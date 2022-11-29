Read full article on original website
Related
CHS Talks New Products and Fertility at NAFB Convention
It's convention time for the National Farm Broadcasters Association and we're down in Kansas City, Missouri catching up with the leaders in the ag industry. Tim Swanson, CHS Agronomist spoke to us about fertility and some of the new and exciting products CHS has to offer. Take a listen below:
Christmas Wreath Laying at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery Scheduled
It's a tradition that has now reached its 30th year in America and you can take part later this month in South Dakota, honoring those who served to preserve the freedoms we hold so dear. Saturday, December 17, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Midwest...
Tickets Still Available for SDSU Football Playoff Game
South Dakota State is the No. 1 seed in the FCS Playoffs and they will play their first game of the playoffs this Saturday at home against Delaware. If you are looking to make the trip to Brookings, there are still tickets available. With a game-time temperature projected to be...
19 Events To Put Sioux Falls In The Christmas Spirit
Be prepared for dozens of different replies when you ask a kid or an adult the question, "What puts you in the Christmas Spirit?" As soon as the first snow falls, as soon as the Thanksgiving turkey leftovers are finished, when you hear the first Christmas song of the season, and the first holiday commercial on the radio you know it's the ready-set-go mode.
Open Letter to Sioux Falls Drivers during Winter Months
Attention Sioux Falls drivers, it's wintertime again, please do not overdrive the road conditions!. A reminder that definitely needed to be said to several people throughout the Sioux Empire on Tuesday as they failed to heed safe driving practices after Sioux Falls experienced its first significant snowfall of the 2022-2023 winter weather season.
2022 Downtown Sioux Falls ‘Parade of Lights’ Winners Are In
Last Friday night thousands of residents from in and around the Sioux Empire showed how much they love a parade, as an estimated 54,300 people attended the 30th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls "Parade of Lights" on Phillips Avenue from 13th Street to 5th Street. You knew the crowd was going...
Is Sioux Falls Really The Worst City for Breakfast Lovers?
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Even if you aren't a huge breakfast fan, it can be truly difficult to resist some classic breakfast smells in the morning such as the tempting aromas from bacon and eggs or fluffy pancakes. The Sioux Empire is lucky to have...
1880 Train ‘Holiday Express’ Is One Magical Ride in the Black Hills of South Dakota
If your Christmas plans include a trip to the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota don't miss the Holiday Express!. If you've vacationed in 'The Hills' through the years you're probably familiar with the historic 1880 Train in Hill City. In fact, you may very well have taken a ride through the beautiful scenery. Well, as if by Christmas magic, over the holidays the train is transformed into...The Holiday Express!
Sioux Empire On Tap 2023 – Tickets are On-Sale NOW
Sioux Empire On Tap is back for 2023. They will be pouring up good times and great beer at the Sioux Falls Convention Center at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Sioux Empire On Tap tickets are on sale now. Just in time to make great...
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
Is Sioux Falls Getting A Big Snowstorm on Tuesday?
We all knew that snow was going to grace our presence eventually this winter. Based on multiple reports from our friends at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, it looks like Tuesday we will see our first significant snow of the season. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...
Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Closing Temporarily
Diners in Sioux Falls will be down an option beginning this week. Starting Monday (November 28), Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen on Main Avenue will be closed while the restaurant replaces the floor in its kitchen. Customers were notified by e-mail over the Thanksgiving weekend. The owners of Bread &...
Sioux Falls Parade of Lights Welcomes A Large Crowd to Downtown
One of the biggest holiday traditions in Sioux Falls took place last Friday evening. Thousands of lights lit up downtown for the 30th Annual Parade of Lights. The evening was nothing but merry and bright!. Taking place the day after Thanksgiving, the 30th Annual Parade of Lights sets the tone...
Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023
One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
Need To Watch The Game? Here Are 10 Best Sioux Falls Sports Bars
If you haven't been paying attention to sports lately, there is a lot going on. Between the FIFA World Cup, college football Rivalry Week, and crazy NFL matchups, there are tons of games to watch on television. It's hard to keep track of all the big sports moments! This could...
Tickets Still Available for USF-Augustana Basketball on Saturday
It is a great weekend of sports in South Dakota with Gonzaga and Baylor playing in a big-time college basketball game at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday and SDSU playing their first playoff game of 2022 in Brookings on Saturday. In addition to those two big games, there will be...
What You Need to Know About the Results-Townsquare Media Toy Drive
Every holiday season we make it our mission, along with your help, to provide enough toys for the Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety (formerly Children's Inn) to last throughout the next year. While you're shopping this holiday season if you could pick up an extra gift for a child...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0