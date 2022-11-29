Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Australia in FIFA World Cup Round of 16
One of the first games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 will feature a true David vs. Goliath showdown. On one side is Argentina, the 2021 Copa American champions ranked as the third-best team in the world by FIFA and led by soccer legend Lionel Messi. And...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 1
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing its conclusion. So far, Groups A, B, C and D have had their finales, advanced their winners and knocked out their eliminators. Now it’s time to take a look at the groups that are left. First, we have Group...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
'I didn't get hit in the balls': US star Christian Pulisic says he is taking injury 'day-by-day' ahead of Netherlands clash
US Men's National Team (USMNT) captain Christian Pulisic shone some light on his mystery injury on Thursday and allayed fears surrounding his fitness heading into Saturday's huge round of 16 clash against the Netherlands.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Spain Faces Japan in Battle of Top Two Teams in Group E: Here's How to Watch
The third and final matchday in Group E will pit the top two teams against one another as Spain faces Japan. Spain is atop the group with four points following a lopsided 7-0 win over Costa Rica and a draw versus Germany. A result -- win or draw -- against Japan would send the Spaniards to the Round of 16. Spain could still advance with a loss depending on the outcome of the Costa Rica-Germany match.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Winners, Losers From Mexico's 2022 World Cup Group Stage Elimination
Just like that, Mexico is out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico failed to advance past Group C after drawing to Poland 1-1, losing to Argentina 2-0 and beating Saudi Arabia 2-1. The last result put Mexico even with Poland in points, but the White-Reds had a net-zero goal...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
History Being Made During Germany-Costa Rica Group E Finale
History is being made in Qatar on Thursday, Dec. 1 during Germany and Costa Rica’s Group E finale at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This fixture will not only be a determinant of who will advance to the round of 16, but it will also be run entirely by female referees – which is something we have never seen before.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The U.S. Wants the EU to Be Strict With China. But Europe Can't Afford It
While the European Union has dubbed China as a "strategic rival" on different occasions, it is pursuing a different approach from the U.S. Data from Europe's statistics office showed that China was the third largest buyer of European goods and the most important market for imported EU products in 2021.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rolls-Royce Uses Hydrogen Produced With Wind and Tidal Power to Test Jet Engine
The test was carried out at an outdoor site in the U.K. and used a converted regional aircraft engine from London-listed Rolls-Royce. The hydrogen came from facilities at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, an archipelago in waters north of mainland Scotland. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications...
