Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe reaches heights not known to man with unbelievable putback jam
The Portland Trail Blazers had their worst season in recent memory in 2021-22 after they lost Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury. For their troubles, the Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Seen as a raw prospect with immense potential due to his tantalizing athleticism, Sharpe, once he puts all his tools together, appears to be a hand-and-glove fit alongside Lillard.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers are now more willing to trade instead of Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has been on a roll of late. He served as a spark for the Los Angeles Lakers yet again on Monday and the former league MVP proved to be a bright spot for his team amid their devastating last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers. This has been the...
Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama
The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
RUMOR: Astros, Cubs could wind up doing free agent catcher swap
There is a boatload of free agents on the market this winter in the MLB and on the catcher market, two names that could potentially swap teams. Christian Vazquez, who spent the second half of last season with the Houston Astros, is already garnering interest from the Chicago Cubs, who have a free-agent backstop of […] The post RUMOR: Astros, Cubs could wind up doing free agent catcher swap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cardinals’ No. 1 priority this offseason, revealed
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a bit of a transition period as a franchise. After falling short against the surging Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 NL Wild Card round, long-term catcher Yadier Molina called it quits after 19 seasons being the Cardinals’ everyday backstop. Thus, Cardinals GM John...
1 Bucks player who must be traded soon
The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
RUMORS: Cardinals’ ‘Plan B’ amid Willson Contreras free agency pursuit
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals are targeting an everyday catcher this offseason, whether via free agency or a trade. And it seems like the stars are aligning for a potential partnership between Willson Contreras and the Cardinals as St. Louis tries to fill the void Yadier Molina left when he retired.
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s brutally honest reaction on Steph Curry’s game-ending travel call
Tuesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks felt like an actual playoff game. Luka Doncic’s 40-point triple-double powered his team to a win, but the Dubs had a good chance of stealing that W away. Unfortunately, the shot was overturned after referees called a travel on Steph Curry’s final shot.
Nestor Cortes drops truth bomb on Yankees’ 2023 pitching rotation
Nestor Cortes recently joined MLB Network to discuss a number of topics. And New York Yankees fans will love what he had to say about the team’s 2023 pitching rotation, per MLB Network on Twitter. “It’s a powerful rotation,” Cortes said. “I mean, you go down the list. Gerrit...
Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs led by as much as 17 […] The post Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Jacob deGrom free agency chances hit with harsh reality
The New York Yankees reportedly prefer Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon in free agency over Jacob deGrom, per Jon Heyman. Although signing one of Verlander or Rodon will be expensive, both pitchers are expected to command less money than deGrom, who’s reportedly seeking $40 million-plus. In addition to Verlander and Rodon, the Yankees’ primary target in free agency remains Aaron Judge.
Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies were squaring off with a new rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. This was their second meeting this season, with the Grizzlies getting the best of it earlier this season, 114-103. Late in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota looking to put the game away, Dillon Brooks took a hard foul on […] The post Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Kuminga draws ‘best game ever’ take from Steve Kerr
Jonathan Kuminga has a long way to go before cementing himself as a nightly impact player. If he ultimately lives up to that status on the Golden State Warriors’ quest for back-to-back titles, though, it’s safe to say Tuesday night will have proven a pivotal turning point in Kuminga’s development. Golden State fell to Dallas […] The post Jonathan Kuminga draws ‘best game ever’ take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners
The Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to have an interest in Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten. If they are to get Wong, though, it will have to be via trade, as he is still under contract with the Brewers. Also, the Dodgers seem to have some trade competition with the San Francisco Giants and the […] The post Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Xander Bogaerts’ free agency approach will calm Red Sox fans nerves
Xander Bogaerts is not a lock to return to the Boston Red Sox this offseason. However, he will reportedly give the Red Sox an opportunity to match any offer that he receives in free agency, per Hector Gomez and Marino Pepen. If Boston does not match a presented offer, then...
John Calipari’s passionate plea puts NCAA on notice, leaves Bellarmine head coach emotional
The Kentucky Wildcats took care of business Tuesday night at home, defeating the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington, 60-41. After the game, Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spent some time talking about the idea that the NCAA should waive the waiting time for Bellarmine’s eligibility for the NCAA Tournament. Via Jeff Drummond of Cats Illustrated: […] The post John Calipari’s passionate plea puts NCAA on notice, leaves Bellarmine head coach emotional appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Goedert gets tentative return date and it will fire up Jalen Hurts, Eagles
By the looks of it, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert’s recovery from shoulder injury is progressing well. So much so that he might not need to extend his absence beyond the minimum required for players on the Injured Reserve. Goedert was spotted on Wednesday without a sling on...
