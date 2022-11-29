Manor ISD investigating teacher’s now-deleted tweets

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District said it’s investigating tweets from one of its teachers.

The district posted to social media on Monday saying the tweets do “not align with our Code of Ethics and the culture of our district.”

Manor ISD did not specify what the tweets were about.

Today, Nov. 28, Manor ISD officials became aware of now deleted tweets from a Manor ISD teacher that does not align with our Code of Ethics and the culture of our district. This matter is being investigated. We want to thank the public for bringing the tweets to our attention. Manor ISD social media statement

KXAN reached out to the district to ask about the teacher’s identity and employment status. The district declined to answer those questions and instead sent this statement:

“The matter is being investigated. The district is not providing any additional details at this time,” Manor ISD told KXAN in an email.

