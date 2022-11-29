ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project

The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer.Photo bySteven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
What a Bright Idea for the Holidays: Take in a Dazzling, Delightful Light Display

Although strolling by your neighbor’s holiday lawn décor is a nice way to spend an evening, sometimes it takes a professional to create a truly first-class light display. To kick the bulb-and-extension-cord experience up a notch, get behind the wheel of the car, fill the backseat with neighbors or friends, crank up the holiday tunes, and make a night of enjoying these above-and-beyond electrical sights.
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool

The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
On the Market: Historic 18th-Century Farmstead in Newtown Square

The only things you can grow now at Echo Valley Farm are your family, your business, your circle of friends and vegetables in its garden plots. But isn’t that more than enough, given everything else this compound has?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes...
The Best Restaurants in Bucks County

- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
