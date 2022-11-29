ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

Here Is The Weirdest Home In North and South Carolina

When you go to choose a home you might take several things into consideration like bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage. You have to check out what Cheapism calls the weirdest home in North Carolina. Actually they show us the weirdest home in South Carolina as well. Cheapism scoured the internet...
COLLETTSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy