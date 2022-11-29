Co-hosts of the Fox News show The Five on Friday debated how to respond to Apple disabling an iPhone feature that removes users’ digital paper trail, in light of how the move would make anti-government protesters in China easier to locate and potentially harm. Judge Jeanine Pirro commended a Fox Business Network reporter for questioning CEO Tim Cook, who did not respond. “It’s all about the money for them,” Pirro claimed. Co-host Harold Ford eventually challenged Pirro to do more than criticize the tech company. “If you really feel as strongly as you do, and I believe you do, you should stop wearing— devouring food—things that were made in China,” he said, adding later: “Throw away your Apple.” Pirro rebuffed Ford’s challenge, replying that doing so “is not the answer.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

27 MINUTES AGO