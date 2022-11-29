ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump lashes out at Kanye West as aides rush to reinstate guardrails at Mar-a-Lago

The backlash over former president Donald Trump’s pre-Thanksgiving meal with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes has led the twice-impeached ex-president’s aides to revive a 2020-era measure used to keep him from embarrassing himself while Mr Trump is reportedly blaming the disgraced musician for the negative press.According to a source who spoke to NBC News, Mr Trump has directed his anger at Mr West, who just two years ago waged a third-party presidential campaign aimed at siphoning votes off from Joe Biden to help the then-president win reelection. “He tried to f*** me. He’s crazy. He...
CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs

CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
Amazon won’t take down antisemitic film, CEO says

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to discontinue sale of...
