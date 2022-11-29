ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

The Georgia Peach Boutique Opening In Hilton Village

NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers searching for home décor and women’s clothing gifts have a new option to check out in Hilton Village. The George Peach is opening its doors to the public following an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am on Saturday, December 3. Located at 10377 Warwick Blvd....
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Gloves and Socks for the Homeless

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The season of giving is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than to give to those in need right here in our local area? K’Bana Blaq is striving to create a magical holiday show that everyone will enjoy while helping those in need over the holidays!
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

HCC Annual Christmas Marketplace Dec. 3

The Hilton Christian Church Annual Christmas Marketplace will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 100 James River Drive in Newport News. This rain-or-shine family and pet-friendly outdoor event includes free food and hourly drawings for free Christmas gifts. Located across from Auto Bell just...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Schedule Brings Seasonal Events To Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—Starting last week during Thanksgiving and running through New Year’s Day, the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series is bringing the sights and sounds of the season to Newport News for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. Pronounced “enlighten,” the series includes three main events: Celebration in Lights...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Less Than Zero Waste And Refill Shop Opens In Hilton Village

NEWPORT NEWS-Less Than, the region’s first zero waste and refill shop, has opened a new shop in Hilton Village. Doors officially swung open for a soft opening on Black Friday, November 25, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, December 3. Located at...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA

In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Business

Pharrell brings Mighty Dream to Norfolk

In November, Grammy-winning music superstar Pharrell Williams hosted the three-day Mighty Dream forum in Norfolk and broke some news about his Something in the Water music festival and the status of his team’s proposal to redevelop Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall site. Mighty Dream, a sequel to his 2021...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

