Elvira Miranda O’Brien
Elvira Miranda O’Brien, 87, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, November 24. Elvira was born on January 27, 1935 to Ignacio and Louisa Miranda in Bogota, Colombia, South America. Hoping for a better life, she moved to the United States at the age of 26 without a dime to her name, demonstrating the incredible courage and faith she would be known for throughout her life. She secured a job as a key punch operator even though she only spoke a few words of English. Soon enough, she was on her way to a successful career as an Executive Secretary for Westinghouse, and later Schindler, elevator.
Marie J. Hagood
Marie J. Hagood, age 82, passed away on Tuesday November 22, 2022, in The Villages, Florida. Her journey started in Amityville, Long Island, NY on July 20, 1940 to the late Walter Ergenzinger and Lillian Petri Ergenzinger-Weaver. Marie was the third of eight children. She attended Hartly Elementary and Dover High School, where she excelled in basketball and softball.
James Richard Baker
James “Ricky” Richard Baker, 69, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born September 17, 1953, in Leesburg, FL to James Donald and Julia Elvira (Sherer) Baker. He was a lifelong resident of Wildwood and Oxford. Ricky served the community and surrounding areas as...
Robert Benning
Robert (Bob) Benning, 89, of The Villages, FL passed away in his sleep November 20, 2022 after a fall in July. Bob was born on December 18, 1932 to Norwood and Helen Benning in Butler, MO. He grew up in Maryville, MO then went on to graduate from the University of Missouri. Duty called; Bob served in the Air Force as a pilot flying refueling tankers for B-52’s. He returned to University of Missouri for a master’s degree in Dairy Management and then began his career at Kroger where he became a lifelong expert in vanilla ice cream. He moved to Atlanta in the early 1960’s and had a long successful career in the insurance business.
Arthur Ray Abbott Sr.
Arthur “Art” Ray Abbott Sr. age 84, of The Villages passed away peacefully at his home on November 27, 2022, from complications due to Alzheimer’s. Arthur was born on February 22, 1948, in Sommerville, MA to parents David & Alfreda Abbott. He was the beloved Husband to Carolyn (Lackie) Abbott and Father to sons Arthur Jr (Joan)., Steven (Barbara), David (Caron), William Abbott and daughter Cheryl Johnston (Thomas), brother to Earl Abbott, and Grandpa to thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Frank Ian Sparks
Frank Ian Sparks passed away November 16, 2022. Frank was born on June 26th,1984 in Palos Height, IL. He was the sixth of eight siblings, born to Arthur and Carolyn Sparks. Frank accepted Christ at an early age and grew up as a member of Faith Baptist church in Vero Beach, FL. He attended Faith Baptist Academy where he graduated high school in 2003. He continued his study at Pensacola Christian College majoring in Criminal Justice while working ground and landscape to put himself through college.
Terence Murdock
Terence “Terry” Murdock of The Villages, passed away on November 15, 2022. He was born on October 4, 1957, in Cocoa, Florida, to the late Terence H. and Dorothy Jacqueline (Whitman) Murdock. He was a math teacher for thirty years in numerous Dade County Schools, ending his career...
Scary situation at The Villages Hospital
Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
Sandalwood Condominiums woman tracked down in theft of four 12-packs of Coca-Cola
A Sandalwood Condominiums woman has been tracked down in the theft of four 12-packs of Coca-Cola from a local Dollar General store. Holly Nichol Chambers, 38, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Thursday at her home at the condominium complex in Wildwood. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy tracked down the...
Unwelcome shopper arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza
An unwelcome shopper was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lauren Ashley Switzer, 32, of Oxford showed up at the store at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer spotted Switzer attempting to conceal clothing in a backpack. The loss prevention officer remembered that Switzer had been banned from the store a few months earlier, the arrest report said.
John L. Sullivan
John L. Sullivan passed from this life on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. John L. was born on February 2, 1939, in Long Island City, New York to Cornelius and Margaret (Heenan) Sullivan. John L. enjoyed all kinds of sports and played softball, pickleball, bowling, and stickball since moving from New...
Area residents encouraged to attend Lady Lake Christmas Parade
The annual Lady Lake Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. It will step off promptly at 10 a.m. The parade will take place on Old Dixie Highway between Guava Street and Griffin View Drive. The annual parade is hosted by the Lady Lake Recreation Department, along with...
Dog dies after vicious attack by pit bull on Historic Side of The Villages
A dog has died after a vicious attack by a pit bull on the Historic Side of The Villages. Casper was a three-year-old, 16-pound Coton DeTulear, who lived with with Robert and Darlene Stone in the Village of Silver Lake. They moved here in 2012 from Massachusetts. They got Casper when he was a puppy.
Wildwood man with flashlight and ripped clothing arrested at RV park
A Wildwood man with a flashlight and ripped clothing was arrested in the wee hours Thursday at the Red Oaks RV Park in Bushnell. Willie Eve Wofford III, 61, was spotted by the park’s night guard at about 1 a.m. “wandering aimlessly,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the ripped clothing, he was covered with grass clippings. Wofford was unclear about his business in the RV park, which is limited to only residents at night. He claimed he was there to visit, “Sandy,” but could offer not details.
Teens arrested after allegedly making threats at apartment complex in Lady Lake
Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly making threats at an apartment complex in Lady Lake. A 17-year-old from Groveland and a 16-year-old from Leesburg were in a black Toyota Tundra pickup on Sunday afternoon when they threatened to shoot a man at the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Massachusetts woman arrested after fight with woman over gas pump
A Massachusetts woman was arrested after a fight with another woman over a gas pump at a service station. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the Pilot gas station on State Road 44 in Wildwood after 58-year-old Shelley Marie Wilkins of Westminster, Mass. got into an argument with the other woman at the fuel pumps.
Union official calls drunken arrest at town square in The Villages ‘a misunderstanding’
A union official from Massachusetts is calling her drunken arrest at a town square in The Villages “a misunderstanding.”. Sandra Marie Amburn, 73 of Pittsfield, Mass., was arrested Nov. 18 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after reportedly getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer. Amburn...
Bicycle clubs and sheriff’s office collect bicycles for holiday giveaway
Villages bicycle club members pitched in to assemble and repair bicycles Friday for the annual Sumter County Sheriff’s Office bicycle collection at Lake Miona Recreation Center. Several hundred new and used bikes were being assembled and cleaned by more than 30 volunteers. Some Villagers were picking up used bikes...
I’ll never recommend The Villages Hospital for emergency treatment
I’ve been having some minor back pain issues (I’ve had three back surgeries in the past), but on the morning of Nov. 27th I had a sudden excruciating back pain, like someone stabbed me in the back. It caused me to collapse on the floor. So 911 was called.
Man arrested after getting lost in golf cart after tree lighting ceremony at town square
A man was arrested after getting lost in a golf cart after the tree lighting ceremony at Lake Sumter Landing. Neil Patrick Lester, 32, was apparently riding in a golf cart at about 10 p.m. Tuesday after leaving the Christmas tree lighting event at the square. Lester’s seven-year-old son was in the golf cart along with a man who was driving them all to their destination.
