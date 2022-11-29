ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlYZH_0jR9Zb7J00

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mattia Binotto's exit from Ferrari at the end of December leaves Formula One's oldest and most successful team seeking a fifth boss in under a decade to lead the fight against rivals benefiting from years of stability.

The job of Ferrari team principal ranks alongside coaching the national soccer team as the hottest of hot seats in Italian sport.

The expectations and pressure are huge, with patience in short supply and the full glare of the spotlight picking out every mistake.

Since Stefano Domenicali -- now in charge of Formula One -- resigned in 2014, Ferrari have gone through principals faster than any top team while track success has remained elusive.

Toto Wolff, who co-owns the Mercedes team, has been in charge there since 2013 and the stability has brought unprecedented success.

Christian Horner has been Red Bull boss since 2005, taking the team to four successive driver and constructor title doubles from 2010-13 and again this season to end a run of eight consecutive constructors' titles for Mercedes.

Ferrari, who enjoyed a golden era with Michael Schumacher during a period of stability under the leadership of Frenchman Jean Todt from 1993-2007, have not won a championship since 2008.

Marco Mattiacci's tenure at Maranello was short-lived after he was appointed in 2014 as successor to Domenicali, with Maurizio Arrivabene taking over in 2015 and lasting until the end of 2018 when Binotto was promoted.

His departure, announced on Tuesday, means more change after a season in which Ferrari re-emerged as race winners after a two-year drought but, despite having the fastest car in March, failed to maintain a title challenge.

Whoever gets the job will have plenty to get on top of, including the internal politics that have long been part of life at Maranello.

The driver pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will stay the same but the new boss will need to quickly get up to speed on past strengths and weaknesses while managing budget cap restrictions.

Binotto, a former head of the engine department and the technical side, was an insider with 28 years at Ferrari and knew everyone, enjoying considerable loyalty as he nurtured talent and built on the team's strengths.

Todt was given time to build the greatest of teams, laying the groundwork for future success and moving away from a culture of job preservation and fear to take risks, but Binotto's replacement may not have that luxury.

Binotto was backed by Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne, who died in 2018, and promoted by Louis Camilleri, who retired in 2020. In their absence, he has had less support.

Company president John Elkann served notice in September when he set a target of winning both titles again by 2026.

"There is no doubt that the work in Maranello, in the garage, on the pit wall and at the wheel needs to improve," he added then.

"We must continue to make progress and that goes for the mechanics, the engineers, the drivers and obviously, the entire management team, including the team principal."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Max Verstappen Gifted 1-Of-350 Acura NSX Type S By Honda

This past weekend, Honda gifted Max Verstappen a brand-new Acura NSX Type S for winning back-to-back F1 championships using Honda power. The presentation was made at the 14th Honda Racing Thanks Day at the Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan. Honda has a long history with motorsport, and several local and...
The Spun

Formula 1 Cancels Major Race For 2023 Season

The 2023 Formula One Championship season is currently slated to feature 24 races in more than 20 countries. But a sudden cancellation could lead to a major shakeup in the schedule. On Friday, Formula One officially cancelled the Chinese Grand Prix. It is the fourth year in a row that...
Robb Report

Ferrari’s First ‘Gran Turismo’ Racer Is a 1,337 HP Rocket Ship

The Prancing Horse is ready to conquer the digital world. Ferrari has just unveiled a race car concept that will make its debut in the latest Gran Turismo video game before the end of the year. The eye-catching speed machine is the first original vehicle the Italian marque has contributed to the racing franchise’s Vision Gran Turismo program, which dates back to 2013. The automaker’s futuristic racer is called the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. Like Lamborghini and Porsche before it, the Maranello-based brand used its virtual car as an opportunity to really let loose, creating the most stylish and high-performance vehicle it...
CarBuzz.com

MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April

In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Houston Chronicle

Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least

If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
Jalopnik

Lancia Returns to Carmaking With Something That's 100 Percent Not a Car

Lancia’s only car on sale today, the third-generation Ypsilon subcompact hatch, has been kicking around since 2011. It sells surprisingly well in its native Italy, the only country in which the brand operates, but Lancia has more ambitious plans for its future. Typically automakers get the hype train rolling with one or more concepts, and Lancia has adopted that strategy this week, unveiling a new design alongside an updated logo. Only, you can’t really call it a car.
notebookcheck.net

Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Carscoops

DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams

A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Jalopnik

Aston Martin Says It's 'On Target' to Win F1 Title By 2025

Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack believes the British team is still on target to achieve its five-year plan to win the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The second year of this plan was turbulent, to say the least. After the Austrian Grand Prix in July, Aston Martin was ninth out of the ten teams in the Constructors’ Championship. An uptick in performance later in the season helped Aston rise in the standings, but the Silverstone-based team missed out on sixth in the standings to Alfa Romeo on a tiebreaker. A marked improvement relative to the season’s start, but lightyears away from a 2025 championship victory.
electrek.co

Stellantis relaunches Lancia as all-electric marque, teases radical EV design

Italian automotive brand Lancia is experiencing a new renaissance in its 116 year history, and it involves going all electric. During a “Design Day” event today, the Stellantis subsidiary kicked off a ten year strategy that will introduce three bespoke Lancia EVs between 2024-2028. While it didn’t share any glimpse of its future EVs, Lancia did share an interesting looking automotive sculpture that encompasses the radical design we will see in all three of the future models. See more below.
NBC Sports

Alex Palou named reserve F1 driver for McLaren Racing in 2023

Alex Palou was named a Formula One reserve driver for McLaren Racing on Thursday, confirming the end of a prolonged battle for the IndyCar champion and the F1 team. The Spaniard, who won the 2021 IndyCar championship for Chip Ganassi Racing, last July said he was declining to return to Ganassi next year and instead would drive for McLaren.
brytfmonline.com

Ferrari has acquired the Vision Gran Turismo model for Gran Turismo 7

– Advertising – — Meet the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. List of “impossible” cars from Gran Turismo It continues to grow and this time Ferrari joins the garage with its car Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo🇧🇷. detect while The Grand Final of the 2022 Gran Turismo...
Jalopnik

McLaren’s First EV Is a Luxury Electric Scooter

There’s no point arguing, electrification is the future and eventually every carmaker is going to have to make the switch. While Ferrari might be teasing its plans to electrify its cars with hybrids like the SF90, McLaren has this week gone all in on its first EV, a battery powered scooter that it says will “redefine” personal mobility.
MotorTrend Magazine

Off-Road Supercar Configurator Dreams: Lamborghini Sterrato or Porsche 911 Dakar?

Earlier this year, the all-new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato finally made good on over a decade of its parent company VAG parading off-road supercar concepts through its other family brands, like the Audi Nanuk and the ItalDesign Parcour concept cars. The idea finally landing at Lamborghini seems fitting given the brand's attitude, and its status as the last shepherd of the company's V-10 engine. But the automaker took so long getting it on the road that Porsche has now caught up with its own off-road production supercar, the recently unveiled Porsche 911 Dakar. Only one question remains: Which bank are we going to rob?
The Verge

Italian car company Lancia is being reborn as an EV-only brand

Lancia, the Italian car company owned by Stellantis alongside Fiat, Chrysler, Citroën, Vauxhall, and Peugeot, is being revived as an electric car brand. The company announced plans to produce three electric vehicles between 2024 and 2028: a new Ypsilon, new Delta, and an unnamed “new flagship.” The brand is also getting a new logo, the eighth in its 116-year long history, which harks back to its 1957 design.
fox56news.com

Jay Leno remembers simpler times in a 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta

Jay Leno thinks the 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta is aging nicely, and in this episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage,” he explains why. Unveiled at the 2000 Paris auto show, the open-top Barchetta was a limited-edition version of the Ferrari 550 Maranello coupe, and one of the last Ferraris launched before the era of smartphones and infotainment. It’s from a simpler time when, as Leno puts it, “all you could do was drive.”
US News and World Report

Cristiano Ronaldo's Car Collection: Supercars Fit for a Superstar

In the world of professional soccer (football, for the rest of the world), superstars don't get much bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has played for some of the sport's biggest names, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. His career earnings have surpassed $1 billion, and he has not been afraid to spend lavishly on things that he loves.
CarBuzz.com

The Little Car Company Takes Another Step Toward Becoming The Next Big Thing

The Little Car Company has announced that it will be launching a Series B funding strategy as a result of its immense market demand. Those not familiar with the brand may recognize some of its creations such as the Ferrari Testarossa J. You may also recall the nifty Aston Martin DB5 Junior kitted with faux-headlight-mounted machine guns. Essentially, the company specializes in miniature replicas of some of the world's finest classic cars, all powered by electricity, and all fully drivable and licensed by the manufacturers.
Reuters

Reuters

656K+
Followers
366K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy