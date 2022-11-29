Read full article on original website
OBX’s must-see Christmas houses
(Part of a continuing series) Don’t miss the Christmas spectacular at 5111 Lunar Drive in Kitty Hawk this holiday season, where Tony and Karen Facenda have transformed their yard into a “Kitty Hawk Christmas Land.”. The couple began their Christmas Wonderland 10 years ago when they became empty...
Susan Hope Eisel of Kill Devil Hills, November 9
Susan Hope Eisel, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. Born in Allegheny, PA on August 22, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Alberta Hope and Paul Joseph Roeschenthaler. Susan earned her bachelor’s degree and spent her career as...
Jessie W. Trueblood of Elizabeth City, November 28
Jessie William Trueblood, age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Currituck House Assisted Living in Moyock, NC. Born in Hertford, NC on March 10, 1941 to the late George Matthew Trueblood and Cora Elizabeth Etheridge Trueblood, he was a carpenter in construction until his retirement. An industrious, hard-working and interesting man, he enjoyed racing, especially watching Dale Earnhart and Kevin Harvick. He loved being outside and enjoyed gardening. A very giving person, he supported cancer research.
‘The town didn’t get what it bargained for’
Southern Shores seeks to fix problem in beach nourishment project. The northern beaches of Southern Shores ended up with significantly less sand than they were originally slated to receive during the recent renourishment efforts that wrapped up in that municipality late last month. But it is expected to take several weeks before the project contractor and the construction design firm come to a resolution on how the disparity will be addressed.
Kizen Alexander Saunders, November 27
Kizen Alexander Saunders life started on April 16, 1989. He passed on November 27, 2022 in Greensboro, NC. What can I say? He loved his fellow Aries people! He graduated Manteo High School and he loved his family. We all know that to experience Kizen’s presence was to experience music...
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Nags Head, November 26
Paula Elizabeth Dunstan of Soundside Road, Nags Head was called home November 26, 2022. She was born in Norfolk, the youngest of four daughters, to The Reverend William G. Pulling and Margaret Hammond Pulling. Paula retired from a successful career in the automotive business, and then settled in Nags Head where she continued to live her amazing life to the fullest. She was an incredible cook, seasoned traveler, the life of every party, and a star at any Karaoke bar. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her Soundside Pierhouse. Paula always gave everything she had to her family, her friends, and to those in need. She was truly one of a kind, and never met a stranger.
Sam Anderson Hourmouzis, Jr., November 20
Sam Anderson Hourmouzis, Jr. died unexpectedly of natural causes at his Aydlett, NC home November 20, 2022. He was 70 years old and predeceased by his cherished wife, Alice several years ago. Sam was born in Hertford, North Carolina. In his youth, he was a gifted scholar and athlete. Eventually...
Carrie Mae Holdaway Thorpe of Powells Point, December 1
Carrie Mae Holdaway Thorpe, 97, of Powells Point, NC died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Mouth of Wilson, VA on October 25, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Ola Pilkins and Andrew Franklin Holdaway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded...
Welcoming the Future with Open Arms. We Got This.
It’s been a challenging few years. Between the pandemic and the economy, many people have experienced higher levels of exhaustion, disappointment, and loss. As an organization, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group certainly has had to navigate some rough seas too. Still, we’re choosing to celebrate our many wins and to be grateful as 2022 comes to a close.
William Henry “Beans” Weatherly, III, of Elizabeth City, November 27
William Henry “Beans” Weatherly, III, 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Mr. Weatherly was born in Elizabeth City, NC on March 17, 1929, to the late, William Henry Weatherly, Jr., and Dorothy Aycock Weatherly. He was a retired real estate agent, a member of Christ Episcopal Church and attended University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. Mr. Weatherly was inducted in the NC Ducks Unlimited Hall of Fame, he enjoyed playing a round of golf with friends, and relished the time he was able to spend on the river as an accomplished sailor and instructor in the art of sailing. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving his Country in the United States Coast Guard.
Water leak in Buxton repaired, but customers advised to boil water
Dare County has just reported that as of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, repairs have been completed on a water leak that occurred between Conner’s Supermarket and the north end of Buxton on Hatteras Island. The impacted area of the water system will be flushed and returned to normal operation.
Coast Guard rescues four from sinking vessel
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three adults and a 15-year-old from a sinking sailing vessel on Thursday, Dec. 1 approximately 98 miles from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The 41-foot sailboat Rojodan crew contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 30, stating that they had lost the use of both their engines and jib. The Coast Guard was unable to tow the vessel because of the distance from shore and weather conditions with wind gusts up to 40 knots and sea swells up to 8 feet.
In Dare County, demand grows for more and better athletic facilities
Many area coaches, players, parents and other sports enthusiasts agree. The county’s growing population, coupled with an increasing interest in sports, especially soccer, has led to a demand for more and better athletic facilities and playing fields. “The need is now,” said Jamie Varnell, a local parent who has...
Manteo High hoops teams open season with strong starts
Both Manteo High women’s and men’s teams won their opening games of the basketball season. On Tuesday, Nov. 29 the women defeated visiting Gates County, winning 50-14. Seniors Kyla Mallory and Erika Bailey led their team in scoring with 16 and 13 points each. The women followed that victory with an impressive road win over Cape Hatteras on Wednesday, Nov. 30 by a score of 58-33. The team takes the court again on Dec. 6 at Gates County.
