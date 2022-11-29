ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Move To Subpoena Wyoming Attorney General Killed By Management Council

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A request to subpoena Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to testify before a state legislative has been rejected. The Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council voted 6-2 on Thursday afternoon against funding an Agriculture Committee subpoena and an additional meeting that would have...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Gordon files 2nd lawsuit challenging Biden Administration’s canceled lease sales

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming has filed a second lawsuit against the Department of Interior related to the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision to “pause” oil and gas lease sales. In the first lawsuit, the State challenged the Administration’s early actions that brought federal oil and gas leasing to a sudden halt in Wyoming. The United States District Court for the District of Wyoming found that the Secretary’s decision to cancel the First Quarter 2021 lease sale was lawful, but did not consider whether the Secretary’s other cancellations violated the law.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Opinion on Abortion Has Changed Little in 20 Years, According to UW Survey

The abortion issue has been a matter of national political debate over the past five decades, with the debate intensifying with the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the precedent set in Roe v. Wade. Public opinion in Wyoming regarding abortion has changed little over the past 20 years, however, according to surveys conducted by the University of Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Wyoming

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
JACKSON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Boner Subpoenas Attorney General Over Decision Made In State Lands Office

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s Agriculture Committee has voted to subpoena Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to compel her to appear before the committee after Hill declined an invitation to participate in its Nov. 14 meeting. At that meeting, the committee discussed...
WYOMING STATE
newscenter1.tv

Nearly 100,000 South Dakotans could face an electric bill increase in January

(The Center Square) – Xcel Energy, an energy provider in South Dakota, is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of its 99,000 customers living in the southeastern part of the state. Average residential electric customers would see an increase of $19.58 per month, the company said.
COLORADO STATE
WyoFile

What the rise of Wyoming’s Freedom Caucus means for liberty

Wyoming politics has always had more than its fair share of fringe thinkers. Luckily, we also have a long, proud tradition of pragmatists serving as effective counterweights in both the Legislature and governor’s office. Sure, the radicals make lots of noise, but when push comes to shove, there’s usually been an adult in the room keeping things on the rails.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy