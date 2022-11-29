ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

19 Events To Put Sioux Falls In The Christmas Spirit

Be prepared for dozens of different replies when you ask a kid or an adult the question, "What puts you in the Christmas Spirit?" As soon as the first snow falls, as soon as the Thanksgiving turkey leftovers are finished, when you hear the first Christmas song of the season, and the first holiday commercial on the radio you know it's the ready-set-go mode.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Open Letter to Sioux Falls Drivers during Winter Months

Attention Sioux Falls drivers, it's wintertime again, please do not overdrive the road conditions!. A reminder that definitely needed to be said to several people throughout the Sioux Empire on Tuesday as they failed to heed safe driving practices after Sioux Falls experienced its first significant snowfall of the 2022-2023 winter weather season.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

1880 Train ‘Holiday Express’ Is One Magical Ride in the Black Hills of South Dakota

If your Christmas plans include a trip to the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota don't miss the Holiday Express!. If you've vacationed in 'The Hills' through the years you're probably familiar with the historic 1880 Train in Hill City. In fact, you may very well have taken a ride through the beautiful scenery. Well, as if by Christmas magic, over the holidays the train is transformed into...The Holiday Express!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023

One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy