Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Related
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
Horsham-Headquartered Toll Brothers, Finding Not Much Glitter There, Abandons Jewelers Row Project
The corner of Seventh and Sansome Sts. on Jeweler's Row, transferring from Toll Brothers to another developer.Photo bySteven M. Falk at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A diamond-in-the-rough empty lot on Jewelers Row — acquired by Horsham’s Toll Brothers in 2019 — is going back on the market. Jake Blumgart’s Philadelphia Inquirer story detailed the now-vacant real estate’s opportunity for another visionary to transform it into a Center City gem of development.
What a Bright Idea for the Holidays: Take in a Dazzling, Delightful Light Display
Although strolling by your neighbor’s holiday lawn décor is a nice way to spend an evening, sometimes it takes a professional to create a truly first-class light display. To kick the bulb-and-extension-cord experience up a notch, get behind the wheel of the car, fill the backseat with neighbors or friends, crank up the holiday tunes, and make a night of enjoying these above-and-beyond electrical sights.
Second Phase of Willow Grove Shopping Center Redo Breaks Ground
Willow Grove Shopping Center, whose renovation is now kicking into Phase II.Photo byFederal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust celebrated the Dec. 1 groundbreaking for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center.
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
Southern NJ-based Movie Theater Group Buys Another Cinema With Plans to Revive It
If you're a fan of going to a theater to see a movie, this will be exciting news for you: it appears that another old, shuttered movie theater in South Jersey is coming back to life. And the group behind the effort is no stranger to turning failing, dilapidated theaters...
For Sailing Couple, a Houseboat Moored at Penn’s Landing Is Home Sweet Home
Jeannie Richter Conn, an ESL Specialist at Rose Tree Media School District, and husband Peter decided to fully embrace their love of sailing and move to a houseboat, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their lilac houseboat with shiny white shutters and gleaming metal roof is moored at Penn’s...
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Historic 18th-Century Farmstead in Newtown Square
The only things you can grow now at Echo Valley Farm are your family, your business, your circle of friends and vegetables in its garden plots. But isn’t that more than enough, given everything else this compound has?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes...
This Chester County Bookshop Among Best Indie Bookstores in Region
The gifting season is the perfect time to support your local independent bookshops, and luckily one of the best in the region is here in Chester County, write Nick Vadala and Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBC Philadelphia
Bucks Co. Donut Shop Relaunches in Philly With New Menu Items, Expansion Plans
A Bucks County-based donut brand is relaunching under new ownership and with a new concept after being rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Factory Donuts, rebranded as Factory Donuts Coffee'N Chicken, has reopened its flagship store in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia and has plans to...
Regional Pizzeria, Looking to Spice Up Its Brand, Tosses to Customers for New Mascot Name
Tony Roni’s, a regional pizzeria, recently deepened its brand presence by adding a mascot named Peppi Roni. He is being positioned as as a unique visual in the active Phila. metro pizza market. After deciding on a look — a happy slice of pie with a distinctive crust mustache...
Holy Family University to Host Annual Nativity and Tree Lighting Ceremony This Week
The annual event is held in order to bring all people of all faiths together for the holidays. Holy Family University has announced that its annual Nativity scene and Christmas tree lighting event will be held this week. The event, titled “Nativity and Tree Lighting Ceremony: An Interfaith Celebration,” is...
Berks County greenhouse owner hosts poinsettia show for more than 40 years
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, the annual poinsettia show is underway in Berks County.
Kintnersville Development to be Redone With the Addition of Micro Cabins, Restaurants, and Event Spaces
A Bucks County property is set to be redeveloped into a custom estate for local residents and visitors of one of the area’s most beautiful towns. Emma Dooling wrote about the new development in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The property of Durham Springs, located in Kintnersville, was recently purchased...
Bah Humbug: Bucks County 'Grinch' Cuts Family's Holiday Lights
Not every Bucks County resident is feeling the holiday spirit. Police in Lower Makefield Township were called to a home on the 1200 block of Knox Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. There, officers learned a vandal had cut the wires powering the home's decorative Christmas lights,...
Operation Holiday Turns Pottstown Family’s Christmas from Grim to Great
The Mercury's Operation Holiday has been helping in-need Pottstown families celebrate the holidays since 1991.Photo byiStock. Operation Holiday, a Pottstown seasonal outreach of the The Mercury’s staff and leaders, recently transformed the holiday season of a local single mom.
Warrington Couple Find Their Dream Home Thanks to a Wrong Turn
The homeowners found their dream estate by chance while driving through Bucks County. A Bucks County couple is feeling rather lucky after a chance sighting helped them to secure the home of their dreams. Laura Hoover wrote about the lucky coincidence for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Larissa and Joshua Weiskopf found...
Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown, Soars into Holiday Season on Angel Wings
Steel River Playhouse Cast of "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. The 1946 Frank Capra classic film It’s a Wonderful Life is given an interesting and entertaining framing device at Pottstown’s Steel River Playhouse. The cast will present the familiar story — small-town dreamer George Bailey...
PhillyBite
The Best Restaurants in Bucks County
- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
fox29.com
Local community enraged by holiday vandals who cut lights on beloved Christmas tree
The tree that stands at the Bridesburg Recreation Center was lit on Saturday night with a celebration that included an appearance from Santa himself. A longstanding holiday tradition in the community of around 6,500, residents were angered to find the tree in darkness a night after it was lit up to mark the Christmas season.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0