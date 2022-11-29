Read full article on original website
Related
Turning Stone Brightens Up the Holidays with 2 Million New LED Lights
Ring in the season at Turning Stone! They're going bigger than ever before with their holiday lights this year. Turning Stone Resort Casino is kicking off the holiday season with their largest display of decorations ever. Now you have even more reasons to visit them during this time of year.
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
Woman Makes Gorgeous DIY Outdoor Christmas Decor with Help From Five Below
And it cost her next to nothing.
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
Ohio Mom Turns Kid’s Bedroom Doors Into Apartment Doors Decorated for Christmas
What a wonderful thing to wake up to each day!
Guide: Tips to protect your deliveries from 'porch pirates'
As more shoppers buy online, customers are being warned about porch piracy. Here's how to protect your deliveries.
Refinery29
Don’t Fall For The Holiday Happiness Trap
Some of my absolute favourite movies are centered around the holiday season. You know, the ones that paint a picturesque image of what the holidays should look like — festive decorations, friends gathering around cosy fires, finding love under the mistletoe, bonding with loved ones, and giving gifts that really mean something. Sure, there may be a few bumps in the road (like going home with your live-in girlfriend only to find out that she hasn't come out to her toxic family), but in the end it turns out to be the Best Holiday Ever, complete with a happy ending. Except, in real life, that's not usually how my holidays turn out — and I'm sure yours don't, either.
savvygardening.com
Make a Christmas hanging basket as part of your winter outdoor decor
I love gathering all my materials to put together winter arrangements for the holiday season. If you have an area where you hang flowers during the warmer months, or even shepherd’s hooks in the yard, why not use that space for a Christmas hanging basket? I hadn’t really thought of making a hanging container arrangement until I started to see them at my local grocery store and garden center. I think they add another festive element to a front porch, or backyard, or wherever you like to decorate.
Woman Transforms Hair Into Christmas Tree Complete With Lights and Baubles
Justice Jackson told Newsweek that the weight of the ornaments and lights in her hair made it difficult to see anything.
Amazon driver caught on camera fixing homeowner's fallen Christmas tree
If you’re looking for something to get you in the holiday mood, look no further, as an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera fixing a home’s Christmas display in Fort Worth, Texas, while making his delivery.
25 Family Christmas Vacations and Getaways for an Unforgettable Holiday Season
Traveling during the holidays is an exciting, sometimes daunting event. Packing up the kids' suitcases, playing Tetris to get everything to fit in the car—oh, and don't forget about that oil change. You've probably gotten used to the journey to a family member's home every holiday season, but what's stopping you from planning that ultimate Christmas getaway you've been dreaming of?
Half Christmas Trees Are the Perfect Way to Save Space This Holiday Season
Christmas trees are a major symbol of the holiday season, but not everyone has the space to set up a whole tree, even if it’s artificial. Over the years, the popularity of one space-saving option has increased among people who live in small living spaces: artificial half Christmas trees.
Christmas Village Decor Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving
Every year, I catch myself wondering how miniature Christmas-themed towns became a holiday decor staple. Yes, I’m talking about Christmas villages—those little decorative villages set up during the holiday season that are now available in a variety of types and configurations. Perhaps you’ve encountered some of these collectibles in the homes of relatives, friends, or even your own living room. They stand amidst the trees, lights, wreaths, and other festive furnishings that deck the halls (and streets) around the holidays, invigorating the rooms they inhabit with stories galore.
dogster.com
8 Nights of Our Favorite Hanukkah Dog Toys, Treats and Sweaters
Disclaimer: If you purchase items through links on our site we may earn a commission. Hanukkah starts on December 19, and with these festive dog accessories, toys and treats, your dog will know that she’s loved a latke. Celebrate Hanukkah with your dog with these Hanukkah dog accessories:. Menorah...
intheknow.com
Photographer’s ‘faceless’ Christmas photos can help protect little ones online
This photographer is showing other moms how to do a “faceless Christmas baby photoshoot” — without sacrificing any cuteness. Not all parents are comfortable showing their little ones’ faces online. But that doesn’t mean they don’t want to share precious moments and milestones, either. First-time mom and photographer Jennifer Lorin shared a few helpful tips using her baby boy as an example.
Comments / 0