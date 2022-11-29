On Tuesday, December 6, the Terrebonne Parish School District will have a big decision to make when it comes to a plan for the replacement of Grand Caillou Elementary School. Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on Grand Caillou Elementary. After a discussion at the last committee meeting, the board will decide at next week’s meeting. At the last committee meeting, Superintendent Bubba Orgeron addressed the Committee on the consideration of approval of a plan for the replacement of Grand Caillou Elementary School with three options. Orgeron reminded the audience that the plans will have to be looked at from the perspective of a bigger picture and for the district as a whole in the future. The following are the options that are possible:

