The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Stars, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins are looking for ways to clear some NHL salary off of their books. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars got a major contract done, but are they finished conducting business? Reports are they’re looking to make a trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-0 Loss to the Jets – 11/29/22
The Colorado Avalanche took a depleted squad into the Canada Life Centre Tuesday night to face the Winnipeg Jets. The Avalanche, 4-0-0 on the road in November, were seeking to end the month with a perfect record away from home, but it was not to be. The Jets, behind a...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: Red Wings, Capitals, Stars, Blues, Kings, More
As the NHL schedule flips to a new page of its 2022-23 calendar, all of that which made up a narrative-rich November left fans with a lot to digest heading into December. In many cases, supporters must be satisfied with what they were able to consume. Whereas, what other respective onlookers witnessed from their favourite team could have justifiably left them a little queasy.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
Off we go on another episode of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets. This series has taken off with recent stops covering the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Anaheim Ducks. For my latest segment, let’s head to the City of Brotherly Love and showcase potential Philadelphia Flyers’ trade candidates that the Maple Leafs could have an interest in leading up to the trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
5 Maple Leafs’ Takeaways from 3-1 Win Over Sharks
The Toronto Maple Leafs turned it around on the San Jose Sharks by a score of 3-1 last night. The last time these two teams met was on October 27, when the Maple Leafs lost in overtime by a score of 4-3. They went on to lose two more times on that ill-fated trip before they returned home.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Finally Have a Number One Goaltender in Vitek Vanecek
On July 8, the New Jersey Devils kicked off their offseason by trading for Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek. Later that month, they extended him to a three-year contract worth $3.4 million per year. At the time, he was seen as a tandem goaltender, and it was expected that he would play alongside Mackenzie Blackwood on a Devils team that used seven different netminders last season. However, an injury to Blackwood changed that, and Vanecek has started 13 of the team’s first 23 games.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Stralman, Forbort, Ullmark & More
In this latest edition of Boston News & Rumors, veteran defenseman Anton Stralman has cleared waivers and is now in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. Meanwhile, shutdown defenseman Derek Forbort returned to the lineup on Tuesday (Nov. 29) after fully recovering from a broken finger that required surgery. In other news, Linus Ullmark seems to be closer to returning, as he served as Jeremy Swayman’s backup during Tuesday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Have 3 Good Blackhawks Trade Targets
The New York Islanders have looked like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference to start the season with a 15-9 record. They have a good roster and are playing well throughout the roster, but to be a Stanley Cup-caliber team, they’ll need to make one move, if not more, to put the team over the top.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators’ Takeaways From Disappointing November Stretch
It feels like an eternity has passed since the Ottawa Senators entered the month of November with four wins and four defeats on the season. Just four weeks back, there were plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the team and the direction they were headed in under head coach D.J. Smith. But, after a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday (Nov. 30), dark clouds have returned to the Canadian Tire Centre.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Dylan Larkin Is Going to Get Paid
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Comcast, Tortorella, Fletcher & More
The Philadelphia Flyers finally snapped their 10-game losing streak with a win against the New York Islanders to begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday night. However, they fell flat against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in arguably their most one-sided loss of the season. They’ve dropped to seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, and they face a tough upcoming slate with three of their next four against the first-place team in the Eastern Conference, the first-place team in the Western Conference, and the defending Stanley Cup champions.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 5-3 Loss to the Wild – 12/1/22
The Edmonton Oilers entered Thursday night’s contest against the Minnesota Wild looking to make it four straight, but came up short. As we have seen many times this season, consistent play throughout was an issue in this one, though it was much more understandable given their recent schedule. That...
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Flyers-Devils Rivalry of the 1990s & 2000s
The Philadelphia Flyers will most commonly appear in the NHL spotlight on national tv broadcasts against the Pittsburgh Penguins, their arch-rival during the career of Sidney Crosby beginning after 2004-05 lockout. The New York Rangers battled the Flyers most bitterly during the 1970s and 1980s. However, arguably the most contentious rivalry in franchise history ignited during the 1990s with the New Jersey Devils.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Forbort’s Welcoming Return, Cassidy & More
As the NHL reaches the first quarter of the 2022-23 season, it was not a quiet last seven days for the Boston Bruins. Three games spread out over seven days as they went 1-2-0, but one of those wins was a record-setting one, while the Black and Gold get healthier as they face a challenging stretch ahead in their schedule.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Recent Injuries Represent Opportunities For Depth Players
There are never any excuses in hockey, at least there shouldn’t be. That’s especially true when it comes to injuries. They are inevitable to each NHL team every season. The Edmonton Oilers roster is currently looking a bit like a M*A*S*H* unit as forwards Evander Kane, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryan McLeod, and Warren Foegle are all on the injured reserve list. What looks like misfortune to some represents opportunity to depth players such as James Hamblin, Brad Malone, and Tyler Benson. Even Dylan Holloway has recently benefited from the Oilers’ rash of injuries as he is getting more ice time, and beginning to prove that he belongs with the team.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers’ Trade Targets on Struggling Teams
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland understands the perception about the odds of a team making the playoffs, depending on where they are in the standings, by the time American Thanksgiving arrives. His team was only two points out of a playoff spot by Nov. 24, and in an interview with The Athletic, he recognized that the Oilers give up a lot of Grade-A chances, realizes the team is at the bottom of the NHL in goals against but also acknowledges they’ve felt the impact of the Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto injuries (from ‘Oilers GM Ken Holland Q&A: Can the Team Be Improved? If So, How?,’ The Athletic, 11/25/22).
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Capitals’ 5-1 Win Over Canucks – 11/29/22
After a heavy defeat to the New Jersey Devils, the Washington Capitals bounced back with an emphatic win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday (Nov. 29). While they remain outside the playoff picture, head coach Peter Laviolette insists that his team is on the right path. “I didn’t like the...
The Hockey Writers
4 Sharks Whose Performances Are Being Overlooked
With the San Jose Sharks having completed almost a third of their season, now is a good time to evaluate the team and players thus far. Although they currently sit at a disappointing seventh in the Pacific Division, a number of individual players have been having very solid seasons so far. While star players such as Timo Meier, Tomas Hertl, and Erik Karlsson command most of the attention, others have turned in good performances while flying under the radar. Here are four Sharks who you may not have realized are off to very good starts in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Despite Improvements, Golden Knights Still Have 2 Things to Fix
A torrid 13-2 start for the Vegas Golden Knights has given way to a bit of a cooling-off period in which they’ve gone 4-4-1 over their past nine games. There’s still plenty of room for positivity at T-Mobile Arena, but this stretch of uneven play is a reminder that they can’t sit back on their way to a deep playoff run.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 12/01/22
Another Minnesota Wild gameday is finally upon us after a three-day break. The Wild should be well-rested and ready to go as they try to take down the ever-lethal Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. With two games remaining in their seven-game homestand, the Wild are in need of some wins if they plan on calling it successful. Sitting at 10-9-2 on the season, they have yet to string together more than two wins in a row and could desperately use some points to elevate them back into a wild-card position.
