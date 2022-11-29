ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Looper

The First Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Roars Into Action

The "Transformers" movie franchise has been an odd one, as far as perceived quality goes. While the franchise has been wildly successful financially, grossing $4.8 billion worldwide (via The Numbers), critics have not been kind to "Transformers" movies overall (though even that assessment has been variable). 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight" garnered a series-low 15% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and marked the final film in the franchise to be directed by Michael Bay (for now, anyway). Then something unusual happened when the spin-off film "Bumblebee" was released to stellar reviews and modest box office success.
wegotthiscovered.com

A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality

There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Dazed

Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi

Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
OK! Magazine

Marlo Thomas Reacts To Heavy Backlash After Body-Shaming Sherri Shepherd On Her Own Show

Marlo Thomas issued a public apology after body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on her own talk show. Following her Tuesday, November 1, appearance on Sherri, in which the That Girl icon imitated what the show host used to look like by puffing her own cheeks, Thomas said on Good Day New York, "I am so sorry about that.""I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, 'Wow, you’ve really lost weight!' but I realized you’re not supposed to do that," the 84-year-old continued during her Thursday, November 3, appearance, emphasizing that she has "learned [her] lesson"...
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel says he lost at least half his fan base over anti-Trump jokes

Jimmy Kimmel this week said that he has lost at least half of his fanbase due to his anti-Trump jokes on his late-night show. "I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that," the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host said on Stitcher's "Naked Lunch" podcast Thursday, adding that "10 years ago among Republicans I was the most popular talk show host," according to research.
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning psychosexual sci-fi horror conducts ungodly streaming experiments

Humans playing god and then having to live with the disastrous results has been a staple of both horror and science fiction since both genres came into existence, but Vincenzo Natali’s Splice merges them together and throws in an unsettling psychosexual element just to make things that little more difficult to stomach.
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Grandpa Being Brutally Beaten Outside Elton John Concert

A new video shows a grandfather being beaten by two unidentified men outside an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last week. The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows one man pushing the grandfather to the ground. Another man punches the grandfather in the face while he’s down, appearing to knock him out. One of the perpetrators is heard using a homophobic slur as he walks away. The grandfather, identified only as Jaime, told KCBS that he’s now in a cast and walking on crutches. “My ankle hurts, it’s broken,” he said. “The side of my head I have these contusions here.” He said the incident began when he got out of his car to see who had smacked his rearview mirror, adding that his wife was also assaulted and knocked out. Los Angeles police have made one arrest, but the suspect has yet to be identified.
LOS ANGELES, CA

