Oak Hill Cottage announces additional nighttime tours
MANSFIELD -- Oak Hill Cottage will welcome its former residents home for one night only during its Ghosts of Christmas Past open house on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual event offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience and imagine what life was like for the residents of Mansfield’s own Gothic mansion in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Police say 'no active threat' behind Mansfield Senior lockdown
MANSFIELD — Mansfield police say there was no active threat behind the lockdown of Mansfield Middle School and Mansfield Senior High School Friday morning.
Richland County property transfers: 192 E. Main St. purchased for $1.2 million
MANSFIELD -- November's property transfers included the sale of 192 E. Main St. in Lexington. It was sold to Central Ohio Hospitality, LLC for $1,275,000 by Mid Ohio Hospitality, LLC. Here are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.
Mansfield looks elsewhere to find solutions to community development, codes enforcement issues
MANSFIELD -- Adrian Ackerman is a data person, comfortable with numbers and their analysis. That helped peek the interest of the City of Mansfield's development director earlier this year during an internet training conference involving the City of Kettering, a suburb of Dayton.
Richland County commissioners make new JFS director official
MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners officially removed the word "interim" from Lori Bedson's title on Thursday as director of the local Job & Family Services agency. However, questions continue to swirl about key open positions within and around the agency, which saw former longtime director Sharlene Neumann abruptly depart in August and two other leaders terminated "for cause" in November.
Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member
ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
Richland Public Health reports local measles case
MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health confirmed an active case of the measles in Richland County this week, it reported on Friday morning. A person with the measles visited the Richland Mall on Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the health department stated.
Mt. Vernon escapes close call with Johnstown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Mt. Vernon wore a victory shine after clipping Johnstown 55-53 on November 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Mt. Vernon moved in front of Johnstown 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
Johnstown knocks out victory beat against Newark Catholic
Johnstown grabbed a 44-32 victory at the expense of Newark Catholic in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 2. The last time Newark Catholic and Johnstown played in a 33-30 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Two women part of the Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two women with Mansfield ties are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Sugarcreek Garaway finds its footing in sprinting past New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic
Sugarcreek Garaway raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 77-47 win over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 2. The last time Sugarcreek Garaway and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic played in a 60-52 game on February 1, 2022....
Westerville North drums Columbus Franklin Heights with resounding beat
Westerville North rolled past Columbus Franklin Heights for a comfortable 69-35 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Westerville North and Columbus Franklin Heights played in a 68-36 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Phyllis J. Crooker
Phyllis J. Crooker, age 78 , passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby. Phyllis was born April 17, 1944 to the late George and M. Marion (Miner) Moyer. She was a 1962 graduate of St. Peter’s High school in Mansfield. Phyllis was always the life of the party, even the last few years at Crestwood. She had an infectious personality and made everyone laugh.
Warsaw River View nips Coshocton in taut scare
Warsaw River View edged Coshocton 54-50 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Warsaw River View and Coshocton faced off on January 26, 2022 at Warsaw River View High School. For more, click here.
Youngstown East paints near-perfect picture in win over Akron North
Youngstown East's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Akron North 47-4 at Akron North High on December 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Youngstown East and Akron North squared off with January 29, 2022 at Youngstown East High School last season....
Thomas Worthington comes up short in matchup with Dublin Jerome
Riding a wave of production, Dublin Jerome surfed over Thomas Worthington 52-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 2. The first quarter gave Dublin Jerome a 9-8 lead over Thomas Worthington.
Sycamore Mohawk hits the gas after slow start to blow past Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
Sycamore Mohawk fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Bascom Hopewell-Loudon during a 63-38 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon authored a promising start, taking an 18-16 advantage over Sycamore Mohawk at the end of the first quarter.
Convincing fashion: Westerville South handles Dublin Scioto
Westerville South's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Dublin Scioto 67-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Westerville South and Dublin Scioto played in a 50-30 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Granville outduels Zanesville in competitive clash
Granville knocked off Zanesville 54-43 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 2. Last season, Granville and Zanesville squared off with January 22, 2022 at Granville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Dublin Coffman delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Powell Olentangy Liberty
Dublin Coffman fans held their breath in an uneasy 43-41 victory over Powell Olentangy Liberty on December 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Powell Olentangy Liberty, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Dublin Coffman through the end of the first quarter.
