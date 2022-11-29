ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nags Head, NC

Myriad problems led to Rodanthe’s doomed beach houses

As every nor’easter blows over the Outer Banks this winter, what is top of mind for many is whether another sagging oceanfront house along the Hatteras Island beaches will succumb to the pounding waves of the Atlantic. With a total of three large houses collapsing into the ocean so...
Dare County Water Department responding to water leak in northern Buxton

The Dare County Water Department has announced that a water line leak has occurred between Conner’s Supermarket (47468 N.C. Highway 12 in Buxton) and the north end of Buxton on Hatteras Island. Approximately 50 customers are currently without water service between Conner’s Supermarket and the north end of Buxton,...
