Stereogum
LCD Soundsystem Paid Tribute To Christine McVie And Covered Human League At Brooklyn Show For Amex Members
LCD Soundsystem are currently in the middle of a residency at Brooklyn Steel, and last night, during an exclusive show for Amex Members, the band paid special tribute to Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, who died on Wednesday at 79. As Billboard reports, the band incorporated “Songbird” into “New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down” (“Songbird,” which closes out 1977’s Rumours, is one of four songs written by McVie on the album, and McVie frequently sang it at the end of Fleetwood Mac shows). For their Brooklyn Steel show, keyboardist Nancy Whang took lead vocal on the “Songbird” segment.
Hitmaka & Sonny Digital Weigh In On Saweetie’s New EP Reportedly Only Selling 2K Copies—‘Someone Gotta Get Fired!’
Saweetie has been the hot topic of conversation since dropping her latest EP The Single Life last week. It seems like every other day someone is giving their opinion on her latest project and it isn’t all good praises things started with fans criticizing Saweetie because of the delay of her first […]
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
HipHopDX.com
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys
Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case
Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety. “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
HipHopDX.com
Ludacris Proves He’s Still Got It, Drops Crazy Freestyle Over ‘Billie Eilish’ Beat
Ludacris has been focused on TV and film in recent years, but his recent freestyle over Armani White‘s “Billie Eilish” beat proves he hasn’t missed a step. Alongside a clip posted to his Instagram on Tuesday (November 22), Luda included a caption stating that the verse was merely a “friendly reminder,” and that an official remix would be coming soon.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Xscape Rocks the House Down With An Epic Medley of Hits
Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott, the legendary ladies of 90s R&B girl group Xscape, graced the stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 stage and took viewers on a nostalgic journey of some of their biggest hits, including fans fan favorites such as “My Little Secret,” “Who Can I Run To?,” ''Tonight,” and the classic “Just Kickin It.” Special surprise guest and Grammy Award-winning superproducer Jermaine Dupri later joined the ladies.
thesource.com
Are Beyoncé & JAY-Z Collaborating On Another Joint Album?
Following the release of Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance in July, Queen B might be teaming up with her billionaire husband, JAY-Z, on a collab album in the near future. Bey had previously described Renaissance as a “three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic.” She pictured the period as “a time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”
HipHopDX.com
Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, The Lady Of Rage & RBX Form Supergroup The N Matez, Announce New Album
Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, The Lady of Rage and RBX have joined forces to form a new supergroup called The N Matez, and have plans to drop a full-length album. Dillinger announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday (November 22, while sharing the cover art of the group’s debut album, which is titled Warning. The illustrated artwork shows the West Coast quartet in blue prison uniforms while surrounding inmates causing a ruckus inside the jail.
HipHopDX.com
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Argues With Busta Rhymes Over How Best To Perform One Of His Classics
50 Cent attempted to show Busta Rhymes how to best perform the latter’s classic hit “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” during a recent club appearance – and the results were both hilarious and entertaining. In a fan-captured video from the pair’s joint club...
thesource.com
Nas Immortalized as an Action Figure with Customizable Pieces
Toy designer, Steven Cartoccio, said he was honored to work with Hip Hop legend Nas as he unveiled the action figure on his social media today. “Nas. Truly honored to collaborate with the hip hop legend I regard as the greatest of all time,” Cartoccio wrote on Instagram. “Preorders open Thursday 12/1 at 11 am est on shop.massappeal.com Much love to @nas and everyone at @massappeal + @hiphop50 for making it happen.” The action figure features different accessories, along with a removable bandana and Nas’ iconic QB chain.
musictimes.com
NBA YoungBoy Will Never Rap Again, Offers To Sell Hard Drive For $100 Million
The NBA in NBA YoungBoy's moniker stands for never broke again, and he is making sure of that. The 23-year-old rapper took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of his portable hard drive and offered to sell it for a hundred million dollars. However, he also added "I'll never...
Get An Exclusive First Look At Tonight’s Premiere Of ‘VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’
We’re just hours away from the premiere of Season 3 of VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition!. VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition Returns For Season 3 On November 28. We are so excited that the wildly popular hip-hop docuseries, VH1’s Family Reunion:...
hotnewhiphop.com
Metro Boomin Finally Drops Sophomore Album “Heroes & Villains”
It’s been a long time coming but finally, Metro Boomin unveiled his sophomore album, Heroes & Villains. The St. Louis producer dropped off his latest body of work in its entirety this morning following an impressive rollout. The 15-song effort finds Metro reuniting with his frequent collaborators while also...
HipHopDX.com
Ab-Soul Teases JAY-Z Feature On 'Herbert' Album
Ab-Soul has teased a JAY-Z feature on his upcoming Herbert album ahead of its release in December. The Los Angeles rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 30) to share a photo of him sitting next to Hov at a table at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. “SOUL DID,” he wrote in the caption, referencing Jay’s “GOD DID” collaboration with DJ Khaled.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Shares Grandmaster Flash-Sampled “Players” Single
Coi Leray has officially dropped her new song “Players,” which features a distinct sample of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s 1982 hit, “The Message.”. The 25-year-old shows off her rapping skills on the catchy track with the overall message that “girls is players, too.”
Stereogum
Christine McVie Dead At 79
Christine McVie has died. The Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter was 79. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness,” reads a statement posted on McVie’s official social media accounts. “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”
