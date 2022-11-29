ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

Manor ISD investigating teacher’s now-deleted tweets

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FxWT_0jR9WNPy00

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District said it’s investigating tweets from one of its teachers.

The district posted to social media on Monday saying the tweets do “not align with our Code of Ethics and the culture of our district.”

Manor ISD did not specify what the tweets were about.

Today, Nov. 28, Manor ISD officials became aware of now deleted tweets from a Manor ISD teacher that does not align with our Code of Ethics and the culture of our district. This matter is being investigated. We want to thank the public for bringing the tweets to our attention.

Manor ISD social media statement

KXAN reached out to the district to ask about the teacher’s identity and employment status. The district declined to answer those questions and instead sent this statement:

“The matter is being investigated. The district is not providing any additional details at this time,” Manor ISD told KXAN in an email.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

New Austin ISD trustees pick up search for new superintendent

AUSTIN, Texas — December 1 marks the first board meeting for the newly elected trustees of the Austin Independent School District. The new members will be immediately inheriting a just-approved multi-billion-dollar bond project and the search for a new school superintendent. Longtime president of Education Austin, Ken Zarifis, has...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

No bomb found after threat evacuates Bastrop Walmart

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop police said no bomb was found after someone called in a threat to a Bastrop store that led to an evacuation. Just before 5:37 p.m., someone called the Walmart at 488 State Highway 71 and talked about an “explosive device,” police said. The store was evacuated out of an abundance of caution as Bastrop Police, Bastrop ISD Police and the Bastrop Fire Department responded.
BASTROP, TX
fox7austin.com

3 UT Austin students safe following attempted robbery near campus

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police and University of Texas at Austin police (UTPD) are investigating an attempted robbery of three UT Austin students. UTPD said on Nov. 30, around 3:45 p.m., three UT Austin students were walking near 24th and Guadalupe St. when a man approached them demanding money. When the victims walked away, they realized the man was armed with a knife.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

4 key moments from Austin mayor runoff debate

Voters are now deciding if either Celia Israel or Kirk Watson will become the next mayor of Austin, and the two candidates who advanced to the runoff election debated Thursday evening and laid out some of the ways they differ on policy.
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend

Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy