Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 15 News
Dirty Turf offers unique cleaning process to eliminate 100% of pet odors on artificial turf
Dirty Turf provides artificial turf cleaning and maintenance services for residential and commercial properties across Arizona. Their staff brings together almost 30 years of cleaning experience and over 15 years of artificial grass installation experience. Founded by owner Steve DiFabio in 2018, Dirty Turf has always strived for two things...
Comments / 0