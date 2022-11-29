Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
With Wyoming averaging ~9,700 civil lawsuits per year, proposed filing fee hikes would generate extra $388K
CASPER, Wyo. — The filing fee for a plaintiff to bring a civil case in Wyoming is $120, and House Bill 14 proposes hiking that fee to $160. The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Interim Committee is sponsoring the bill for consideration during the upcoming 2023 General Session, which is set to begin on Jan. 10.
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Want To Put Tracking Devices On Big Rigs; Gov’t Could Access Data Whenever They Want
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing a new rule that would require all commercial trucks used for interstate commerce to install tracking devices that would transmit location data and other personal information to police whenever law enforcement requests it. Roger...
cowboystatedaily.com
Move To Subpoena Wyoming Attorney General Killed By Management Council
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A request to subpoena Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to testify before a state legislative has been rejected. The Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council voted 6-2 on Thursday afternoon against funding an Agriculture Committee subpoena and an additional meeting that would have...
wyo4news.com
Gordon files 2nd lawsuit challenging Biden Administration’s canceled lease sales
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming has filed a second lawsuit against the Department of Interior related to the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision to “pause” oil and gas lease sales. In the first lawsuit, the State challenged the Administration’s early actions that brought federal oil and gas leasing to a sudden halt in Wyoming. The United States District Court for the District of Wyoming found that the Secretary’s decision to cancel the First Quarter 2021 lease sale was lawful, but did not consider whether the Secretary’s other cancellations violated the law.
cowboystatedaily.com
Power Company Denies Fault, Says Hurricane-Force 140 mph Winds Led To Deadly Wyoming Fire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying a huge fire in small-town Wyoming stemmed from natural causes and an “act of God,” a power company has denied a Wyoming man’s claims that its negligence led to his wife’s death. William Jerome Ruth in...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Opinion on Abortion Has Changed Little in 20 Years, According to UW Survey
The abortion issue has been a matter of national political debate over the past five decades, with the debate intensifying with the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the precedent set in Roe v. Wade. Public opinion in Wyoming regarding abortion has changed little over the past 20 years, however, according to surveys conducted by the University of Wyoming.
The richest person in Wyoming
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Wyoming Has More Than 80 Rivers, Which Is The Longest?
Wyoming's water systems are quite impressive. Over 80 rivers that total almost 109,000 miles and over 4,000 lakes & reservoirs are in the Cowboy State. Of all of the rivers that are in Wyoming, only one is longer that 1,000 miles long and many of them end up in the nations longest river, the Missouri River.
oilcity.news
Surface Transportation Board chair says he’s committed to filling coal vacancies￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Surface Transportation Board Chairman Martin J. Oberman said in a letter today to Wyoming’s U.S. senators that he’s committed to filling coal-related vacancies on the board’s Rail Energy Transportation Advisory Committee as soon as possible. He anticipates they’ll be filled by early March....
oilcity.news
Wyoming bills would create new tavern liquor license, relax bar and grill restrictions
CASPER, Wyo. — With the 2023 Legislative Session approaching, the Wyoming Legislature will be asked to consider some changes to liquor license laws in the state. The session will start Jan. 10, 2023. Several bills relating to Wyoming liquor law that are sponsored by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Boner Subpoenas Attorney General Over Decision Made In State Lands Office
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s Agriculture Committee has voted to subpoena Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to compel her to appear before the committee after Hill declined an invitation to participate in its Nov. 14 meeting. At that meeting, the committee discussed...
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Colorado DOT is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the Wyoming border due...
oilcity.news
Wyoming sues again after court upholds pause on BLM oil and gas lease sale
CASPER, Wyo. — The State of Wyoming is again filing a lawsuit over the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to pause oil and gas lease sales, Governor Mark Gordon’s office announced Thursday. The State of Wyoming filed an initial lawsuit challenging the cancellation of several quarterly lease...
newscenter1.tv
Nearly 100,000 South Dakotans could face an electric bill increase in January
(The Center Square) – Xcel Energy, an energy provider in South Dakota, is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of its 99,000 customers living in the southeastern part of the state. Average residential electric customers would see an increase of $19.58 per month, the company said.
Wyoming Files Second Federal Lawsuit About Oil & Gas Lease Pause
The State of Wyoming has filed a second lawsuit this week against the U.S. Department of Interior about its Bureau of Land Managment's decision to pause oil and gas lease sales from April through September 2021. The state filed a petition on Monday in Wyoming U.S. District Court and refiled...
oilcity.news
Wyoming, Nebraska burglary suspects arrested in Colorado on fugitive warrants
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects wanted by authorities in Wyoming and Nebraska have been apprehended in Arapahoe County, Colorado. Jessica Allred and Jeramie Lewis are now in custody on fugitive warrants in Colorado, the Pine Bluffs Police Department said. Pine Bluffs police reported the arrest at 11:08 a.m., just...
cowboystatedaily.com
No Decision Yet Over Lawsuit To Remove 100-Yards Distance Rule In Polling Places
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A lawsuit challenging Wyoming’s law prohibiting electioneering within 100 yards of a polling place on Election Day is still being considered by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, more than six months after final oral arguments were made in the case.
What the rise of Wyoming’s Freedom Caucus means for liberty
Wyoming politics has always had more than its fair share of fringe thinkers. Luckily, we also have a long, proud tradition of pragmatists serving as effective counterweights in both the Legislature and governor’s office. Sure, the radicals make lots of noise, but when push comes to shove, there’s usually been an adult in the room keeping things on the rails.
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: We Must’ve Been High To Spend Thanksgiving In A Colorado Pot House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
Severe driving conditions reported in Western Montana
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on I-90 in Mineral County.
Comments / 0