Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Won't Begin Pre-Production Until 2023
It was recently revealed in an earnings report that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 will start pre-production in 2023. Thanks to a third-quarter earnings report covered by Tech4gamers, we know CDPR will begin to work on the Cyberpunk sequel after the Phantom Liberty expansion, which is set to release in 2023.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 Will Receive Its Final Specialist In 2023
Battlefield 2042's fourth multiplayer season will add its 14th and final Specialist, developer DICE has announced, as the game pivots to a class-based system. In a blog post announcing what new content players can expect in the coming months, DICE revealed that a new Specialist--coming as part of Season 4 in early 2023--will be the last new playable character coming to the game's roster.
Gamespot
How Long Is The Callisto Protocol?
Survival horror games are known to be a little slow for the sake of tension, but that's not really the case for Striking Distance Studios' action-packed The Callisto Protocol. This new game--which is heavily inspired by Dead Space--keeps things moving at a pretty brisk pace with an onslaught of cinematic set piece moments and no shortage of grotesque monsters to kill in equally grotesque ways. If you're wondering how long it will take to complete The Callisto Protocol, we've got the answer for you.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Co-Op And Union Circle Explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers the first fully open world in the mainline Pokemon series, but that's not the only new feature. While Pokemon Sword and Shield had areas where players could run around together, the entire region of Paldea can be explored in up to four-player co-op. Though you have the option to play with your friends throughout the entire game, not everything works fully in co-op. Here's everything you need to know about co-op in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Gamespot
Development Of Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel To Begin In 2023 | GameSpot News
Development of the sequel to CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will begin in 2023 with pre-production once the team has wrapped and shipped the original game’s upcoming DLC, Phantom Liberty. Adam Kiciski, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, says in its recent earnings report that the...
Gamespot
Fortnite Teases Chapter 3 Finale Event With New Trailer
Epic Games has shared a teaser trailer for the Fortnite Chapter 3 finale, Fracture. At 18 seconds, the short video features quick snippets of the upcoming event, showing the Fortnite island erupting into chaos. Fracture is set to begin on Saturday, December 3 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM...
Gamespot
Ed Boon Says No Plans For Mortal Kombat Or Injustice Announcement At The Game Awards
Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon wants everyone to press pause on expecting an imminent announcement of a new entry in his fighting game franchises. Specifically, he says don't expect to see a new game from NetherRealm Studios to appear at The Game Awards next week. Boon possibly wanted to get...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Is Getting A Metal Gear Solid 5-Style Extraction Balloon
Remember the delightful Fulton balloons from Metal Gear Solid 5, which let you rip soldiers and equipment into the sky with the push of a button? Well, it looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is getting its own version, and it's probably a lot more grounded than the imaginative MGS5 take on the concept.
Gamespot
Saints Row IV On PC Will Automatically Upgrade On December 8 For Free
Deep Silver announced that all copies of Saints Row IV on PC will automatically be upgraded to the Re-Elected Edition for free on December 8. This also applies to the PC-exclusive Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition. With the Re-Elected Edition, players will have access to several additional...
Gamespot
Primitive Is A New Far Cry Primal-Inspired Stone Age Shooter Coming To PC
Primitive is a new Stone Age survival shooter just announced for PC, and it aims to take full advantage of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver a photorealistic representation of what the world was like tens of thousands of years ago. Developer Games Box is the studio behind Primitive, and though...
Gamespot
10 Biggest Game Releases For December 2022
The Callisto Protocol is a new original survival-horror game set on Callisto--a moon of Jupiter. More specifically, it's set in a prison called Black Iron located on Callisto in 2320, with protagonist Jacob Lee finding himself trapped as mutating humans begin taking over and murdering other inmates. If dead things in space sound familiar, that's because The Callisto Protocol is being developed by Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield’s new company, Striking Distance Studios.
Gamespot
Todd Howard Talks Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Sale To Xbox, And Meaning Of Life
As part of a wide-ranging interview with Lex Fridman, Bethesda's Todd Howard has discussed a number of hot-button topics, including Bethesda's sale to Microsoft, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, the Indiana Jones game, and a lot more. In addition to talking about video games, Howard gets into more personal things like what a day in the life is like for him, his advice to younger people, and the meaning of life.
Gamespot
2022's Biggest Gaming News: Huge GTA 6 Leak, PS5 Price Hike, E3 Returns
It's the end of the year, so let's look back at 2022's biggest gaming news. 2022 is coming to a close, and it was another whirlwind, unpredictable, and exciting year in the video game industry. A lot happened this year, so much so that anyone could be forgiven for forgetting some of the year's biggest gaming news. In this gallery we're looking back at 2022's biggest news stories, including Microsoft's proposed bid to buy Activision Blizzard, E3 being canceled (and then resurrected), developers pushing to form labor unions, and more.
Gamespot
Monster Hunter Rise For Xbox And Game Pass Seemingly Confirmed
It seems like Monster Hunter Rise will be arriving on more platforms next month, including Xbox consoles, and it could also be coming to Game Pass. According to a now-deleted Tweet from the official German Xbox Twitter account, Monster Hunter Rise will release on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on January 20, 2023. The game is currently only on Nintendo Switch and PC. Capcom has not made an official announcement yet, but perhaps it was meant to be revealed at The Game Awards 2022 on December 8.
Gamespot
Valve Is Giving Out Free Steam Decks During The Game Awards
Next week's The Game Awards show looks set to be a big event, and as usual, it'll be available to watch on a wide range of platforms. If you need some motivation to watch it through Valve's PC client Steam, the company plans to give users a few hundred reasons as to why they should ditch YouTube, Twitch, and IMAX for its platform.
Gamespot
Assassin's Creed Mirage Reportedly Releasing in August 2023
While only broadly stamped with a 2023 release, a new report states Assassin's Creed Mirage is eagle eying an August launch. However, it is possible that it won't stick to that reported release window. That's because the game has already been delayed internally twice, according to Insider Gaming. Apparently Ubisoft...
Gamespot
Todd Howard Is "In Love With" One Of Bethesda's Unannounced Games For Mobile
In addition to games like Starfield, The Elder Scrolls 6, and Fallout 5, Bethesda continues to push into the mobile games space. Bethesda's Todd Howard has now teased the company's next mobile game, which hasn't been announced yet. "We have a new mobile game that we're working on that we...
Gamespot
Every Rumor And Leak For The Game Awards 2022 | GameSpot
We’re days away from the Game Awards, with leaks and rumors coming in thick and fast. Here’s a roundup of the biggest things we expect to see at the event. There’s a really strong chance we’ll be getting a look at the upcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; Jedi: Fallen Survivor. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site, Giant Bomb, marketing for the game will be kicking off in December and expects the launch of the title to be March 2023. Then, Insider Gaming provided specific details around the game’s presence at the Game Awards, including a new trailer, release date, and pre-order details.
Gamespot
Full Playthrough Of The Callisto Protocol Leaks Online
Over the past few days, we've see a substantial portion of The Callisto Protocol leak online ahead of its release in early December, beginning with 15 minutes, then a full two hours. Well, it seems that the entirety of the game is now available online on Twitch, so there's nothing more to leak.
Comments / 0