Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have already gotten another Mystery Gift code to redeem this week following the first one that was made available shortly after the game launched. While still useful, this code unfortunately won't give you anything to help you fight against the 7-Star Charizard Raid that also just went live in the game recently. This latest code awards players with several different sandwich ingredients that can be used to make different meal combinations with various effects.

10 HOURS AGO