New Britain, CT

Plainville police blotter

Elijah Brown, 21, of 177 Prospect St., Bristol, was charged Nov. 24 with violation of a protective order. Lino S. Delossantos, 32, of 509 Church St., was charged Nov. 25 with sixth degree larceny. Robert J. Cosmos, 41, of 275 Watertown Road, Thomaston, was charged Nov. 26 with sixth degree...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain police chief retiring after more than 30 years

BRISTOL – The city’s police chief will be retiring in January after a career that spanned more than 30 years with the New Britain Police Department after starting as an explorer. The mayor’s office this week announced Chief Christopher Chute – who was born and raised in the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Second New Britain man sentenced for role in theft of 14 firearms

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday after federal officials said he helped steal more than a dozen guns. Kenney Cotto, 25, faced sentencing in federal court in Bridgeport, where a judge ordered that his prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daniel Brian Lentini

Daniel Brian Lentini, 48, of New Britain, passed away at home on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Daniel was born in New Britain and was the son of Robert and Theresa (Bisson) Lentini. Daniel is predeceased by his brother, Robert Anthony Lentini. Daniel was always known to be the most inquisitive of minds, constantly in search of a greater purpose in pursuit of happiness and wisdom. He was a relentless soul that would stop at nothing to attain the best for his family and children.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Number of redevelopment projects underway at Myrtle Street Corridor in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – There are a number of redevelopment projects on the way cultivating the resurgence and revitalization of the Myrtle Street Corridor. “This area used to be a thriving hub of activity for decades when Stanley Works operated out of these buildings, and while they are certainly iconic, this site has unfortunately been vacant since the early 1990s,” Mayor Erin Stewart said at the Phase I of The Energy & Innovation Park Project kick off. “We are starting to see a resurgence of the Myrtle Street Corridor and this project will play a major role in making sure that continues.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Plainville Senior Center holding several holiday season activities

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Senior Center has announced several activities to warm the heart this holiday season, including a holiday concert and New Year’s celebration. The first program announced at the Senior Center at 200 East St. is intended to help those struggling with the loss of a loved one during the holidays. On Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Bill Pilkington, supervisor for pastoral and bereavement services at Hartford HealthCare at Home, will hold a program called “An Empty Seat at the Table: Getting Through the Holidays.”
PLAINVILLE, MA
Mobile Mayor's Office happening Tuesday

NEW BRITAIN – Erin Stewart will be hosting another Mobile Mayor’s Office event on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The event takes place from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Miel Coffee Bar in The Assembly Room. All are welcomed to ask questions or address concerns. Stewart began hosting open office hours...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
St. Paul School in Kensington accepting applications

BERLIN – Families wishing to have their children attend St. Paul School may apply now. Saint Paul’s, which serves students of all faiths in reK through eighth grade, has been accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). The Catholic school provides a traditional academic...
BERLIN, CT
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New Britain after Central Park tree lighting

NEW BRITAIN – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that the 40-foot Holiday Tree that adorns the base of Central Park has officially been lit for the season. “This is such a beautiful night to begin to celebrate Christmas,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “I love seeing all the looks on all the kids’ faces on how excited they are to see Santa.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Newington's Night of Lights event taking place Saturday night

NEWINGTON – Downtown Newington will showcase the holiday season this weekend. Newington Parks and Recreation’s Annual Night of Lights is set to take place this Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 5 p.m. “It is such a wonderful night in Newington and everything is free,” Superintendent Bill DeMaio said....
NEWINGTON, CT

