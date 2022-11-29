Read full article on original website
Discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Decorate for the holidays with fresh flowers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When you go to decorate your home for the holidays or host a holiday gathering, don’t forget the floral arrangements! Ludemas Floral and Garden has everything you need to make your house fresh and festive! Allison joins us today to talk about what they offer and about a special event they have coming up!
An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
Adopt Kyper or Simone from the Harbor Humane Society
It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty the Shelters’ event going on at shelters throughout Michigan. (Dec. 1, 2022) Adopt Kyper or Simone from the Harbor Humane Society. It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty...
What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?
Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
Wow your friends with a beautiful grazing table
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Charcuterie boards and grazing tables are all the rage right now! If you’re entertaining family and friends this holiday season, this could be a wonderful option for you! The Grazing Table is a charcuterie board café in Kalamazoo that also provides catering and so much more. Joey joins us to tell us all about what they do!
Grand Rapids lights the annual Christmas tree
The annual event took place at Rosa Parks Circle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It was emceed by WOOD TV8’s Maranda. (Dec. 2, 2022) The annual event took place at Rosa Parks Circle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It was emceed by WOOD TV8’s Maranda. (Dec. 2, 2022)
The importance of getting quality dental restoration
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Restoring your teeth can involve many kinds of treatments and can be costly, so you want to make sure the work you have done lasts a lifetime. Dr Betsy Bakeman joins us today to talk about her restoration process and how she makes sure that people are happy with their smiles for years to come.
Experience holiday magic through ballet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A renowned dance company in West Michigan is bringing the Advent, Birth, and Celebration of the birth of Jesus to the stage through Classical Ballet, Contemporary Ballet and Dance. Today we have Debra, Sydney and Lucy from the Turning Pointe School of Dance!. Turning...
'Never a dull moment': Lowell family of 9 starts vending company
The Mebert's worked so well together, they realized this unexpected path in life was one they were meant to travel after all. But what if they were meant to do more?
Get holiday deals at Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The countdown is on 23 days until Christmas… that’s just over 3 weeks! No need to panic at this point but you might want to be a little strategic and make sure you head to a place where you have lots of shopping options.
Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays
I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
New art studio, gallery to open in Grand Rapids’ Uptown
A new art gallery and art education center will open its first storefront in Grand Rapids' Uptown district early next year. (Dec. 2, 2022) New art studio, gallery to open in Grand Rapids’ …. A new art gallery and art education center will open its first storefront in Grand...
Get your basement ready for winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re heading into the winter months and we’ve experienced a lot of rain and quite a bit of snow the last few weeks. You want to make sure your home is ready for a Michigan winter and make sure your basement or crawlspace is dry and safe.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Mookie and Regina
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter has plenty of pets waiting for you to take them home. Mookie is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who enjoys long walks and then a nap. He loves attention, the shelter says, and “wants nothing more than to be your lap dog.” He would do best with people who can spend a lot of time interacting with him.
Maranda Weekend Fun Guide 12-3
The holiday season means gatherings with friends and family, but for young kids with autism, the holidays can be a major obstacle. (Dec. 2, 2022) Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for …. Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding its...
$100K donation to West Michigan library beset by book challenges pushes back tentative closing date
HUDSONVILLE, MI – A six-figure donation by two area business owners will keep the embattled Patmos Library operating beyond its previously announced September 2024 closing date. Andy Wierda and Tracie Wierda – the married couple who owns the Derby Tavern in Jamestown Township – announced this week they had...
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 120122
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. ‘Lights on Creston’ event returning to Grand Rapids. Detroit-area company helps get man’s solar array …. When a national solar company went bankrupt, a Southwest Michigan man was left with a system that did...
West MI animal shelter numbers, length of stays continues to soar
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest animal shelters are still seeing large numbers of animals coming amid falling adoption rates. Harbor Humane Society says they, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter are struggling to keep up with the number of animals requiring lengthier stays.
Spreading cheer, hope and love to families in need
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For over 10 years, Maranda and several of her community partners have partnered with Meijer for the Caring for Families Holiday Shopping event. This year, Bethany Christian Services selected 10 families including refugee families from Afghanistan, Cuba and Guatemala, along with several foster families from West Michigan.
Grand Rapids Latin teacher has tall task against 19-time ‘Jeopardy’ champion
You spend nearly a decade trying to live out your dream of getting on “Jeopardy” and you have to go against a 19-time champion. It’s the tall task which lies ahead for this Latin teacher from Grand Rapids who is a contestant tonight, Friday, December 2, on the game of answers and questions.
