Syracuse, NY

University Honoring International Day of Persons with Disabilities

To honor and celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Syracuse University and the Southeast ADA Center are holding a hybrid presentation, “Why No One Has To Be Normal Anymore,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 1. Stephen Kuusisto, the University Professor and Director of Interdisciplinary...
2022 Bernard D. and Louise C. Rostker IVMF Fellows Announced

Five Syracuse University doctoral candidates recently received letters many researchers anxiously await to receive, yet often never do. These individuals are being awarded financial support for their research projects through the Bernard D. and Louise C. Rostker IVMF dissertation research fund. Totaling more than $50,000, the funding supports interdisciplinary dissertation research on topics related to veteran and military families conducted by Ph.D. candidates through the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF).
5 In-Demand Online Programs Faculty and Staff Can Complete Using Remitted Tuition

The remitted tuition benefit offers eligible employees the opportunity to have tuition charges covered for undergraduate and graduate classes at the University. If you’re thinking about using remitted tuition, check out these five in-demand programs offered through the College of Professional Studies that just might help you level up your career.
University Event Parking To Go Cashless Beginning Dec. 6

Starting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when the Syracuse University men’s basketball team hosts Oakland University, fans will no longer need cash to pay for parking at campus events. The University’s Parking and Transportation Services department has transitioned to a cashless payment model in all University-owned lots and garages.
Important Winter Weather Information

As Central New York begins to experience winter weather, we are writing to you today to provide you important information regarding how the University navigates and communicates about extreme weather conditions. We ask that you please review the enclosed information carefully. In general, Syracuse University will remain open for business....

