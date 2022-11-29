Read full article on original website
Cointelegraph Historical collection is live: Mint the biggest crypto news stories now!
The wait is over! After concluding a private sale for waitlist participants, Cointelegraph’s Historical digital collectibles have officially launched. The nonfungible token minting feature is now open for anyone who wants to collect NFTs of articles published by the world’s largest crypto news platform. Starting Dec. 1, all...
Bitcoin miner outflow ratio hits 6-month high in new threat to BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) is entering a prime “low-risk bottom” zone as sellers finally accept FTX losses. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows that seller exhaustion is reaching ideal levels for a BTC price leg up. Bitcoin sellers face low BTC price volatility. Almost one month after the FTX...
CFTC chief says Bitcoin is the only commodity in the wake of FTX collapse
The chief of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Rostin Behnam, claimed Bitcoin is the only crypto asset that can be viewed as a commodity during an invite-only crypto event at Princeton University, reported Fortune. Behnam’s comments are quite a contrast to his early statements in October, where...
BTC price taps $17K as analysis warns of inbound Bitcoin ‘risk events’
Bitcoin (BTC) briefly returned to $17,000 into Nov. 30 as monthly close volatility loomed. Trader: $17,500 monthly close “most bullish outcome”. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD following traders’ predictions to sweep higher levels before consolidating. Highs of $17,072 appeared on Bitstamp, with the pair...
Bitcoin sees worst monthly close in 2 years as traders watch $16.7K
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted to flip $17,000 to support on Dec. 1 after sealing its lowest monthly close in two years. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $17,100 in a second intraday charge at higher levels. The pair managed to avoid losses as the monthly candle closed,...
What is the best crypto use case? Community answers
While fears surround the crypto market because of how big projects and firms file bankruptcy one after the other, community members continue to remind the world of the best use cases for cryptocurrency. On Twitter, the Cointelegraph social team asked the community to share their perspectives on what the best...
Crypto miners in Russia capitalize on the bear market by hoarding ASIC devices
Cryptocurrency miners in Russia appear to be unbothered by the ongoing crisis of crypto mining as the local demand for mining hardware has reportedly been on the surge in Q4 2022. Some crypto mining hardware distributors in Russia have faced a significant spike in demand for mining-designed application-specific integrated circuit...
Back the Buidlers: Doing it right in the bear market
Blockchained India, together with Metapolis and CoinDCX is hosting Back the Buidlers, an unconference. It is aimed at assisting builders and investors with best practices to make the most of this bear market. The past few months have been intense for the crypto space. With the bear run, UST depegging,...
Don’t believe the hype — Bitcoin price rally to $17K reflects improving sentiment
Bitcoin (BTC) price gained 6.1% between Nov. 28 and Nov. 30 after briefly testing the $17,000 support. Favorable regulatory winds might have helped fuel the rally after the Binance exchange announced the acquisition of a regulated crypto exchange in Japan on Nov. 30. Binance shut its operations in Japan in...
FTM price rebounds 50% as Fantom reveals 30 years runway (without having to sell its token)
Fantom (FTM) continued its upward momentum on Nov. 30 amid reports that the Fantom Foundation generates consistent profits and has 30 years of the runway without having to sell any FTM tokens. Fantom’s FTM holdings up from 3% to 14%. FTM price gained nearly 13.5% to reach $0.24, its...
Crypto and Capitulation — Is there a silver lining? Watch Market Talks on Cointelegraph
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Magdalena Gronowska, co-founder of Citadel 256 and senior consultant at MetaMesh — a blockchain consultancy and building platform. This week, we take a deep dive into everything that is happening in the crypto space — we get Gronowska’s professional...
Is Bitcoin the only crypto that will survive FTX? Interview with Bitcoin maximalist
The downfall of FTX and a number of other centralized finance platforms in 2022 reinforces the narrative that most of the crypto ecosystem will eventually collapse due to its centralization, with the exception of Bitcoin (BTC) — at least according to Jeff Booth, a Bitcoin proponent and the author of The Price of Tomorrow.
Bitcoin Depot says SPAC merger will continue as planned after solid revenue growth
According to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 1, crypto ATM operator Bitcoin Depot said it "remains on track to complete its previously announced business combination with GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp." The merger with the special purpose acquisition vehicle, or SPAC, is scheduled...
Price analysis 12/2: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, UNI
Non-farm payrolls in the United States rose by 263,000 in November, exceeding economists’ expectations of an increase of 200,000. Analysts believe that the numbers remain hot and do not allow much scope for the Federal Reserve to slow down its aggressive rate hikes. This is contrary to Fed Chair...
LABITCONF 2022 solidifies Latin America as the leading region for growth in the crypto ecosystem
LABITCONF, the longest-running crypto conference in the world, celebrated its 10th anniversary in Buenos Aires last week. The conference gathered 40 of the foremost leaders of the crypto ecosystem and more than 10,000 attendees from over 15 Latin American countries to give their thoughts on the current state and the future of the crypto world.
Kraken cuts workforce by 30% in an effort to survive crypto winter
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced on Nov. 30 that it has made one of its “hardest decisions” and is cutting down its global workforce by approximately 1,100 people, comprising approximately 30% of its total workforce, amid current market conditions. According to CEO and co-founder Jesse Powell, Kraken had to...
European Central Bank blasts Bitcoin —Community responds
In light of the recent FTX collapse and liquidity scandal, regulators in the European Union have joined other global lawmakers in a push for more clear guidelines and regulations on cryptocurrencies. The European Central Bank (ECB) released a blog post titled “Bitcoin’s last stand” on Nov. 30, which summarized the...
Trader allegedly saw over 5,000x gains after Ankr protocol hack
When the BNB Chain-based protocol Ankr was exploited and a hacker dumped Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) tokens, a trader took advantage of the price discrepancies and turned $2,879 into $15.5 million. As previously reported by Cointelegraph, security firm Beosin suggested that the multimillion-dollar exploit may have come from...
Animoca creates billion-dollar metaverse fund for developers
The GameFi champion and metaverse developer Animoca Brands has a billion-dollar fund in its plans, according to a report from Nikkei Asia on Nov. 30. Animoca Brands’ co-founder Yat Siu said in an interview that the fund could potentially have up to $2 billion dollars to allot to mid to late-stage startups with a metaverse focus. The fund and the exact amount available to developers have yet to be finalized.
Bitcoin price volatility expected ahead of Friday’s $430M BTC options expiry
Bitcoin (BTC) has been stuck below the $18,600 resistance for the past 19 days and while bears successfully breached the $16,000 support on Nov. 21, the 8% range is pretty narrow for an asset class with 60% annualized volatility. This gives investors good reason to doubt that BTC price will...
