Will Smith made his first red carpet appearance since the Oscars slap at the 'Emancipation' premiere, alongside his family
Eight months after he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards, Smith returned to the red carpet to promote his new film.
A.V. Club
Diane Sawyer's Love Actually 20th anniversary interview got interrupted by the police
20 years later, Love Actually’s Thomas Brodie-Sangster got to take a walk down memory lane with Diane Sawyer for ABC News’ 20th-anniversary special—so much so that he accidentally got to re-enact his character’s escape from police officers. The incident took place as Brodie-Sangster discussed his experience...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
A.V. Club
Jeremy Allen White says Zac Efron sent him some "really lovely" advice after he booked The Iron Claw
The Bear star Jeremy Allen White says following the rapturous appraisal of the kitchen-set drama the “phones started to ring.” With the summer series’ quick rise to television acclaim, he woke up one day to four scripts from A24 on his desk. The winner of the four turned out to be Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw, about the tragic professional wrestling troupe comprised of three brothers.
A.V. Club
Sally Field anoints Burt Reynolds as her worst on-screen kiss
Despite being a 1970's sex symbol, Burt Reynolds may have been decidedly unsexy at something: kissing. At least according to his former Smokey And The Bandits co-star and Oscar winner Sally Field, who dropped all the slobbery details on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
A.V. Club
Joe Pesci got some very real burns while filming a famous Home Alone scene
The original Home Alone franchise is known for its elaborate ways of doling out pain on its villains. As Goodfellas’ Joe Pesci can attest, taking on the role of Harry in the first two Home Alone films required him to play into the over-the-top physicality of the franchise’s humor.
A.V. Club
20 holiday movies that are definitely more naughty than nice
It’s Christmas time again, which means more marathons of the same old sappy, feel-good movies. But what if you’re sick of watching A Miracle On 34th Street for the gazillionth time? If you’re in the mood for something a little more adult, Violent Night hits theaters this Friday. And that’s just one of many options, because long before David Harbour dressed up as a killer Kris Kringle, Hollywood was cranking out R-rated holiday movies that are far more naughty than nice—and not just horror films, but risqué Christmas comedies, too.
A.V. Club
Netflix stands by limited theatrical releases, unlimited Dave Chappelle specials
Rian Johnson; Reed Hastings; Dave Chappelle Photo: Jon Kopaloff; Michael M. Santiago; Kristy Sparow (Getty Images) Netflix is nothing if not faithful to its strategy, even when it’s struggling with subscriber numbers. In a recent conversation at the New York Times DealBook conference in NYC, the streamer’s founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings acknowledged that the service should have adopted an advertising model like Hulu’s sooner. Otherwise, though, he was steadfast about the Netflix model, even when admitting that they left “lots” of money on the table surrounding the theatrical release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
A.V. Club
Michael Gandolfini joins the MCU's Daredevil: Born Again
Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints Of Newark) is moving from the mean streets of New Jersey to a whole new world of crime in Hell’s Kitchen. The Offer actor has been cast in a major role in Disney+’s upcoming MCU series Daredevil: Born Again, starring beside Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, per Deadline.
A.V. Club
Joy-hating boneheads at HBO cancel Los Espookys
The joy-hating boneheads done done it again, Variety (sort of) reports, with news breaking this afternoon that HBO has decided to cancel Los Espookys. Created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen, this weird, wonderful, and extremely funny semi-supernatural comedy will end its run on HBO after just two seasons—12 measly episodes!—on the air.
A.V. Club
17 possible best director nominees for the 2023 Oscars
There’s no Oscar category that’s more like comparing apples and oranges than Best Director. Should the Academy reward intimate, emotionally driven character studies—evidence that a director can masterfully guide their stars? Or should they go for impressive, “how’d they do that” spectacle? As this list of could-be and should-be nominees can attest, directing is a tricky thing to qualify. Read on for the 17 filmmaker contenders (technically 18, with double the Daniels in one slot) that may be in the mix at the 2023 Oscars and deserving of that shiny gold man.
A.V. Club
And that's how long it took Kanye to get himself suspended from Elon Musk's Twitter
Congratulations tonight to anyone who had “just about exactly one month” as their (shockingly) long pick in the “How long will it take Kanye West to get himself suspended from Elon Musk’s Twitter?” betting pool, as West appears to have finally passed Musk’s own personal thresholds for “free speech” at last—presumably right around the time he posted a picture this evening of a swastika entwined with a Star Of David.
A.V. Club
Toni Colette is the Godfather who makes muffins in the first Mafia Mamma trailer
Carrying on a legacy is no easy feat, even for the apples that fall nearest to the tree. So what happens to the apples who never knew the tree at all? In Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke’s latest action comedy Mafia Mamma, Toni Collette stars as suburban American mom Kirsten, who finds herself at the helm of her family’s Mafia firm after her distant grandfather passes away.
A.V. Club
A Britney Spears musical is coming to Broadway (without any help from Britney Spears)
Britney Spears was obviously right when she said everyone wants a “Piece Of Me.” Though the pop star is not involved in the production, her music will now be the soundtrack for a new Broadway show, Once Upon A One More Time. The jukebox musical has announced its debut on the Great White Way, with previews beginning in May ahead of its opening on June 22, 2023.
A.V. Club
5 weird as hell takeaways from that weird as hell Cocaine Bear trailer
Cocaine Bear. A powerful phrase, imbued with the image of god knows how many feverishly imagined narcotics-fueled maulings and deeply traumatized pic-a-nic baskets. And also the evocative bit of language powering the new trailer for, well, Cocaine Bear, Universal’s upcoming dark comedy that apparently hopes to do for bears and cocaine what another little movie did, lo these many years ago, for snakes and planes.
A.V. Club
Aubrey Plaza opines that she, Scorsese and Spielberg are the Avengers of real cinema
Martin Scorsese, Aubrey Plaza, and Steven Spielberg Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Jason Mendez/Mike Coppola/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images. It’s a bleak world out there for film these days: streaming is ripping a hole in creatives’ traditional revenue streams, and the Thanksgiving Weekend box office did the worst numbers in, well, ever. But when it comes to the defense of classic cinema, three brave riders still remain, soldiers of justice ready to die on the hill of passion projects and classic cinema: Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Aubrey Plaza.
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 2, to Sunday, December 4. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. It’s time for some spy action in Slow Horses season...
A.V. Club
Zoe Saldaña adds her Marvel opinion, says she felt "artistically stuck" working in franchise
In the meme heard ‘round the world, little green Gamora asks her adoptive father, Thanos, what it cost him to acquire the soul stone. “Everything,” he responds (which, spoiler alert, really means he flung her off a big old cliff). For Zoe Saldaña, the woman behind the meme, it seems like appearing in this movie may have cost everything as well—or, at the very least, a decade of her career. “I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises,” she said in a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily.
A.V. Club
Harrison Ford heads to prestige TV in the first look at Apple TV Plus' Shrinking
Following his role in the Yellowstone spin-off 1923, Harrison Ford will be heading to TV again for the new Apple TV+ series Shrinking. (Does the streamer love one-word titles that begin with “S” or what?) The iconic Blade Runner actor co-stars alongside Jason Segel (Forgetting Sarah Marshall), and the comedy also features Christa Miller (Scrubs), Jessica Williams (2 Dope Queens), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Luke Tennie (Deadly Class), and Lukita Maxwell (Generation).
A.V. Club
The Guardians Of The Galaxy are done running in the first trailer for Volume 3
This is it: The final ride for both the Guardians Of The Galaxy and their papa, director James Gunn, whose time at Disney and Marvel Studios has come to an end now that he’s co-running DC Studios at Warner Bros. Discovery. But don’t think about the end just yet, because we’ve just now gotten our first trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, which features some extremely funny stuff with Drax, a new otter character, the Guardians wearing sick Annihilation War uniforms, the debut of Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji as the villainous High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as top-tier Marvel weirdo Adam Warlock (he’s like Jesus but cooler), and Zoe Saldaña as the alternate version of Gamora from the past, reuniting (or uniting for the first time, from her perspective?) with the other Guardians. If you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame, that’s on you.
