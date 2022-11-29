Read full article on original website
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals First Season of Rewards
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rewards for the games' competitive players have leaked already with the Series 1 rewards revealed early. This premature reveal comes just around the time that The Pokemon Company confirmed the rules and guidelines for the first series of competitive play which is where players will be able to earn these rewards. The Pokemon Company has not yet officially confirmed these rewards, so they're subject to change, but the leak gives an idea of what players will be working towards.
GTA Online Leak Reveals Long-Awaited Feature Is Coming Soon
A new GTA Online leak has revealed that a long-awaited feature is coming to the online mode of Grand Theft Auto 5. The feature in question is a fairly basic feature that's been a staple of open-world games for many years, yet is not in GTA Online, at least not to its fullest extent. The leak comes the way of a GTA dataminer who goes by the name Gaming Detective over on Twitter. While digging through the files of a recent update to the game, said dataminer found some interesting things.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Surprised with Another Mystery Gift Code
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have already gotten another Mystery Gift code to redeem this week following the first one that was made available shortly after the game launched. While still useful, this code unfortunately won't give you anything to help you fight against the 7-Star Charizard Raid that also just went live in the game recently. This latest code awards players with several different sandwich ingredients that can be used to make different meal combinations with various effects.
Psycho-Pass Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Online Exhibit
Psycho-Pass is one of those unique anime franchises that didn't begin with a manga and/or light novel, instead, introducing the franchise's story via an anime series to start with. With the original series arriving in 2012, the futuristic series is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a big upcoming treat for fans. "Psycho-Pass – Online Exhibition" will be available to fans of the anime franchise later this month, offering fans the chance to revisit the series with some new art and merchandise specifically tailored for the fan-favorite franchise.
