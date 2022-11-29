Read full article on original website
Terrebonne Parish School Board to Vote on Grand Caillou Elementary Fate Tuesday, December 6
On Tuesday, December 6, the Terrebonne Parish School District will have a big decision to make when it comes to a plan for the replacement of Grand Caillou Elementary School. Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on Grand Caillou Elementary. After a discussion at the last committee meeting, the board will decide at next week’s meeting. At the last committee meeting, Superintendent Bubba Orgeron addressed the Committee on the consideration of approval of a plan for the replacement of Grand Caillou Elementary School with three options. Orgeron reminded the audience that the plans will have to be looked at from the perspective of a bigger picture and for the district as a whole in the future. The following are the options that are possible:
Terrebonne General Honors November Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athlete
Terrebonne General Health System has announced the November Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athlete!. The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Caedon DeMello and Brynn Kelso on being honored with the November awards!
Change A Child’s Life, Become a CASA: Three information sessions to be held in December
CASA of Terrebonne’s Winter Pre-Service Training to become an advocate for a child in foster care begins on January 17, 2023. Currently, CASA of Terrebonne is serving over 50 children in foster care, yet there are still over 160 children on their waiting list. They are in need of passionate volunteers to speak up for the children of Terrebonne Parish.
Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!
Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
Nicholls Names Dr. Melanie Boudreaux as MBA Director
Dr. Melanie Boudreaux has been named the new Director of the Master of Business Administration program at Nicholls State University. Dr. Boudreaux, a Nicholls alumna, received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a Concentration in Human Resources in 2008 and then her Master of Business Administration in 2012. She furthered her education when she graduated from the University of South Alabama in May 2022 with a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a Concentration in Management. Melanie is a certified Society of Human Resources Management Professional and a HRCI Professional in Human Resources.
#iGiveCatholic Raises Over $1.76 Million for Local Catholic Ministries in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux
The results of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux’s #iGiveCatholic are in! With over 2,300 donations from 1,917 donors to 59 organizations, a total of $1,762,607 was raised for our local community during the 24-hour online giving event held on #GivingTuesday (November 29, 2022). The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux raised the second-highest figure of all Louisiana dioceses and was ranked third nationally.
Registration Opens For Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Krewe of You Sensory Safe Mardi Gras Event
Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) invites the community to join them for their signature Krewe of You Mardi Gras Parade. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Krewe of Aphrodite Hall, 212 Venture Blvd, Houma, LA. Krewe of You is a sensory-safe...
Widespread Entergy power outage across Thibodaux area
Entergy is currently experiencing a wide-spread power outage from Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever to Labadieville, to Chackbay and all between, that started around 9:20 a.m. The entire Thibodaux substation is out and all feeders are out within. Paula Rome, Customer Service Manager for the Bayou Region for Entergy...
Luminate Houma returns Saturday, December 10 in Downtown Houma
Luminate Houma returns Saturday, December 10 in Downtown Houma! The December candlelit performance will feature Moses Knightshead, Susan Aysan, Brent Melancon, Michael G., and Barry Chauvin all produced by Split Liquor Productions. The night will begin with a Christmas caroling before the show, so come in the holiday spirit! The...
Yule be sorry to Miss these Events this Weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!
Christmas season has begun here in the bayou and this weekend kicks it off with a bang! Here’s what’s happening in the Terrebonne and Lafourche areas beginning tomorrow!. Terrebonne 200: Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler Terrebonne! | Thursday, December 1 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library Come out for the last presentation of the Terrebonne 200 celebration! This presentation will be celebrating the history of entertainment in Terrebonne Parish!
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
Judge Bethancourt receives Catherine D. Kimball Award for the Advancement of the Administration ofJustice.
Local judge Randy Bethancourt was recently presented the prestigious Chief Justice Catherine D. Kimball Award for the Advancement of the Administration of Justice. H. Minor Pipes, President of the Louisiana State Bar Association, 2021-2022, presented Judge Bethancourt the award on November 20, 2022 at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City.
Here’s the Agenda for Tonight’s Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting
The Terrebonne Parish Council will be meeting tonight, November 30, at 6:00 p.m. The council meeting takes place at 8026 Main Street on the Second Floor in the Council Meeting Room. According to the 242-page agenda, there will be numerous items on the agenda tonight ranging from Parish project updates, an emergency ordinance, time allotted for the public to address the council, an ordinance to amend the 2022 Adopted Operating Budget and 5-Year Capital Outlay Budget of TPCG, and appointments to various boards, committees, and commissions.
Danielle Deroche, RN Named Latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient
Danielle Deroche, RN, has won the latest award. She has worked on 3 North for seven years. She enjoys working with her coworkers and is passionate about patient care. “I’m grateful that I can positively impact people’s lives, especially when they are going through tough times,” she said.
JACKPOT: Winning Lotto ticket nets player almost $2 grand in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A #Lotto ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, November 30, and it ended up being a winner. The ticket cost $1 and someone won $1,904. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K #9737 on Rushing Road West. The numbers for Wednesday’s...
Market at the Marina features Christmas Market
“This is such a special market! With over 60 food and craft vendors, you can truly give the gift of local, with handmade and home grown items this holiday,” said Amanda Pontiff Market at the Marina Manager, and Wellness Coordinator at Terrebonne General Health System. “From unique art, to locally harvested and canned jellies, jams, and fresh goods, you can support locals while giving local. Many of our vendors are even working on preparing gift sets and baskets that are in festive packaging.”
Viewpoint: Relationship between Mayor Cantrell and City Council reaches new low
This week’s drama that pitted Mayor LaToya Cantrell against City Council President Helena Moreno and the majority of council members is just another example of the deep rift between the two branches of city government. Don’t expect it to heal anytime soon. The council was quick to call...
Lafourche Booking Log - November 30, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on November 30, 2022.
Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS
Louisiana Business Owner Charged with Tax Crimes After Allegedly Collecting Taxes From Employees and Not Sending them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Rene Clement (“Clement”), age 75, of Houma, Louisiana, was charged with failing to account for and pay federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contributions Act (“FICA”) taxes, in violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7202.
HyperVelocity, Houma’s New Race Track, to Host Grand Opening This Sat. Dec. 3
After a few days of a soft opening, HyperVelocity Racetrack will officially have its grand opening day this Saturday, December 3!. The new indoor go-karting track and entertainment center in Houma’s Southland Mall Suite 1043 will officially open this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The business’s first day for the soft opening was on Black Friday, November 25, and co-owner Mosun Ejike shared with The Times that the soft opening went well, “We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to support a local family-owned business,” she said. She also shared that they learned a lot and will implement what they learned during the soft opening moving forward.
