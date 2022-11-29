ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

lootpress.com

Large police presence in Mercer County off I-77

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Large police presence in Mercer County. There is a large police presence just off I-77 at exit 20, the Camp Creek Exit. It is reported that a male suspect was wanted for murder, but Lootpress hasn’t been able to confirm this information yet.
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing

UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]
CRAIGSVILLE, WV
WDTV

Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: More details and photos released on Wyoming County train derailment

UPDATE: 12/2/2022 9:15 A.M. — More details were released on the train derailment in Wyoming County. Tim Ellison, the Director of Wyoming County Emergency Services, said Norfolk Southern is on scene assessing the damage and working to determine what caused the derailment. Rail cars crushed several automobiles at a nearby wrecker service, but the vehicles […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Firearms, narcotics recovered following pursuit in Richlands

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)–Two people are in custody following a pursuit in Richlands. According to the Richlands Police Department Facebook Page, officers responded to a call of a possible breaking and entering in progress on Orange Street. When officers arrived, a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle and […]
RICHLANDS, VA
WSAZ

Man crashes into police vehicle, arrested on DUI charges

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a police vehicle Tuesday evening. Brandon Eads, of Charleston, has been charged with Fleeing while DUI and driving revoked for 3rd offense DUI. Eads fled from Nicholas County deputies, driving...
CHARLESTON, WV

