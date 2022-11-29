ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lititz, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PennLive.com

Man killed in central Pa. shooting: coroner

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday in Lancaster, the county coroner’s office said. Wakiel Jones, of Lancaster, was shot in the head around 11:45 a.m. on the 300 block of South Marshall Street, authorities said. The coroner’s office said Jones was found dead at the scene. His death...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating robbery at Ephrata convenience store

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police received a report of a robbery that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to police, the robbery occurred at the A Plus Sunoco, located in the 500 block of West Main Street. At around 9:04 p.m., a man walked into the store and asked for all the money in the register.
EPHRATA, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man killed homeless man with claw hammer, dumped body in stairwell: police

Harrisburg police charged a man with homicide Friday after a maintenance worker found a homeless man’s body dumped in his apartment stairwell. The suspect, Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, lived on the first floor of the apartment building at 117 Locust Street in downtown Harrisburg where Jeffrey Keckler’s body was found Saturday afternoon Nov. 28 under a locked hatch that leads to the building’s basement. The building is ls than one block away from police headquarters.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Victim identified in Lancaster City shooting homicide

LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in the city. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials found Jones Jr. at the 300 block of S. Marshall Street around 11:45 a.m.
LANCASTER, PA
pahomepage.com

New information released in Lancaster County homicide

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week. New information released in Lancaster County homicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has released new information after one person was killed in a Columbia Borough shooting this week....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say

A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police make arrest in 17-year-old's killing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police say they have arrested a person in connection with the death of a 17-year-old who was killed on Saturday, Nov. 26. Video above: Previous story about police investigation. On Thursday, police arrested Miguel Sliger-Rivera. He is charged for his involvement in the murder of...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Property damaged in Cumberland County shooting

Carlisle police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that caused property damage, but did not hurt anyone. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the area of West Locust and Bretz avenues, according to police. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random. No arrests have been...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Missing man in York County found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man who was reported missing in West Manchester Township, York County, on Thursday has been found and is safe, according to police. The missing and endangered person advisory has been canceled.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Ex-Police Officer In Two PA Boroughs Took $98K, Stole Guns From Evidence Locker: Authorities

A central Pennsylvania former police officer has been charged for thefts he committed on the job, authorities say. 48-year-old Christopher John Still formerly of the Marysville and Halifax boroughs of police is accused of submitting for hours he never worked while employed with the Halifax Borough from 2019 and 2022— resulting in a theft of $98,754.50, according to a release by the Dauphin County district attorney's office on Dec. 1.
MARYSVILLE, PA
