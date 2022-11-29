Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Dec. 2-4
Enjoy the holiday season in Hampton Roads! This weekend continues with festive events around the area.
A perfect day in Phoebus: Tree illumination, holiday market in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The holidays are full of excitement all across Hampton Roads, and on December 4, you can head to Hampton's Phoebus neighborhood for some extra fun. 'The Phoebus Holiday Illumination & Craft Market' will be held on Saturday at 37 East Mellen Street in Hampton. In the...
peninsulachronicle.com
The Georgia Peach Boutique Opening In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers searching for home décor and women’s clothing gifts have a new option to check out in Hilton Village. The George Peach is opening its doors to the public following an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am on Saturday, December 3. Located at 10377 Warwick Blvd....
Ring in Christmas at the Holiday Yule Log Bonfire at Norfolk's Town Point Park
NORFOLK, Va. — The Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace is coming back to Norfolk's Town Point Park for a 9th year this Saturday. The event will take place in "a beautiful, snowy winter wonderland along the Elizabeth River," featuring local small businesses, a bonfire, a live ice carving, seasonal cocktails and beverages and free visits from Santa Claus.
3 Things to Do This Week: November 28-December 4
3 Things to Do This Week in Hampton Roads, events including Dirty Dancing live, Suffolk festival of lights, Chesapeake Christmas Parade
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Gloves and Socks for the Homeless
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The season of giving is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than to give to those in need right here in our local area? K’Bana Blaq is striving to create a magical holiday show that everyone will enjoy while helping those in need over the holidays!
Hampton Roads’ largest holiday train display opens in Virginia Beach
The Tidewater Big Train Operators' annual holiday show kicks off Friday evening and runs through December 10.
Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
HCC Annual Christmas Marketplace Dec. 3
The Hilton Christian Church Annual Christmas Marketplace will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 100 James River Drive in Newport News. This rain-or-shine family and pet-friendly outdoor event includes free food and hourly drawings for free Christmas gifts. Located across from Auto Bell just...
peninsulachronicle.com
Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Schedule Brings Seasonal Events To Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—Starting last week during Thanksgiving and running through New Year’s Day, the Ferguson NlightN Holiday Event Series is bringing the sights and sounds of the season to Newport News for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. Pronounced “enlighten,” the series includes three main events: Celebration in Lights...
Look up in the sky! You might just see Santa on a Navy helicopter.
NORFOLK, Va. — Someone super special will be flying over Hampton Roads on December 3 with a little help from the Navy. Santa Claus and one of his top elves will be on board the "Fleet Angels" of the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron for the third year in a row to see if you're being naughty or nice.
Colonial Williamsburg brings back 3 nights of Grand Illumination fireworks
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — If you find yourself taking in the sights of Colonial Williamsburg on certain Saturdays in December - you could be treated to fireworks. The foundation is bringing back the Grand Illumination show on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Before the pandemic,...
peninsulachronicle.com
Less Than Zero Waste And Refill Shop Opens In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Less Than, the region’s first zero waste and refill shop, has opened a new shop in Hilton Village. Doors officially swung open for a soft opening on Black Friday, November 25, and a formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, December 3. Located at...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
Tacky Sweater 5K to kick off in Norfolk, supports EVMS melanoma awareness
NORFOLK, Va. — The 8th Annual Tacky Sweater 5K is set to kick off in Norfolk Saturday morning, a run and walk to raise awareness of skin cancer. The race will begin and finish outside Smartmouth Brewery in the Chelsea area of Norfolk. Starting at 9 a.m., the course...
13newsnow.com
Portsmouth burger restaurant offering deals for anniversary of opening
Last year, Bethany Reese featured the Gourmet Burger Bistro in a Friday Flavor segment. With half-priced sandwiches right now, she'll definitely be going back.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA
In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
Be part of Salvation Army, 13News Now's 'Adopt an Angel Day'
NORFOLK, Va. — Christmas is just 25 days away, which makes it the perfect time to make a child's wishes come true. 13News Now has been a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program for years. Angel Tree organizes donors to buy toys, gifts, and stockings for children under 12.
Clothes-closet needs help from Norfolk community as it grows
Freemason Street Baptist Church hosts a "Community Clothes Closet" that continues to grow larger to fit the needs of people who experience homelessness.
Virginia Business
Pharrell brings Mighty Dream to Norfolk
In November, Grammy-winning music superstar Pharrell Williams hosted the three-day Mighty Dream forum in Norfolk and broke some news about his Something in the Water music festival and the status of his team’s proposal to redevelop Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall site. Mighty Dream, a sequel to his 2021...
