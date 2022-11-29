ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe reaches heights not known to man with unbelievable putback jam

The Portland Trail Blazers had their worst season in recent memory in 2021-22 after they lost Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury. For their troubles, the Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Seen as a raw prospect with immense potential due to his tantalizing athleticism, Sharpe, once he puts all his tools together, appears to be a hand-and-glove fit alongside Lillard.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama

The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Astros, Cubs could wind up doing free agent catcher swap

There is a boatload of free agents on the market this winter in the MLB and on the catcher market, two names that could potentially swap teams. Christian Vazquez, who spent the second half of last season with the Houston Astros, is already garnering interest from the Chicago Cubs, who have a free-agent backstop of […] The post RUMOR: Astros, Cubs could wind up doing free agent catcher swap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

1 Bucks player who must be traded soon

The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs led by as much as 17 […] The post Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Jacob deGrom free agency chances hit with harsh reality

The New York Yankees reportedly prefer Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon in free agency over Jacob deGrom, per Jon Heyman. Although signing one of Verlander or Rodon will be expensive, both pitchers are expected to command less money than deGrom, who’s reportedly seeking $40 million-plus. In addition to Verlander and Rodon, the Yankees’ primary target in free agency remains Aaron Judge.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies were squaring off with a new rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. This was their second meeting this season, with the Grizzlies getting the best of it earlier this season, 114-103. Late in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota looking to put the game away, Dillon Brooks took a hard foul on […] The post Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Jonathan Kuminga draws ‘best game ever’ take from Steve Kerr

Jonathan Kuminga has a long way to go before cementing himself as a nightly impact player. If he ultimately lives up to that status on the Golden State Warriors’ quest for back-to-back titles, though, it’s safe to say Tuesday night will have proven a pivotal turning point in Kuminga’s development. Golden State fell to Dallas […] The post Jonathan Kuminga draws ‘best game ever’ take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to have an interest in Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten. If they are to get Wong, though, it will have to be via trade, as he is still under contract with the Brewers. Also, the Dodgers seem to have some trade competition with the San Francisco Giants and the […] The post Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

John Calipari’s passionate plea puts NCAA on notice, leaves Bellarmine head coach emotional

The Kentucky Wildcats took care of business Tuesday night at home, defeating the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington, 60-41. After the game, Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spent some time talking about the idea that the NCAA should waive the waiting time for Bellarmine’s eligibility for the NCAA Tournament. Via Jeff Drummond of Cats Illustrated: […] The post John Calipari’s passionate plea puts NCAA on notice, leaves Bellarmine head coach emotional appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy