Elvira Miranda O’Brien, 87, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, November 24. Elvira was born on January 27, 1935 to Ignacio and Louisa Miranda in Bogota, Colombia, South America. Hoping for a better life, she moved to the United States at the age of 26 without a dime to her name, demonstrating the incredible courage and faith she would be known for throughout her life. She secured a job as a key punch operator even though she only spoke a few words of English. Soon enough, she was on her way to a successful career as an Executive Secretary for Westinghouse, and later Schindler, elevator.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO