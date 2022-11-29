Read full article on original website
Related
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long history of crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Friday identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka as 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom of Topeka who had a long history of crime. He died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer...
RCPD: Man reported loss of $25K in Bitcoin scam
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 3800 block of Marlatt Ave. in Manhattan. A 51-year-old man reported he was scammed by a fake Metallica YouTube channel into transferring approximately $25,500 of Bitcoin to an unknown suspect.
KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
Kan. man with previous drug convictions accused of selling meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near the Williamsburg/Pomona exit for a traffic violation, according to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
Alert employee helps police catch Kansas burglary suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a burglary have made an arrest. Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglary in progress at 1900 SW 41 Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. An alert employee of Wright Tree Service observed an individual breaking the window to a...
Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life
KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
Man hospitalized after car overturns in front yard of house
MANHATTAN —One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 1995 Buick Regal driven by Alexander Arnwine, 19, of Manhattan was westbound in the 2600 Block on Kimball Avenue. The car left the roadway, struck...
Police find cocaine, meth and marijuana during Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served three search warrants in the 1200 BLK NW Polk Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT. Ronnie Connell.
KBI Director Kirk Thompson set to retire next month
TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
Breahna Karmann will be recognized in the NextGen Under 30 progam
Breahna Karmann, Junction City, is being honored as a young adult over-achiever doing amazing things in Kansas. The owner of 785 Creative, a digital marketing agency, is being honored through the inaugeral class of the NextGen Under 30 program. "This award is presented to professionals who are active in their communities and also successful in their respective careers."
Administrator will be hired for the hospital in Junction City
As Geary Community Hospital moves toward a Jan. 1 merger with Stormont Vail Health there are plans to hire a full time administrator for the hospital. GCH Trustees were informed this week that an offer was made and has been accepted by someone who is familiar with the community and the hospital. Their identity has not yet been released but that is anticipated in the near future.
Big Red One Soldiers assist local residents
On November 23rd, United Way of Junction City/Geary County had the pleasure of working with 59 soldiers from A. - Company, 1st Engineer Battalion on the annual Day of Caring. Executive Director Nicole Mader announced that 11 houses were taken care of with leaves being raked and gutters cleaned. The...
Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City
There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
Tour of Homes will be Saturday at Fort Riley
Saturday is the day for the 39th annual Tour of Homes at Fort Riley which will feature 12 historic homes and two chapels. The location of the tour is the Historic Main Post at Fort Riley. Self-guided tours begin at the Custer House from 3 to 7 p.m. You can...
Geary Community Healthcare Foundation and Kappa Alpha Psi will conduct a coat drive
Geary Community Healthcare Foundation and members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. have partnered to provide coats, hats and gloves to Pre-K students at Sheridan Elementary School and the Early Childhood program of USD 475. Coats ( sizes 4-8 ), hats and gloves will be collected from Dec. 31 through...
November 2022 Weather Summary
For the first time in 17 months, the Junction City area had monthly mean temperatures below normal. The last time we had below normal monthly temperatures was May, 2021. Additionally, for just the fourth month this year, we had above normal precipitation. The average daily high in November was 52.0...
Red flag warning and wind advisory will be in effect
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS PUT A RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER. WIND WILL BE WEST TO NORTHWEST 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH. THERE WILL BE AFTERNOON HUMIDITY OF 19 TO 25 PERCENT. ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
Justin Aaron advances to the final eight on 'The Voice'
Justin Aaron, Junction City is now among the eight semifinal round contestants on 'The Voice' on NBC. Aaron advanced after performing "Burning Down the House" by Talking Heads. Aaron was among ten performers on the show Monday night. On his Facebook page Justin thanked all of his fans for their...
Justin Aaron continues in 'The Voice' competition
Justin Aaron, Junction City, has received the semifinal round of 'The Voice' competition on NBC. You can watch him perform next week. There will be a watch party at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.
K-State Coordinators Discuss Big 12 Championship
Watch Collin Klein’s Press Conference | Watch Joe Klanderman’s Press Conference | Listen on Wildcats Uncut. – Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the 10th-ranked Wildcats facing No. 3 TCU in the 2022 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship on Saturday. Links to video and audio of both press conferences are above, and a transcript of select quotes are below.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0