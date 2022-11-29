Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
1 killed in crash involving Georgetown County school bus carrying over 20 students
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner said one person was killed after rear-ending a school bus from behind Friday. Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as a Moncks Corner man, 58, who died from multiple body injuries after hitting the school bus from behind. His name has not yet been released. The […]
WIS-TV
Vehicle in deadly Florida hit and run found in South Carolina, police seeking owner
MIRAMAR, Fla. (WIS) - A deadly hit and run in Florida has been linked to a South Carolina vehicle. Investigators in Miramar said on Nov. 27 Silvio Ortega Martinez was killed while crossing the road around 2:17 a.m. The vehicle in the crash was registered to Janae Lewis. The car...
cbs17
Questions linger as Virginia mom now missing for 2 months after NC I-85 crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Questions still remain following the disappearance of a mother from Virginia. The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her. They believe she was traveling with Daniel McNeal back in September when his tractor-trailer crashed into an...
cbs17
Cumberland County detectives looking for man who may have information about November killing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking to speak with a Robeson County man who they think may have information about a deadly shooting in November in Hope Mills. Detectives believe 23-year-old Tyler Culbreth, of Parkton, may know something about the Nov. 15 murder of...
Motorcyclist arrested after multi-county pursuit ends with crash in Georgetown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A motorcyclist who led authorities on a chase from North Charleston to Georgetown was arrested Tuesday night after crashing on Highway 17. The chase ended shortly before 11:50 p.m. when the man was taken into custody by Charleston County sheriff’s deputies. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop the […]
WMBF
2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
Mother of missing child was shot, autopsy results show; person of interest spotted in North Carolina
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Autopsy results revealed a woman found dead in her Orangeburg County home suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day to conduct a welfare check. That is when they found the 46-year-old woman […]
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished overnight
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16, left her home in Newberry County around 3 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Highlander, with SC tag...
Coastal Carolina University releases name of student who died in campus residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has released the name of a student who authorities said died from apparent natural causes in a campus residence hall on Sunday. In a message to students, faculty and staff members on Wednesday, the university said Devonte Grant was a freshman theatre major from Little River and that […]
WMBF
Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek 2 men who may have info about November slaying
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies want to speak to two men who they said may have information about a fatal shooting last month in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they want to speak to Marlin Henry Revels, 39, of Fayetteville, and Tyler Culbreth, 23, of Parkton in Robeson County.
Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
32-year-old Georgia man hit, killed by vehicle in Garden City, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Georgia man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Garden City, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Harden of Augusta, Georgia, died at a local hospital after he was hit in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said. No […]
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
texasbreaking.com
Woman Faces Charges for Ignoring Pregnant Sister Gets Beaten to Death
A sibling was accused of ignoring a woman pleading for help after being beaten to death in their home in Marietta, South Carolina earlier this month, according to the State report. Details of Incident. On November 9, Clarrissa Winchester, 22, was discovered dead at the Saw Mill Road residence after...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
North Carolina couple arrested on drug charges
A North Carolina couple was arrested after police received a report of an erratic driver on State Route 3.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police searching for Columbus County man last seen two months ago in Myrtle Beach
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus County man last seen on October 3rd. 42-year-old Darl Kendrick Johnson went missing from a Myrtle Beach Greyhound Bus Station and is described as weighing 150-160 pounds, standing 5′ 8″, with black hair and brown eyes.
country1037fm.com
Here Is The Weirdest Home In North and South Carolina
When you go to choose a home you might take several things into consideration like bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage. You have to check out what Cheapism calls the weirdest home in North Carolina. Actually they show us the weirdest home in South Carolina as well. Cheapism scoured the internet...
