Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS students dazzle during annual Winter Concert
Under blue, magenta, and white lighting, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) students wearing all-black outfits performed in the annual 2022 Winter Concert at the Performing Arts Center. From the Minnesingers’ spirited performance of “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” arranged by Nicholas Vangeloff, to the MV Big Band swaying into Steve Slagle’s arrangement of “Fables of Faubus,” composed by Charles Mingus, the students earned the crowd’s applause on Thursday night.
Sign up for a home energy assessment
An information table for Islanders who want to learn how to make their homes energy-efficient is set up at Island libraries. According to an email from Dion Alley, the Cape Light Compact and the Cape and Vineyard Electric Cooperative, sent to the Oak Bluffs energy committee, information and sign-in tables will be set up at the Edgartown library main entrance on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 6 pm, and at the Oak Bluffs library’s meeting room on the second floor on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 6 pm. At these tables, Islanders can learn about a program done by Vineyard Power and Mass Save that picks up “75 percent to 100 percent of the cost” for making one’s home energy-efficient.
New Oak Bluffs roundabout approved
At their Thursday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to approve a significant modification to the North Bluff Seawall Project that will feature a new roundabout at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension in Oak Bluffs. The project, brought to the commission by the...
‘We don’t have years to wait’
At their Wednesday meeting, The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s joint affordable housing group began discussions on a possible new solution to the Island’s housing crisis. At their Nov. 2 meeting, the affordable housing group had discussed ways of encouraging Island select boards to reconsider using revenue from short...
Charges elevated in armed bank robbery
An Edgartown man who pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice after the fact to an armed bank robbery at Rockland Trust two weeks ago will face charges that he was involved in the heist. According to the court docket posted at Edgartown District Court Thursday morning, Miquel A. Jones,...
Aquinnah establishes Cliff lease committee
The Aquinnah select board unanimously approved establishing a Aquinnah Cliff lease committee during its Tuesday afternoon meeting. During a previous meeting, the board reached a consensus to have a final draft for Cliff lot leases by January after a discussion with leaseholders. Currently, there are two types of leases: one...
MVRHS airs proposed FY24 budget
The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) Committee presented the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 at a public hearing Tuesday evening. MVRHS Principal Sara Dingledy said the committee had made a “commitment in spirit” to Island towns, in addition to agreeing to a memorandum of understanding that any budget increase would be kept within 2.5 percent. “We took that seriously,” she said, despite simultaneous contract negotiations with the Martha’s Vineyard Educators Association.
Learn about Aquinnah property valuations
Aquinnah announced that it “completed its fiscal year 2023 quintennial revaluation of all real and personal property in the community.” According to the announcement, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue has given permission to the Aquinnah assessors “to disclose the new property values while pending preliminary certification from the Massachusetts Bureau of Local Assessment.”
Haley appeals state ethics commission decision
Aquinnah select board member Gary Haley is appealing a decision by the state Ethics Commission that he violated the state’s conflict of interest law by doing work for the town and then approving payment to himself. Haley’s appeal was filed in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston because that’s the commission’s “usual place of business.”
FBI still investigating ambulance billing
Oak Bluffs town administrator Deborah Potter says a federal investigation into the town’s prior ambulance billing isn’t over. In a Nov. 17 letter to The Times, Potter described the investigation as “ongoing.” That description came as part of response to an Open Meeting Law (OML) complaint lodged by The Times over the accuracy and sufficiency of executive session minutes.
