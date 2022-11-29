CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming has filed a second lawsuit against the Department of Interior related to the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision to “pause” oil and gas lease sales. In the first lawsuit, the State challenged the Administration’s early actions that brought federal oil and gas leasing to a sudden halt in Wyoming. The United States District Court for the District of Wyoming found that the Secretary’s decision to cancel the First Quarter 2021 lease sale was lawful, but did not consider whether the Secretary’s other cancellations violated the law.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO