series) Don’t miss the Christmas spectacular at 5111 Lunar Drive in Kitty Hawk this holiday season, where Tony and Karen Facenda have transformed their yard into a “Kitty Hawk Christmas Land.”. The couple began their Christmas Wonderland 10 years ago when they became empty...
islandfreepress.org
Cape Hatteras United Methodist Men share 2022 achievements in a “Year in Review” update
The Cape Hatteras United Methodist Men (CHUMM) recently detailed the organization’s achievements during its 44th year of operation in a “Year in Review” update sent to members, friends, and supporters. Per the announcement, highlights from the past 12 months include the following:. Emergency Financial and Food Assistance:...
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Dec. 2-4
Enjoy the holiday season in Hampton Roads! This weekend continues with festive events around the area.
outerbanksvoice.com
‘The town didn’t get what it bargained for’
Southern Shores seeks to fix problem in beach nourishment project. The northern beaches of Southern Shores ended up with significantly less sand than they were originally slated to receive during the recent renourishment efforts that wrapped up in that municipality late last month. But it is expected to take several weeks before the project contractor and the construction design firm come to a resolution on how the disparity will be addressed.
WAVY News 10
Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
islandfreepress.org
Irene Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund gets closer to $25,000 goal, but help is needed to reach this milestone
The Island Free Press (IFP) is pleased to announce that the Irene Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund, started through the Outer Banks Community Foundation, was a huge success in its inaugural year. The scholarship fund is close to its first goal of $25,000, but it needs the community’s help to reach...
outerbanksvoice.com
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Nags Head, November 26
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Soundside Road, Nags Head was called home November 26, 2022. She was born in Norfolk, the youngest of four daughters, to The Reverend William G. Pulling and Margaret Hammond Pulling. Paula retired from a successful career in the automotive business, and then settled in Nags Head where she continued to live her amazing life to the fullest. She was an incredible cook, seasoned traveler, the life of every party, and a star at any Karaoke bar. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her Soundside Pierhouse. Paula always gave everything she had to her family, her friends, and to those in need. She was truly one of a kind, and never met a stranger.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Thanksgiving night fire in Kill Devil Hills causes extensive damage, loss of pets
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on November 24, 2022 at 8:50 p.m., fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1700 block of Sioux St. with fire showing from the roof area. Fire crews from Colington and Kitty Hawk fire departments also...
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for November 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering and Larceny. 46000 block of Old Lighthouse Road, Buxton. Household. items reported stolen from a residence. Under investigation. November 7, 2022. Larceny of Firearm. 900 block of Bernice Ave, Roanoke Island. Handgun reported stolen...
Elizabeth City among NC school systems that received Thursday active shooter threat
Elizabeth City is among several school districts across North Carolina that appear to have received the same anonymous threat Thursday.
Threat made against high school in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — For the second day in a row, a local school was placed on lockdown due to an anonymous threat made against it. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the threat was made against Northeastern High School around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The school was placed on immediate lockdown and police and first responders were called to investigate.
