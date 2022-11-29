Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
Lakers trade rumors: Front office considering three different paths to deals as Dec. 15 looms, per report
When the season began, the Los Angeles Lakers leaked their intent to hold off on making any trades until around Thanksgiving or the 20-game mark. The idea was to evaluate the team as it existed on opening night and make a more informed decision about how many, if any, future assets to invest in improving the current group. Well, the 20-game mark arrived Wednesday. No trades have been made, and fans are starting to get antsy.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs triple-double in loss
Nurkic ended Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 32 minutes. Nurkic ended just three assists shy of delivering a triple-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 13 points, he still posted a solid stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Nurkic has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 17.6 points per game while posting three double-doubles in that span.
Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
Lakers' LeBron James questions why media hasn't asked him about Jerry Jones photo scandal
Last month, an old photo surfaced of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones taking part in a protest at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. The photo, which was dated Sept. 9, 1957, showcased a group of white students blocking the entrance to the school and projecting racial slurs at six Black students who were attempting to enter the building.
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday
Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
Browns' Harrison Bryant: To cover for Njoku on Sunday
Bryant is in line to serve as the Browns' No. 1 tight end Sunday at Houston with David Njoku (knee) ruled out for the contest, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Njoku previously sat out Weeks 8 and 10 due to a sprained left ankle, which allowed Bryant to take on an elevated snap share in those two outings. Still, getting 72 and 76 percent of the offensive plays resulted in only three catches (on three targets) for 15 yards and a touchdown for Bryant during that span. As a result, he seemingly is a TD-dependent option, despite the upcoming increased workload.
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Will not play this season
Ellis (back) will not play in 2022-23, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. General manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed this news Thursday. It is no surprise. as Ellis has not played since Nov. 13, 2021. Unfortunately, there's a chance it could end up being the last game of his NHL career.
College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah
It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
NASCAR Awards: Driver of the Year, Best Finish, more honors for the top moments of the 2022 season
One month after the checkered flag flew and a Joey Logano was crowned champion in Phoenix, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and its many triumphs will be celebrated at Champions' Week in Nashville, Tenn. The annual awards banquet will see the sport's top drivers not only be recognized, but also earn some additional recognitions and titles for their performance from the start of February to the end of the season in November.
Brewers' Alex Jackson: Outrighted to Triple-A
Jackson was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jackson will still be invited to spring training by Milwaukee, but he will now have to fight to reclaim his spot on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old backstop spent most of last season in Triple-A, recording a .701 OPS through 119 plate appearances.
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Dealing with illness
Goodwin was a non-participant at Thursday's practice due to an illness, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. The same can be said for seven other Seahawks as some type of bug seems to be circulating the team at the moment. Goodwin wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report at all, so how much activity, if any, he logs Friday may indicate whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's road game against the Rams. If Goodwin is limited or out this weekend, Dareke Young and Penny Hart would be the candidates for WR reps behind Seattle's top duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Orioles' Seth Johnson: Eyeing late-season return
Johnson (elbow) said Tuesday that he will start his throwing program in mid-January with the goal of pitching in rehab games in the minors in August, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. "Pretty much I can do everything except for actually throwing a baseball or throwing medicine balls. As far as upper-body lifts, I'm pretty much cleared for all that stuff," Johnson said. "I'm hoping to be able to pitch by next August, maybe in some Complex League games."
Devils' Miles Wood: Absence clarified
Wood missed Thursday's game versus the Predators due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. The reason for Wood's absence wasn't known prior to the game, when he was announced as out at the start of warmups. Given that he's dealing with an illness, it's safe to assume the 27-year-old is day-to-day.
College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide
Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
Packers' Tipa Galeai: Done for season
Galeai (hamstring) had his 21-day practice window close without being moved to the active roster, so he is now out for the remainder of the season, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Galeai was injured in the team's Week 5 game with the Giants, and he was ultimately placed on IR...
Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday
Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Kamara's last snap in this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco was a lost fumble at the goal line, which resulted in the running back visiting the sideline tent and continuing to don pads in the waning minutes of the contest. No injury was reported at the time or in its aftermath, and now he's avoided the Saints' initial practice report of Week 13. Kamara thus is in line to remain the team's primary backfield option Monday in Tampa Bay, especially with Mark Ingram (foot, limited Thursday) dealing with a new health concern.
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Will have to wait another week
Head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Williams (wrist) won't be activated off injured reserve for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Williams is now slated to miss his seventh contest in a row due to the dislocated wrist he suffered back in Week 5. The 26-year-old was designated to return from injured reserve Nov. 23, and though he won't suit up this weekend, coach Harbaugh noted that Williams could be in play for Baltimore's divisional matchup in Pittsburgh the following week, per Hensley. As for this Sunday, Geno Stone and Chuck Clark are expected to continue operating as the team's two starting safeties.
College basketball power rankings: Purdue's undefeated start puts it ahead of Houston, Virginia, Texas, UConn
You put your head down to lock in on the start of the college hoops season and the next thing you know December is already here. With more than 1,500 games under our belts, power rankings season is officially back. (And if rankings are really your thing, here's a nugget for you: The NCAA will unveil the 2022-23 NET rankings to the public on Monday.)
