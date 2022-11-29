ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A holiday reminder to not be a rude doofus

Back in August, Madison, Wisconsin-based chef Tory Miller asked an exasperated rhetorical question in a Facebook post: “Like how hard is it to be nice?” Miller, who owns two of the city’s restaurants, had just had a front-of-house staff member quit, citing “toxic” guests as their reasoning. “The entire world is short-staffed, and you yelling about your table not being ready the moment you arrive is not making that any different,” Miller wrote.
One secret to cheap travel? Pet sitting.

Before I moved from Seattle to Florida, my friend asked if I’d want to take a two-month pause in between to stay at her place in Albuquerque and pet sit her three-legged cat, Mocha. Two months without rent or bills? Score. She and her husband organized all their pet-sits...
The mystery of the mimic plant

More than a decade ago, a plant ecologist named Ernesto Gianoli went for a walk in the woods, where he came across something that defies explanation. During his afternoon jaunt in the rainforest of southern Chile, he found a familiar shrub known as arrayán. Its leaves were small, lip-shaped, and apiculate — meaning they came to a point at the end. That’s typical.

