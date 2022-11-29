Read full article on original website
Louisiana man dead after officer involved shooting on I-77 in Mercer County
UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 3 PM | CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to information given to 59News sister station BRProud from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man who was shot and killed on I-77 was a suspect in a Louisiana murder case. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Napoleon Crane, […]
Troopers: Suspect in Amber Alert out of Louisiana shot and killed in West Virginia
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:30 p.m., 12/2/22. A man wanted in connection with a shooting and child abduction in Louisiana was shot and killed by West Virginia State Police on Friday, a news release said. Napoleon Crane, 29, was killed after they said he fired a gun...
More arrested in drug investigation centered around now closed East End convenience store
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police have arrested four more suspects in connection to a large-scale drug investigation that started to unfold Tuesday after police raided an East End convenience store at the center of the investigation. Charleston police said 20 warrants had been issued in connection to the...
5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]
Prosecutor: Charleston murder case where 72-year-old woman killed was 'fueled by jealousy'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — New details were revealed in court Thursday during an arraignment hearing for a man accused of murdering a woman in Kanawha City earlier this year. Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was recently indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Nancy Belcher,...
Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
WATCH: Surveillance video released of Monroe County vape shop break-in
PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is looking for suspects wanted in connection to a breaking and entering at a Monroe County vape shop on Monday, November 28, 2022. According to Chief Deputy James Hylton, the break-in happened early Monday morning around 1:15 AM. Anyone...
UPDATE: More details and photos released on Wyoming County train derailment
UPDATE: 12/2/2022 9:15 A.M. — More details were released on the train derailment in Wyoming County. Tim Ellison, the Director of Wyoming County Emergency Services, said Norfolk Southern is on scene assessing the damage and working to determine what caused the derailment. Rail cars crushed several automobiles at a nearby wrecker service, but the vehicles […]
Firearms, narcotics recovered following pursuit in Richlands
RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)–Two people are in custody following a pursuit in Richlands. According to the Richlands Police Department Facebook Page, officers responded to a call of a possible breaking and entering in progress on Orange Street. When officers arrived, a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle and […]
Logan County, West Virginia teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messages to minors
UPDATE: (3:40 P.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – Law enforcement officers confirm a Logan County man arrested Thursday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages and photos to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat was a teacher at Logan Middle School at the time the alleged incidents occurred. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County, West Virginia […]
