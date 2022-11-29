Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Elijah Brown, 21, of 177 Prospect St., Bristol, was charged Nov. 24 with violation of a protective order. Lino S. Delossantos, 32, of 509 Church St., was charged Nov. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Robert J. Cosmos, 41, of 275 Watertown Road, Thomaston, was charged Nov. 26 with sixth degree...
New Britain Herald
Massachusetts man charged in Plainville bank robbery is a suspect in 14 robberies, attempted holdups
A Massachusetts man suspected in 14 robberies and an attempted robbery – spanning over several states – was arrested Thursday and accused of robbing a bank in Plainville. Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Mass., was ordered to be detained during a hearing the same day as his arrest in federal court, in Hartford.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police chief retiring after more than 30 years
BRISTOL – The city’s police chief will be retiring in January after a career that spanned more than 30 years with the New Britain Police Department after starting as an explorer. The mayor’s office this week announced Chief Christopher Chute – who was born and raised in the...
New Britain Herald
Second New Britain man sentenced for role in theft of 14 firearms
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday after federal officials said he helped steal more than a dozen guns. Kenney Cotto, 25, faced sentencing in federal court in Bridgeport, where a judge ordered that his prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
New Britain Herald
Farmington man to be rearrested for missing court after allegedly wrestling with Plainville police, making homophobic comment
PLAINVILLE – A Farmington man accused of wrestling with police and using a homophobic slur during his arrest in January is wanted for missing court and failing to answer to the charges. Andrew Stierer, 26, was scheduled to face a judge on Monday to answer to charges of assault...
New Britain Herald
Five people taken to hospital following car crash in Southington involving wheel chair van from local group home
SOUTHINGTON – Five people were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a two-car crash involving a wheelchair van from a local group home. Firefighters said none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The crash was reported around 11:36 a.m., in the area of West Street and...
New Britain Herald
Daniel Brian Lentini
Daniel Brian Lentini, 48, of New Britain, passed away at home on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Daniel was born in New Britain and was the son of Robert and Theresa (Bisson) Lentini. Daniel is predeceased by his brother, Robert Anthony Lentini. Daniel was always known to be the most inquisitive of minds, constantly in search of a greater purpose in pursuit of happiness and wisdom. He was a relentless soul that would stop at nothing to attain the best for his family and children.
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: Another year full of excitement, transformation comes to end in New Britain
We are in the last month of 2022, and what a year it has been! The holiday season is in full swing here, and I love how almost everywhere you go you can see decorations and lights on the homes or businesses of those getting into the Christmas spirit. New...
New Britain Herald
Number of redevelopment projects underway at Myrtle Street Corridor in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – There are a number of redevelopment projects on the way cultivating the resurgence and revitalization of the Myrtle Street Corridor. “This area used to be a thriving hub of activity for decades when Stanley Works operated out of these buildings, and while they are certainly iconic, this site has unfortunately been vacant since the early 1990s,” Mayor Erin Stewart said at the Phase I of The Energy & Innovation Park Project kick off. “We are starting to see a resurgence of the Myrtle Street Corridor and this project will play a major role in making sure that continues.”
New Britain Herald
Christmas Carols by glow of candlelight will draw hundreds to South Church in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Christmas Carols by the glow of candlelight will draw hundreds of people to South Church on a Sunday in December. The South Church Music Series’ annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is set to take place Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. inside the church, located at 90 Main St. in New Britain.
New Britain Herald
Plainville Senior Center holding several holiday season activities
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Senior Center has announced several activities to warm the heart this holiday season, including a holiday concert and New Year’s celebration. The first program announced at the Senior Center at 200 East St. is intended to help those struggling with the loss of a loved one during the holidays. On Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Bill Pilkington, supervisor for pastoral and bereavement services at Hartford HealthCare at Home, will hold a program called “An Empty Seat at the Table: Getting Through the Holidays.”
New Britain Herald
Pair of local worship leaders working to ensure area businesses have antidote, training for drug overdoses
NEW BRITAIN – A pair of local worship leaders are working to ensure that if a drug overdose occurs inside a bodega or barbershop the antidote is there and staff are trained to use it. Husband-and-wife Pastors Dana and Evelyn Smith were both “in that place” more than 20...
New Britain Herald
Mobile Mayor's Office happening Tuesday
NEW BRITAIN – Erin Stewart will be hosting another Mobile Mayor’s Office event on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The event takes place from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Miel Coffee Bar in The Assembly Room. All are welcomed to ask questions or address concerns. Stewart began hosting open office hours...
New Britain Herald
St. Paul School in Kensington accepting applications
BERLIN – Families wishing to have their children attend St. Paul School may apply now. Saint Paul’s, which serves students of all faiths in reK through eighth grade, has been accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). The Catholic school provides a traditional academic...
New Britain Herald
New gymnastic program opens in New Britain YWCA, already off to successful start on mats
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain YWCA has become the home of Revel Gymnastics CT, a new competitive team that hit the scene six months ago. “At Revel we believe in community which is why the New Britain YWCA made a perfect home for our program,” said Jamie-Lee Lagoy, owner and CEO.
New Britain Herald
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New Britain after Central Park tree lighting
NEW BRITAIN – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that the 40-foot Holiday Tree that adorns the base of Central Park has officially been lit for the season. “This is such a beautiful night to begin to celebrate Christmas,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “I love seeing all the looks on all the kids’ faces on how excited they are to see Santa.”
New Britain Herald
New Britain's No Boundaries Youth Theater to present Elf Jr. the Musical
NEW BRITAIN – The No Boundaries Youth Theater (NBYT) will present their holiday performance of Elf Jr. the Musical from Dec. 9-11. Performances will take place in Cooper Hall, South Church on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission for adults is $15 and...
New Britain Herald
Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain hosting Winter Snuggled Bundle of Care Drive; here's how to help
NEW BRITAIN – Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain is currently hosting its third annual Winter Snuggled Bundle of Care Drive to help those in need in the community. This year the event will be two parts: one for collecting winter goods and another for collecting personal hygiene and sanitary products.
New Britain Herald
Newington's Night of Lights event taking place Saturday night
NEWINGTON – Downtown Newington will showcase the holiday season this weekend. Newington Parks and Recreation’s Annual Night of Lights is set to take place this Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 5 p.m. “It is such a wonderful night in Newington and everything is free,” Superintendent Bill DeMaio said....
New Britain Herald
Ryan T. Lee Memorial Foundation currently seeking college students to apply for scholarships
A number of well-loved people are being honored through a scholarship fund to benefit college students in New Britain and Berlin. The Ryan T. Lee Memorial Foundation is currently seeking college students who would like to apply for $2,000 scholarships in the name of several beloved community figures. One scholarship...
