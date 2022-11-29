This is it: The final ride for both the Guardians Of The Galaxy and their papa, director James Gunn, whose time at Disney and Marvel Studios has come to an end now that he’s co-running DC Studios at Warner Bros. Discovery. But don’t think about the end just yet, because we’ve just now gotten our first trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, which features some extremely funny stuff with Drax, a new otter character, the Guardians wearing sick Annihilation War uniforms, the debut of Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji as the villainous High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as top-tier Marvel weirdo Adam Warlock (he’s like Jesus but cooler), and Zoe Saldaña as the alternate version of Gamora from the past, reuniting (or uniting for the first time, from her perspective?) with the other Guardians. If you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame, that’s on you.

