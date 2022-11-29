Read full article on original website
Man killed in central Pa. shooting: coroner
A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday in Lancaster, the county coroner’s office said. Wakiel Jones, of Lancaster, was shot in the head around 11:45 a.m. on the 300 block of South Marshall Street, authorities said. The coroner’s office said Jones was found dead at the scene. His death...
abc27.com
Police investigating robbery at Ephrata convenience store
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police received a report of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to police, the robbery occurred at the A Plus Sunoco, located in the 500 block of West Main Street. At around 9:04 p.m., a man walked into the store and asked for all the money in the register.
Harrisburg man killed homeless man with claw hammer, dumped body in stairwell: police
Harrisburg police charged a man with homicide Friday after a maintenance worker found a homeless man’s body dumped in his apartment stairwell. The suspect, Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, lived on the first floor of the apartment building at 117 Locust Street in downtown Harrisburg where Jeffrey Keckler’s body was found Saturday afternoon Nov. 28 under a locked hatch that leads to the building’s basement. The building is ls than one block away from police headquarters.
WGAL
A Plus Sunoco in Ephrata Borough robbed on Thursday night, police say
EPHRATA, Pa. — Police say a Sunoco in Ephrata, Lancaster County, was robbed on Thursday night. Ephrata Police said the robbery happened at the A Plus Sunoco at 529 W. Main St. around 9 p.m. "A male suspect walked into the store and asked for all the money in...
Man shoves clerk during robbery of downtown Harrisburg store
Harrisburg Bureau of Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person they say robbed a downtown store on Thursday. Around 7 p.m. Thursday, a man went into a convenience store in the 300 block of Market Street, pushed the clerk and then stole $400 to $500 from the register.
abc27.com
Victim identified in Lancaster City shooting homicide
LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in the city. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials found Jones Jr. at the 300 block of S. Marshall Street around 11:45 a.m.
pahomepage.com
New information released in Lancaster County homicide
The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. New information released in Lancaster County homicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week....
WGAL
Police investigating catalytic converter theft in East Petersburg, Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a company truck in East Petersburg, Lancaster County. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said the theft happened sometime early Sunday morning at S. Clyde Weaver on the 5000 block of Main Street. Police said two...
WGAL
Thieves load trash bags at Home Depot, steal more than $6,000 in merchandise, Springettsbury Township police say
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County say two people stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot. Springettsbury Township police said the theft happened on Nov. 12 at the Home Depot on East Market Street. Police said the suspects entered the store and filled...
Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say
A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
WGAL
Harrisburg police make arrest in 17-year-old's killing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police say they have arrested a person in connection with the death of a 17-year-old who was killed on Saturday, Nov. 26. Video above: Previous story about police investigation. On Thursday, police arrested Miguel Sliger-Rivera. He is charged for his involvement in the murder of...
Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting
Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
WGAL
Police say suspect burned victim's hand, tried to rob smoke shop in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a person tried to steal money at a Manheim Township smoke shop on Thursday morning and burned a person's hand. The incident happened around 10:47 a.m. at Mr. Smoke at 1320 Lititz Pike. "(The suspect) attempted to grab $7.00 that was on top...
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to setting house, cars on fire: police
A York County man pleaded guilty to arson charges in two counties, police announced Thursday. Southern York Regional police said Robert Connor Castro, of New Freedom, took the plea in October on five counts of aggravated arson where a person is present inside a property and five counts of reckless burning or exploding.
1 person dead, 1 injured after central Pa. shooting: police
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster County, police said. Columbia Borough police said shots were fired around 10:46 a.m. on the 200 block of North Second Street. One of the victims was found dead at the scene, police said. The condition...
WGAL
Missing man in York County found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man who was reported missing in West Manchester Township, York County, on Thursday has been found and is safe, according to police. The missing and endangered person advisory has been canceled.
One Man Killed, Two Shot In Lancaster County: Police
A man has died after two men were shot in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Columbia Borough police were called to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North Second Street at 10:46 a.m., according to a release by the department that afternoon. Upon...
Ex-Police Officer In Two PA Boroughs Took $98K, Stole Guns From Evidence Locker: Authorities
A central Pennsylvania former police officer has been charged for thefts he committed on the job, authorities say. 48-year-old Christopher John Still formerly of the Marysville and Halifax boroughs of police is accused of submitting for hours he never worked while employed with the Halifax Borough from 2019 and 2022— resulting in a theft of $98,754.50, according to a release by the Dauphin County district attorney's office on Dec. 1.
Chesco Construction Worker Crushed By 4,000-Pound Excavator: Dispatch
A worker in Chester County was hospitalized after his leg was pinned under a 4,000-pound construction vehicle, authorities say. Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Daily Voice that first responders were called to a home on Concord Avenue in Exton on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. The man was found in the front yard partially trapped beneath an excavator, they said.
