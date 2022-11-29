Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
Irene Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund gets closer to $25,000 goal, but help is needed to reach this milestone
The Island Free Press (IFP) is pleased to announce that the Irene Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund, started through the Outer Banks Community Foundation, was a huge success in its inaugural year. The scholarship fund is close to its first goal of $25,000, but it needs the community’s help to reach...
islandfreepress.org
Cape Hatteras United Methodist Men share 2022 achievements in a “Year in Review” update
The Cape Hatteras United Methodist Men (CHUMM) recently detailed the organization’s achievements during its 44th year of operation in a “Year in Review” update sent to members, friends, and supporters. Per the announcement, highlights from the past 12 months include the following:. Emergency Financial and Food Assistance:...
islandfreepress.org
Frisco-Buxton Pathway Committee gets closer to $95,000 goal; Upcoming holiday events could put them over the top
The Frisco-Buxton Pathway Committee has a longstanding goal to raise $95,000 for a new multi-use pathway by the end of 2022, and per a December 2 update, the Committee has steadily inched closer to this milestone in the past several weeks. “We have had some great donations, and I am...
islandfreepress.org
Myriad problems led to Rodanthe’s doomed beach houses
As every nor’easter blows over the Outer Banks this winter, what is top of mind for many is whether another sagging oceanfront house along the Hatteras Island beaches will succumb to the pounding waves of the Atlantic. With a total of three large houses collapsing into the ocean so...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Water Department responding to water leak in northern Buxton
The Dare County Water Department has announced that a water line leak has occurred between Conner’s Supermarket (47468 N.C. Highway 12 in Buxton) and the north end of Buxton on Hatteras Island. Approximately 50 customers are currently without water service between Conner’s Supermarket and the north end of Buxton,...
islandfreepress.org
Buxton water leak repaired; Water System Pressure Advisory issued for customers in northern Buxton
The Dare County Water Department has announced that repairs have been completed for the water line leak that occurred earlier today in the village of Buxton. Approximately 50 customers were without service while repairs were made. Now that repairs are completed, that area of the water system will be flushed...
