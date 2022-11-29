Read full article on original website
Related
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
Massive search continues for 7-year-old Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A massive search is underway for Athena Presley Monroe Strand, 7, who left her home in Wise County the evening of Nov. 30 and has yet to be found.Dozens of law enforcement officials along with about 150 volunteers are combing through Strand's neighborhood, looking for the girl. Their efforts began Wednesday night and continued into Thursday. "Look at how many people are here. It doesn't matter what we're going through, we're all moms, we're all family you know we have to rely on each other for this, because we are all out here together," said volunteer Chasity...
Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four
A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
Carnival cruise passenger who went overboard speaks out
A man who went overboard on a Carnival cruise ship and said he spent nearly 20 hours in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico is speaking out about the experience.
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
Annapolis, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT
Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com
Comments / 0