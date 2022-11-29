ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill Cottage announces additional nighttime tours

MANSFIELD -- Oak Hill Cottage will welcome its former residents home for one night only during its Ghosts of Christmas Past open house on Saturday, Dec. 3. The annual event offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience and imagine what life was like for the residents of Mansfield’s own Gothic mansion in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County commissioners make new JFS director official

MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners officially removed the word "interim" from Lori Bedson's title on Thursday as director of the local Job & Family Services agency. However, questions continue to swirl about key open positions within and around the agency, which saw former longtime director Sharlene Neumann abruptly depart in August and two other leaders terminated "for cause" in November.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland Public Health reports local measles case

MANSFIELD — Richland Public Health confirmed an active case of the measles in Richland County this week, it reported on Friday morning. A person with the measles visited the Richland Mall on Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the health department stated.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mt. Vernon escapes close call with Johnstown

Mighty close, mighty fine, Mt. Vernon wore a victory shine after clipping Johnstown 55-53 on November 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Mt. Vernon moved in front of Johnstown 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
richlandsource.com

Johnstown knocks out victory beat against Newark Catholic

Johnstown grabbed a 44-32 victory at the expense of Newark Catholic in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 2. The last time Newark Catholic and Johnstown played in a 33-30 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Two women part of the Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two women with Mansfield ties are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Phyllis J. Crooker

Phyllis J. Crooker, age 78 , passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby. Phyllis was born April 17, 1944 to the late George and M. Marion (Miner) Moyer. She was a 1962 graduate of St. Peter’s High school in Mansfield. Phyllis was always the life of the party, even the last few years at Crestwood. She had an infectious personality and made everyone laugh.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Warsaw River View nips Coshocton in taut scare

Warsaw River View edged Coshocton 54-50 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Warsaw River View and Coshocton faced off on January 26, 2022 at Warsaw River View High School. For more, click here.
COSHOCTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Youngstown East paints near-perfect picture in win over Akron North

Youngstown East's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Akron North 47-4 at Akron North High on December 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Youngstown East and Akron North squared off with January 29, 2022 at Youngstown East High School last season....
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Convincing fashion: Westerville South handles Dublin Scioto

Westerville South's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Dublin Scioto 67-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Westerville South and Dublin Scioto played in a 50-30 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
WESTERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Granville outduels Zanesville in competitive clash

Granville knocked off Zanesville 54-43 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 2. Last season, Granville and Zanesville squared off with January 22, 2022 at Granville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Dublin Coffman delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Powell Olentangy Liberty

Dublin Coffman fans held their breath in an uneasy 43-41 victory over Powell Olentangy Liberty on December 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Powell Olentangy Liberty, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Dublin Coffman through the end of the first quarter.
DUBLIN, OH

