Five Syracuse University doctoral candidates recently received letters many researchers anxiously await to receive, yet often never do. These individuals are being awarded financial support for their research projects through the Bernard D. and Louise C. Rostker IVMF dissertation research fund. Totaling more than $50,000, the funding supports interdisciplinary dissertation research on topics related to veteran and military families conducted by Ph.D. candidates through the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF).

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO