Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
En Love – “Misery”
In 2020, the Columbus hardcore band En Love came out ripping with Love Will Drown The Nest, a frantic, unhinged debut EP that turned a whole lot of heads. Their sound is fast and brutal and emotionally intense, and it doesn’t fit too neatly into any established scenes or subgenres. Instead, En Love simply sound like they’re freaking out, making the only kind of noise that they know how to make in the moment. Today, they’ve announced plans to release their second EP, and it’s shaping up to be just as nuts as the first.
Stereogum
@ – “Friendship Is Frequency”
Their band name is @, and they describe their sound as “hyperfolk.” Roll your eyes, sure, but also open your ears. The duo of Philadelphia-based singer-guitarist Victoria Rose and Baltimore-based multi-instrumentalist Stone Filipczak started collaborating remotely during the early months of COVID lockdown, developing a strange chemistry that ultimately yielded debut album Mind Palace Music. It’s coming out in February on Carpark, preceded today by lead single “Friendship Is Frequency,” which has kind of a Sung Tongs/Dodos vibe but also some ’60s California psych overtones.
Stereogum
Stream Metro Boomin’s New Album Heroes & Villains Feat. The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Young Thug, & More
Metro Boomin is releasing his sophomore LP Heroes & Villains tonight, a little later than originally planned (the release date had to be postponed due to sample clearance issues). The follow-up to 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes features tons of guest spots, notably from Future, Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Young Nudy, and Mustafa. Metro Boomin also spent Thursday teasing a collaboration with the Weeknd, which you can hear now in a song called “Creepin,” which also features 21 Savage. Nearly every album track has a collaborator; even the late Takeoff is featured on track 14, “Feel the Fiyaaaah.”
Stereogum
Stream Tiny Vipers’ American Prayer EP, Her First New Music In Five Years
Jesy Fortino, the Seattle musician who records under the name Tiny Vipers, works on her own timetable. There are two Tiny Vipers albums, but the last one came out back in 2009. (There was also an LP of ambient instrumental music in 2015; are we counting that one? Maybe we should count that one.) Up until today, Fortino hadn’t released any Tiny Vipers music since her 2017 EP Laughter. Today, however, Tiny Vipers is back with a new three-song EP.
Stereogum
Snow Ellet – “Playing Dead”
The pop-punk-ish Chicago indie rock artist Snow Ellet is back with their first new music since this year’s Glory Days EP. New single “Playing Dead” is the first song to be released from sessions produced by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin. Here’s Ellet with the background on the track: “I recently went to a house party where we suspected the host called the cops on their own party and it went down in flames. I just wanted to stay out all night. The song is mostly about the feeling that the sun isn’t going to come up, feeling that the night won’t end.” Listen below.
Stereogum
The Men – “God Bless The USA”
Last month, the Men announced a new album, New York City, due out in February — it’ll be their first album in three years following 2020’s Mercy, which came out the same month in 2020. They shared the scuzzy, back-to-basics lead single “Hard Livin’” at the time, and today the band is back with a new single, the roaring and sardonic “God Bless The USA.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Cassandra Jenkins & Suhail Yusuf Khan Gorgeously Reinterpret Jenkins’ Work On New Improv EP Chale Jaana
Chale Jaana is a new collaborative EP from the New York singer-songwriter Cassandra Jenkins and scholar, vocalist, and sārangī player Suhail Yusuf Khan. Recorded live in the studio, it contains improvised re-imaginings of songs from Jenkins’ catalog. If you thought An Overview On Phenomenal Nature was dreamy and melancholic, wait until you hear what Jenkins and Khan have done with this music. Don’t actually wait, though; close your eyes, count to three, take a deep breath, and listen below.
Stereogum
The Sound Of Animals Fighting – “Apeshit”
In October, post-hardcore supergroup the Sound Of Animals Fighting — who perform under animal names such as “The Nightingale” and “The Lynx,” etc — announced plans to release their first new music since 2008’s The Ocean And The Sun, plus a January tour. Originally formed in 2004, the band features members from RX Bandits, LS Dunes, and Circa Survive, and they’re set to release a new EP, APESHIT, on December 8 via Born Losers Records. Ahead of the EP’s release, the band has shared its bonkers, positively blistering title track.
Stereogum
King Tuff – “Portrait Of God”
Early next year, garage-rock staple King Tuff will release a new LP, Smalltown Stardust. The follow-up to 2018’s The Other features the already-released title track, and now Kyle Thomas is sharing another album preview called “Portrait Of God,” which comes with a music video directed by Nicola and Juliana Giraffe and features a cameo by the album’s co-writer/co-producer SASAMI.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
LCD Soundsystem Paid Tribute To Christine McVie And Covered Human League At Brooklyn Show For Amex Members
LCD Soundsystem are currently in the middle of a residency at Brooklyn Steel, and last night, during an exclusive show for Amex Members, the band paid special tribute to Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, who died on Wednesday at 79. As Billboard reports, the band incorporated “Songbird” into “New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down” (“Songbird,” which closes out 1977’s Rumours, is one of four songs written by McVie on the album, and McVie frequently sang it at the end of Fleetwood Mac shows). For their Brooklyn Steel show, keyboardist Nancy Whang took lead vocal on the “Songbird” segment.
Stereogum
Shaky Knees 2023 Has The Walkmen Reunion, The Flaming Lips Performing Yoshimi In Full, & Much More
The study and reliable Atlanta music festival Shaky Knees will return to Central Park this May 5-7 with headliners the Killers, Muse, and the Lumineers. That is… not the most inspiring trio of headliners. However, there are some interesting names further down the poster. For one thing, elegantly rumpled...
Stereogum
The Go! Team – “Whammy O” (Feat. Nitty Scott)
Early next year, the Go! Team are releasing a new album, Get Up Sequences Part Two, their follow-up to 2021’s first part. They’ve shared “Divebomb” and “Look Away, Look Away” from it already, which were collaborations with IndigoYaj and Star Feminine Band respectively, and today they’ve got another team-up in the pipeline. It’s a puckish new track called “Whammy O,” which features the Brooklyn rapper Nitty Scott. Check it out below.
Stereogum
PinkPantheress – “Boy’s A Liar”
PinkPantheress, the young British queen of bedroom dance-pop, blew up on TikTok last year, and she’s been cranking out bite-size singles ever since the release of her debut mixtape To Hell With It a year ago. Earlier this month, PinkPantheress released “Do You Miss Me?,” a single that Kaytranada co-produced. Today, she’s linked up with another big name in dance production for another new track.
Stereogum
Stevie Nicks Shares Tribute To Christine McVie
Stevie Nicks has shared a tribute to Christine McVie, her Fleetwood Mac bandmate who passed away today at 79. In a handwritten note shared to her social media, Nicks wrote, “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away.”
Stereogum
Sufjan Stevens Talks Beyoncé, The 50 States, And Why Christmas Is Actually Not His Favorite Holiday
Among other throughlines in his career, Sufjan Stevens has long been a patron saint of off-kilter Christmas music. He has recorded more than 100 Christmas songs spread across various EPs, mostly collected on the box sets Songs For Christmas and Silver & Gold; this was the context for a rare interview granted to Vulture’s Craig Jenkins, published today. In the Q&A, Sufjan reveals that Christmas isn’t even his favorite holiday:
Stereogum
Hear Motörhead’s Previously Unreleased “Bullet In Your Brain”
Motörhead are no more. The long-running metal institution ended in 2015, when legendary frontman Lemmy Kilmister died of cancer at the age of 70. Shortly before we lost Lemmy, Motörhead released Bad Magic, their 22nd studio album. The album found Motörhead sounding fired-up and refreshed; in a Stereogum piece before Lemmy’s passing, Phil Freeman rated it as the band’s fourth-best album. We’re now about to get an expanded reissue of Bad Magic, naturally called Seriously Bad Magic, and it’ll feature a couple of previously unreleased songs. Today, one of those songs sees the light of day.
Stereogum
Stream The New Ryuichi Sakamoto Tribute Featuring Fennesz, David Sylvian, Dev Hynes, Cornelius, & More
A tribute to veteran Japanese composer, pianist, singer, and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto is out tonight. To The Moon And Back features Thundercat’s already released take on “Thousand Knives,” the title track from Sakamoto’s 1978 solo debut. Likewise, earlier in November Electric Youth shared a remodel of “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence,” which was Sakamoto’s theme to the 1983 film starring David Bowie. A number of prominent artists also share their own renditions of some of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s music. Contributors include Devonté Hynes, Fennesz, David Sylvian, Cornelius, and the Cinematic Orchestra.
Stereogum
The Smile Might Be In This For The Long Haul
“Look at all the pretty lights,” Thom Yorke sang a few songs into the Smile’s concert on Monday, his feral falsetto repeating the phrase like a mantra against a surging electronic backdrop. He could have been referring to the giant, colorful rig of flickering bars set up onstage behind the band. It was an arena-scale contraption, something Yorke’s main band Radiohead might have brought with them on their most recent tour through the world’s most cavernous sheds. But this show was happening in a much more intimate setting, Detroit’s 4,650-capacity Masonic Temple. (“Intimate” is a relative term when discussing festival headliners.)
Stereogum
Saucy Santana – “Bop Bop”
The Florida-based rapper Saucy Santana first made a name for himself as a makeup artist for City Girls and as a character in that group’s whole extended universe. That led to a role on the reality show Love & Hip-Hop: Miami, part of the same franchise that first launched Cardi B. When you’ve got a big enough personality and you’re on one of those shows, you almost can’t help but become a star, and Saucy Santana is now on his way. Last year, he released his debut album Keep It Playa. This year, he was one of the standouts of XXL‘s Freshman Class, and he’s released a series of bangers. Today, we get a new one.
Comments / 0